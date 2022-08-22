Read full article on original website
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
manchesterinklink.com
Free admission to 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Fest for military families and veterans
PORTSMOUTH, NH – As presenting sponsor of the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Service Credit Union is offering free admission to the festival to active duty military, guard, reserves and veterans. The festival takes place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. Military and veterans can receive a...
Finegold’s 617 Rocks Foundation Hosts Godsmack Charity Concert Saturday in Boston
Sen. Barry R. Finegold, recognizing his wife, family and friends who battled cancer, is hosting a concert at the new Fenway Music Hall Saturday to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and support the Scars Foundation. Finegold’s 617 Rocks Foundation, in partnership with Live Nation, said its first annual charity...
Faro Family Proposes Route 125, Haverhill, ‘Village’ With 230 Apartments, Restaurant, Retail
Neighbors of Joseph’s Trattoria restaurant in Ward Hill received a briefing this week on plans to demolish a mostly vacant industrial building, two single-family homes and the restaurant and build 230 housing units, a restaurant and retail space on the site off Route 125. As only WHAV reported near...
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
New list names best Mexican restaurant in every New England state
A new list has crowned the best Mexican restaurants in New England and in all 50 states. Taste of Home recently compiled a list of the top Mexican eateries across the country and Rincon Mexicano was named the best restaurant in Massachusetts. Rincon Mexicano is located at 99 Broadway in...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich producer honored with an Emmy; can sail his boat to the new shooting location
IPSWICH — Although he may never grace the television screens himself, he’s the brains behind the production. Ipswich’s own John Tomlin, senior producer on the television show This Old House, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award. Fifteen years ago, Tomlin moved to Ipswich for...
manchesterinklink.com
Road closures and other useful info for navigating Aug. 27 Sky Show at Arms Park
MANCHESTER, NH – A “return” to Sky Show, a once popular river-side music event, will make a comeback Aug. 27, promising “the largest fireworks display in NH history,” along with more than 50 food trucks and vendors, go-karts, ax-throwing and live music. In addition to...
West Point’s Williams Performs Wednesday at Methuen Memorial Music Hall
Craig Williams from West Point, New York, performs an organ concert Wednesday at Methuen Memorial Music Hall. Williams will be playing works by Dupre, Thayer, Williams, Faxon, Sowande, Price and Liszt on the first concert pipe organ in the United States. The concert takes place Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 7:30...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?
Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
Colby Farm sunflowers blooming early
NEWBURY, Mass. — Sunflower season at Colby Farm is opening a little earlier this year. The owners say their 19th season is about a week or two early because of the drought. But selfie seekers don’t have anything to worry about. This year’s blooms look better than ever.
Haverhill High School Class of 1976 Plans Reunion Sept. 24; Ticket Deadline Aug. 31
Haverhill High School’s class of 1976 is searching for classmates to help celebrate its 45th Reunion. The reunion features appetizers, salad, buffet dinner, desserts and a cash bar. DJ Brian will provide the entertainment. It takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 6 p.m., at the function room and...
Gregory DiBurro, Former Owner of Pat’s Beef House, Dies at 72
Gregory J. DiBurro, 72, longtime owner of Pat’s Beef House in Haverhill died Friday, Aug. 19, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. DiBurro, of Newton, N.H., was born in Haverhill Dec. 29, 1949, son of the late Pasquale J. and Emily (Kokinos) DiBurro. He was educated in the Haverhill school system and was a graduate of Haverhill High School. He went on to serve in the Army Reserves for six years during the Vietnam Era.
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
Public Bus Schedule Out of Lawrence Changes to Every 30 Minutes Starting Sept. 6
For the first time in the history of the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, all Lawrence-based bus routes begin operating Tuesday, Sept. 6. every 30 minutes, all day. The Authority said Lawrence buses ran only every 30 minutes during peak hours, but provided hourly service at all other times. “For...
touristmeetstraveler.com
Enjoy 8-Day Cape Codder Cruises With American Cruise Lines
Enjoy a picturesque cruise without leaving US waters, while exploring the Massachusetts shoreline. Dubbed the Cape Codder Cruise, the 8-day, 7-night cruise starts and ends in Boston, while exploring all the picturesque locations along the way. The cruises reveal gorgeous scenery while visiting vintage lighthouses, quaint towns and more along the way.
NECN
Developer to Sell Former Porthole Restaurant Site in Lynn, Now Ready for Condos
McGrath Realty is seeking to sell a waterfront property that was long home to Lynn’s Porthole restaurant but that it has repositioned as the future site of a luxury condo building. The firm has priced the 3.7-acre property, located at 98 Lynnway, at $20.5 million. McGrath Realty has some...
North Shore Bear on the Loose Finally Captured in This Massachusetts Town
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The bear is no longer on the lamb. After a summer of eluding wildlife officials during backyard romps throughout several Massachusetts towns, the North Shore Bear...
