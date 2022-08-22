Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
MoDOT Announces Ramp Closings in I-35 Resurfacing Project
The Missouri Department of Transportation reports crews will close both Daviess County U.S. Route 69 at the Exit 61 ramp and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 at the Exit 54 ramp in connection with the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. Crews plan to close both the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 (Exit 54) ramps beginning Friday. The project will include repaving extending from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
northwestmoinfo.com
Parson Announces Ag Credit And Income Tax Special Session Date
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that Tuesday, September 6th will be the date for the Missouri Legislature to convene for a special session for agriculture tax credits and income tax cuts. The governor had vetoed House Bill 1720 dealing with 2-year agriculture tax credits earlier this year. He gave the reasoning for the veto during his new conference Monday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Proposed Tax Cuts Not Included in Parson’s Tax Cut Plan
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – A...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation Announces Major Renovations to Livestock Barns
DES MOINS, IA – A historic renovation will be taking place on the Iowa State Fairgrounds over the next several years. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced a $25 million renovation to the livestock barns that will commence now that the 2022 fair has closed. Structures...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Passing a Stopped School Bus Could be a Costly, Deadly Mistake
(Radio Iowa) After several fender-benders involving Iowa school buses this week, including some with injuries, authorities are reminding drivers about the importance of using caution whenever they spot the slow-moving, yellow vehicles. Trooper Paul Gardner, a public resource officer with the Iowa State Patrol based in Fort Dodge, says many schools started classes this week and thousands of buses are navigating the state’s roads, carrying their cargo of kids.
northwestmoinfo.com
New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Launches School Choice Scholarship Program
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri program is up and running that gives tax credits to donors who provide scholarships to K-12 students attending the school of their choice. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s Office oversees the MO Scholars program, which has already awarded scholarships to about 400 students. Fitzpatrick says...
northwestmoinfo.com
Interviews From The 120th Missouri State Fair
If you missed any of Kyle Hill’s reports from the 120th Missouri State Fair, or you’d like to relive some of the best experiences from this year’s fair, we’ve uploaded our reports from the past two weeks to a playlist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrats And Advocacy Group Criticize Upcoming Special Session
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Federal officials are pushing back after Parson said he doesn't want government employees going door-to-door to urge people to get vaccinated. Missouri asked for help last week from nearly formed federal "surge response" teams as it combats an influx of cases that's overwhelming some hospitals. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Competing in “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” Contest
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol hopes to have “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser”. It is competing in the annual nationwide contest to be on a calendar sold by the American Association of State Troopers. Captain John Hotz (hots) says Missouri’s cruiser photo was taken near the Big Cedar Lodge overlooking Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri’s Branson.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawsuit Filed to Knock Recreational Pot Off Missouri Ballot
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
northwestmoinfo.com
Alice Ruth Rhea
Mt. Moriah, MO: Alice Ruth Rhea, 98, of Mt. Moriah, MO passed away peacefully in her sleep at. Orilla’s Way, Grant City, MO on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born to William Ernest and Eva May (Hammond) King on May 19, 1924, in Harrison. County, MO. Alice attended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Attorney General Alleges FBI is Trying to Access Concealed Carry Permit Information but the FBI says it is not
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – The FBI says it is not trying to access information about Missouri concealed carry permits, like Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is alleging. The FBI says it is doing a routine audit to inspect for compliance with policies and is taking a small sampling of system transactions. Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray about the auditing of local sheriff’s offices.
northwestmoinfo.com
Shirley Ann Boner
The family of 70-year-old Shirley Ann Boner of St. Joseph and Plattsburg will be conducting a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Broadway United Methodist Church, in Plattsburg, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Comments / 0