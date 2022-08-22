Pakistan police file terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, escalating political tensions in nation

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees on Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, while the United States, European Union and other Western nations pledged to continue supporting the refugees’ pursuit of justice in international courts. In a major development on Thursday, the United Kingdom announced a further round of sanctions targeting military-linked businesses in Myanmar. A statement by the U.K. government said those being sanctioned include Star Sapphire Group of Companies, International Gateways Group, and Sky One Construction in an effort to limit the military’s access to arms and revenue. Amanda Milling, minister for Asia, also confirmed the U.K.’s intention to intervene in the November 2019 case against Myanmar initiated by The Gambia, seeking justice in The Hague-based International Court of Justice, which is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. The case will determine whether Myanmar has violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to the military’s acts against the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017.
