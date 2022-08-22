Read full article on original website
Bon Appétit
The Best Restaurants in Rockaway Beach, Queens
Every weekend during the summer, New Yorkers travel to the Rockaways by subway or ferry to lie like sardines along the vast shoreline. On the barrier peninsula about 25 miles southeast of Manhattan, longtime storefronts and newly erected apartment complexes sit wall-to-wall on the same blocks, under the constant thrum of low-flying planes coming in and out of nearby JFK. And soft, warm weather waves send hundreds of beginner surfers flying shaky-legged into the sand on neon foam surfboards. It’s a great place for a daytrip from the city, and worth the cab ride if you’re on a long layover, too.
petapixel.com
Pioneering Photographer Captured Bohemian Area of NY in the 1920s
Photographer Jessie Tarbox Beals would haul her 8×10 glass plate camera around the streets of New York where she captured the bohemian Greenwich Village in the 1920s. Beals achieved fame as the first woman press photographer and lived most of her life in New York City where she would photograph the free-spirited community that occupied a patch in Lower Manhattan.
queensjewishlink.com
The Jewish Streets Of Queens
The co-naming of a block of 150th Street between Jewel Avenue and 70th Road last Sunday in honor of Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld zt”l is the latest example of an honor bestowed by the City Council to an individual who contributed towards the development and character of a neighborhood. The unveiling of the sign brings to mind other local Jewish leaders who appear on the map of The World’s Borough. This list strictly covers street signs, leaving out the parks, schools, and other points of the local map with Jewish names.
lonelyplanet.com
New York City's best islands for fabulous views, fresh fish and one-of-a-kind events
You don’t have to travel far to find water in New York City, whose five boroughs are ringed by an astonishing 520 miles of coastline. A famously maritime city populated by immigrants who sailed in through its iconic harbor, New York is itself a series of islands, with only one of its five boroughs actually part of the mainland USA. Yet several even smaller islands lie just off that long coastline, luring visitors with a range of athletic and cultural attractions, stellar skyline views and some of the freshest seafood you’ll ever taste.
These 11 Places Are Where To Find The Best Breakfast In NYC
When you’re looking for the most important meal of the day, NYC has got you. Whether you’re searching for a perfectly cooked pastry, Eggs Benedict and mimosas, or a world-class bagel, you’re sure to find the perfect spot. No matter what kind of breakfast occasion you’re after, we’ve got a place for you! Here is a closer look at the best places to get breakfast in NYC. Liberty Bagels is a no-frill counter service bagel shop near Madison Square Garden. They make old-fashioned, hand-rolled bagels from scratch and offer a variety of spreads and toppings that include Oreo-flavored cream cheese...
Primaries set up Malliotakis vs. Rose rematch in NY’s 11th CD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday’s primaries set the stage for a general election rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democrat Max Rose for New York’s 11th Congressional District. Both candidates cruised to easy victories in their respective primary races in the district, which includes all of Staten Island as well as part of […]
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] New York City's Controversial Skyscraper Jails
New York City is halfway through a multi-year plan to construct four new jails - one each in the boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, The Bronx, and Queens. These jails will, in theory, substantially decrease the overall incarcerated population and allow the city to close the most notorious prison in the United States: Riker’s Island. However, as construction begins under new mayor Eric Adams, many stakeholders question the efficacy and fairness of the plan. Watch the full video to see all the details on these new borough-based jails.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Bensonhurst’s Santa Rosalia Feast continues to show Italian pride
Bensonhurst showed off its Italian pride once again as it kicked off its annual Feast of Santa Rosalia on Thursday at 18th Avenue from 68th Street to Bay Ridge Parkway. Known as a summer fixture to the neighborhood, the 10-day festival includes the familiar, beloved food, games, rides, music and shopping that many have come to expect during the 40 years it’s been held.
Queens owner determined to rebuild after Jamaican restaurant destroyed by fire
The owner of Jamaican restaurant in Queens is determined to come back better than ever after a fire destroyed the popular family restaurant.
nypressnews.com
A Look Back: David Berkowitz and the
NEW YORK — It was the 1970s and a serial killer walked the streets of New York City for more than a year, terrorizing everyone, especially women. That is, until David Berkowitz was captured, putting an end to it all and leaving many asking why he did it. Berkowitz’s...
NJ ‘boom’ parties impacting Staten Island’s quality of life
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Noise from “boom” parties across the water in New Jersey are impacting the quality of life of borough residents, and Staten Island’s politicians are asking that the parties – specifically the noise from the parties – be stopped. “I live...
The Annual West Indian Day Parade Is Returning To NYC Labor Day Weekend
The National West Indian Day Parade is an essential cultural NYC event that began in Harlem back in the 1930s. Around 3 million people celebrate this event in NYC each year, making it one of the biggest festivals in the world. The West Indies includes an extraordinary range of people and places. It’s the name for a region of the Caribbean Sea that includes countries comprising the Greater Antilles, the Lesser Antilles, and the Lucayan Archipelago. This year’s parade is scheduled to march down Eastern Parkway Avenue on Monday, September 5. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:
MotorAuthority
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name:...
Teen missing from the Bronx for more than a week
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Shaquira Thomas said she sent her teen daughter, Nala, to live with her father in Texas, hoping the move would lead the 15 year old to a better group of friends. “She’s a very smart little girl,” Thomas told PIX11 News Tuesday, “but she’s not a street-smart girl.” Nala Diop Thomas […]
'Break the cycle.' - Uniondale woman combats stereotypes around Black people and swimming
A Uniondale woman is on a mission to turn the tide on the grim statistics and harmful stereotypes that surround African Americans and their ability to swim.
Student loan forgiveness resonates strongly in NYC
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he’s ordering debt forgiveness for some 43 million Americans with $1.6 trillion in unpaid student loans resonated strongly in the New York City region. In New York City alone, according to the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, one in six residents […]
fox5ny.com
NYC waterways thriving with influx of marine animals
Dolphin and whale sightings have been on the rise in New York City, but those are just two of the many types of marine animals that have taken up residency in our area. FOX 5 NY's Mac King takes a look in the Hudson River Park's wet lab to see all the different creatures now living in our waters.
African Diplomat Released After Raping New York City Woman Twice
NEW YORK, N – A South Sudanese diplomat working at the United Nations has been...
Extra Extra: Gov. Kathy Hochul has a sweet house on a Virginia lake that's heated by a nuclear power plant
Because Bumpass, Va. is very far from Albany but presumably worth it, here are your end-of-day links: Offensive broker's fee, most brokers don't make a lot of money though, early voting turnout bad, Fetty Wap pleads guilty, Brock Turner is out there, dollar beats the euro, dogs in a sprinkler, and more. [ more › ]
Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Crash With NYC Parks Truck
NEW YORK, NY – A man illegally riding a dirt bike in the streets of...
