Salem, NH

Salem, NH
Restaurants
City
Salem, NH
Salem, NH
Lifestyle
City
Merrimack, NH
Salem, NH
Food & Drinks
Salem, NH
Government
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?

Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
WORCESTER, MA
Q97.9

Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall

There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Colby Farm sunflowers blooming early

NEWBURY, Mass. — Sunflower season at Colby Farm is opening a little earlier this year. The owners say their 19th season is about a week or two early because of the drought. But selfie seekers don’t have anything to worry about. This year’s blooms look better than ever.
NEWBURY, MA
WHAV

Gregory DiBurro, Former Owner of Pat’s Beef House, Dies at 72

Gregory J. DiBurro, 72, longtime owner of Pat’s Beef House in Haverhill died Friday, Aug. 19, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. DiBurro, of Newton, N.H., was born in Haverhill Dec. 29, 1949, son of the late Pasquale J. and Emily (Kokinos) DiBurro. He was educated in the Haverhill school system and was a graduate of Haverhill High School. He went on to serve in the Army Reserves for six years during the Vietnam Era.
HAVERHILL, MA
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
WILMINGTON, MA
touristmeetstraveler.com

Enjoy 8-Day Cape Codder Cruises With American Cruise Lines

Enjoy a picturesque cruise without leaving US waters, while exploring the Massachusetts shoreline. Dubbed the Cape Codder Cruise, the 8-day, 7-night cruise starts and ends in Boston, while exploring all the picturesque locations along the way. The cruises reveal gorgeous scenery while visiting vintage lighthouses, quaint towns and more along the way.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

