Manitowoc Lincoln football sets sail on SS Badger to play team in Michigan
The Manitowoc Lincoln Shipbuilders left on the SS Badger car ferry Wednesday afternoon to Muskegon, Mich., where they'll take on the Mona Shores High School football team Friday night.
H.S. Roundup: Area soccer, volleyball teams in action
Fairfield Union 5, Logan Elm 1: The Lady Falcons cruised in their Mid-State League-Buckeye Division win over the Braves. Kylie McMahon and Rachael Warthman scored two goals each and Taylor McCrady added a goal. Warthman and Hannah George had one assist each, and Isabella Neal finished with two saves in goal.
