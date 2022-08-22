ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterset, IA

ankenyfanatic.com

‘Ankeny has lost a true champion of girls’ athletics’: Dickey passes away at 63

Toni Dickey was much more than a coach to the golfers who played for her. Dickey, the longtime coach of the Ankeny girls’ golf team, died on Monday at the age of 63. “Coach Dickey was exactly the coach I needed in high school,” said Abbi (Sunner) Rickelman, a former standout for the Hawkettes. “She knew what we all needed. That was to not just be competitive but more importantly to learn to be a team, laugh a lot, make memories galore, and genuinely enjoy the game and each other!”
ANKENY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Two Hawkeyes and Iowa Natives are AP Preseason All-Americans

The Iowa Hawkeyes football squad lost loads of talent on the defensive side of the ball over the 2022 offseason -- Dane Belton, Jack Koerner, Nick VanValkenberg, and Matt Hankins to be exact. They also return some pretty important pieces in Seth Benson, Jestin Jacobs, Kaevon Merriweather, and Noah Shannon.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
DES MOINES, IA
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
DES MOINES, IA
tricountytimes.com

Yellow Cab Co. expands into Ames

People in Ames can easily hail a Yellow Cab now that the company has expanded to the Ames Municipal Airport. Yellow Cab Co., which was founded in 1999 as Trans Iowa, scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the airport. Randy Sackett, president of Yellow Cab Co., said...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

$25M project planned to renovate Iowa State Fair livestock barns

DES MOINES, Iowa – Now that the 2022 Iowa State Fair has finished up, a new $25 million project to renovate the livestock barns can begin. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced plans for the massive renovations Monday. The non-profit organization said the plans include a top to bottom approach. The Cattle, Horse, […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Teens Seriously Injured In UTV/Car Accident Near Coon Rapids Saturday

Two minors were seriously injured after their UTV was struck by a car near Coon Rapids Saturday evening. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 6:44 p.m. at the intersection of Timber Avenue and 290th Street. Authorities say 15-year-old Cole Joseph Handlos of Carroll was traveling eastbound on 290th in a John Deere Gator and failed to stop for a posted stop sign. The Gator was struck in the intersection by a northbound 2005 Buick LeSabre, driven by 20-year-old Michell Alan Anthofer of Jefferson. Handlos and his passenger, 13-year-old Caden Handlos of Carroll, were ejected from the vehicle. Both boys were transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and later transferred to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. Anthofer also reported suspected minor injuries and was transported for treatment by private vehicle.
COON RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Teen hurt in car-versus-pedestrian crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash on Monday. The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Police say a teenager suffered injuries to his legs. He was alert and talking. The teen was able to stand up and get onto...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
DES MOINES, IA

