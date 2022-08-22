Read full article on original website
California man arrested at NYS Fair for selling illicit drugs
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A California man was arrested Saturday following an investigation into illicit narcotic sales at the New York State Fair. Members of the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Team (VGNET) arrested Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California after an investigation determined Johnston was selling illicit drugs at the state fair.
Poker Run helping to change children’s lives
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - For nearly 40 years, the Central New York Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting wishes for children in over a dozen counties in Central and Northern New York. The group was on the shores of the St. Lawrence Sunday afternoon to celebrate, as $102,000 raised from...
NY’s new concealed carry gun law; “it is not easy”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prospective gun owners, there are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The problem? There are still a lot of unanswered questions. In a matter of days, new requirements for those looking to to get a concealed carry permit...
