Pakistan police file terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, escalating political tensions in nation

LUANDA, Angola (AP) — Angolans are anxiously watching the vote counting in their election race between the ruling MPLA party and the opposition UNITA. With 86% of votes counted, the MPLA has the lead with 52% of the votes and UNITA has 43%, according to preliminary results announced Thursday morning by the National Electoral Commission. Smaller parties have received the remaining votes. This is the opposition party’s best showing in 30 years. But many supporters of UNITA — the Union for the Total Independence of Angola — assert that their party should be in the lead and charge that the official results are not accurate. According to many experts, the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola, known by its Portuguese acronym MPLA and in power for 47 years, holds an unfair advantage as it controls virtually all aspects of the election process.

WORLD ・ 2 HOURS AGO