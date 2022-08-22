Fairfield Union 5, Logan Elm 1: The Lady Falcons cruised in their Mid-State League-Buckeye Division win over the Braves. Kylie McMahon and Rachael Warthman scored two goals each and Taylor McCrady added a goal. Warthman and Hannah George had one assist each, and Isabella Neal finished with two saves in goal.

LANCASTER, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO