Pakistan police file terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, escalating political tensions in nation

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan police file terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, escalating political tensions in nation.

The Associated Press

Pakistani court bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former premier Imran Khan’s protection from arrest through the end of the month, officials said, after police filed terrorism charges against the country’s popular opposition leader. The court protected Khan from arrest until Sept. 1 over accusations that during a speech over the weekend, he threatened police officers and a female judge. The developments before the court relief for Khan had raised fears of violent clashes between police and Khan, who is leading mass rallies and seeking snap elections after being ousted. The government says elections will be held as scheduled next year. On Thursday, Khan told reporters outside the court that he never threatened anyone. He said the terrorism charges against him were politically motivated and that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government feared Khan’s growing popularity.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

