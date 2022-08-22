Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago license plate No. 1, a 'holy grail' artifact, is up for auction
The stamped-aluminum plate from 1904, owned by late collector Lee Hartung of Glenview, bears the telltale number “1” and was issued well over a century ago to prominent lawyer and auto enthusiast Arthur J. Eddy.
midwestliving.com
4 Chicago Chefs on Their Favorite Local Sandwiches
Sandwiches reign supreme in Chicago, and for every trusted classic there's a trendy modern take worth trying at least once. But how do you decide which ones to eat in this history-steeped foodie city? We asked four Chicago chefs for their recommendations (and why they love sandwiches so much), so the next time you're visiting the Windy City and ready to take the plunge into its deliciously varied sandwich scene, you'll have a list of stand-out choices at your fingertips.
98.7 WFGR
Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?
It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
buildingupchicago.com
1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop
I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
veranda.com
Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market
Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
Hot dog poll: Fat Johnnie’s, ‘a great Southwest Side tradition’
CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Fat Johnnie’s Hot Dogs is among the most delicious dogs in the city. If you didn’t know what you were looking […]
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois
The Thompson FamilyMissing Persons Awareness Network. 43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.
fox32chicago.com
Taste of Greektown kicks off Friday in Chicago
CHICAGO - Opa! Get your wine glass and your taste buds ready for the 32nd annual Taste of Greektown. Festival organizers call it a romantic weekend for lovers of Mediterranean culture. We all know Chicago has the best Mediterranean cuisine outside of Santorini, and this festival never disappoints. All six...
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans
CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
fox32chicago.com
New affordable apartment complex being built on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Sweet home, Chicago. On Monday, city leaders broke ground on a new apartment complex in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. With nearly $40 million in city support, this is the first of more than 10 major construction projects as part of the city's INVEST South/West Initiative. Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
5mag.net
House Music comes to Shedd Aquarium
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is hosting a series of Thursday evening events this September featuring Chicago house DJs playing along the city lakefront and among its aquatic creatures. Shedd After Hours House Party takes place Thursday evenings on September 8, September 15, and September 22 at the Shedd Aquarium (1200...
947wls.com
Museum of Science and Industry announces 4 August Free Days
What’s better than a day at the museum? A FREE day at the museum!. The Museum of Science and Industry just announced 4 free days for all Illinois Residents. On August 23rd, 24th, 30th, and 31st bring your Driver’s License or State ID and get into the museum for free.
Essence
8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago
From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
Flint Man Arrested for Abusing a Child in a McDonald’s Bathroom in Chicago
A Flint man is in custody after he allegedly sexually abused a six-year-old boy in a McDonald's restroom in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Police say Bryan Sutton, a 62-year-old man from Flint faces one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13 and one count of felony kidnapping for restraining the child against his will in a bathroom stall.
fox32chicago.com
Car service with bulletproof vehicles, armed drivers available in multiple cities -- including Chicago
CHICAGO - A new car service is hitting the rideshare industry, and you can catch it in Chicago. Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz launched a company that provides bulletproof cars and armed drivers. The company was inspired by the rapper's own brush with death. "I was on the highway with Young...
Basement fire damages clothing store in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An overnight fire caused upwards half a million dollars in damages to a family business in West Rogers Park.The fire started in the basement of MJ Outlet, an apparel store at Devon and Western Avenues, which sells high-end designer clothes from India and Pakistan.Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the store overnight, as families who live in the apartments above watched from outside.The store's owner told CBS 2 he was asleep at home in Skokie around midnight when he first got the call that something was wrong.He said this business has been his entire life for...
fox40jackson.com
Chicago gun violence: DOJ announces dozens of charges as part of federal ‘strike force’ initiative
The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced that officials have charged and convicted dozens of offenders for gun crimes in Chicago as part of President Biden’s 2021 “strike force” initiative. The DOJ also said “a significant number” of guns recovered in Chicago are illegally trafficked from outside...
98.7 WFGR
Forget Barnes & Noble, Check Out 6 of the Best Independent Bookstores in West Michigan
Books are a way to escape to a far-off world. It has become a mission to find my favorite bookstore here, not including Barnes & Noble. Yesterday, I visited an independent bookstore that has stolen my heart in more ways than one. Here is a list of the best independent...
Austin Weekly News
From vacant lot to public plaza, new West Side park shines and shades
City of Chicago officials formally opened POPGrove, one of its Public Outdoor Plaza (POP!) spaces, at 4453 W. Madison St. in West Garfield Park on Aug. 19. What used to be a vacant lot is now a family-friendly plaza that includes “a shaded grove along the sidewalk, active and passive recreation spaces in the center, and a natural playscape in a rear yard,” according to a description of the plaza by city officials.
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
