KBTX.com
Unbound Now BCS hosting ‘Light Up the Dark’ Glow Bowl
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, Unbound Now Bryan-College Station, is hosting a fun event for the whole family that benefits a good cause. The funds raised will be used to combat human trafficking in the community. Amanda Buenger, Executive Director of Unbound, joined First News at Four to discuss...
KBTX.com
The Special Olympics Fall Classic in Bryan-College Station needs volunteers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Special Olympics are returning to Bryan-College Station for the Fall Classic, and they’re looking for volunteers. Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James has been involved with the Special Olympics for years, even being selected to represent Texas in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympic USA games. He joined First News at Four to share how the community can help out with this year’s Statewide Fall Classic.
KBTX.com
Aggie Quarterback Club donates $40,000 to Kidz1stFund
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher spoke at the Aggie Quarterback Club Wednesday evening. The organization also made a $40,000 donation for the Kidz1stFund. The head coach gave a run down of how camp was going and joked about not having named a starting quarterback just yet. The Kidz1stFun was...
KBTX.com
As one Texas city floods, what factors determine who’s next
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas received a summer’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours, causing deadly flooding in the area, many Texans were left to wonder if their city would be next. Nasir Gharaibeh, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas A&M University, joined...
KBTX.com
BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Economic Outlook Briefing luncheon
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station got a look at how they measure up economically with the rest of the state of Texas at the BCS Chamber of Commerce’s annual economic outlook briefing luncheon Wednesday afternoon. Many of the area’s leaders were in attendance including Congressmen Pete Sessions and Michael McCall.
KBTX.com
Students tour Sterling C. Evans Library as part of Howdy Week
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University students participated in their third day of Howdy Week by taking a tour of Sterling C. Evans Library Monday morning. During the library’s open house students had the opportunity to receive free t-shirts, participate in a scavenger hunt and get a photo with a giant stuffed Reveille. Students journeyed inside the building and stopped at various stations listed on their checklist where they received stickers.
KBTX.com
Navasota BBQ restaurant asking for help, cash register and tips stolen
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota BBQ restaurant is asking for the public’s help after a break-in over the weekend. Mark McGinty, the owner of Best Things Smoking, posted the call for help on Facebook in hopes of identifying the criminals. The incident happened over the weekend. Two men...
kiiky.com
Texas A&M University Acceptance Rate | 2022
If you want to study in the US, Texas is a good place to study and its acceptance rate is worth a lot of consideration before you apply for admission. That is why you need to understand the Texas A&M University Acceptance rate in 2022. So, you can make a...
KBTX.com
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station football is coming off a 15-1 season. Their lone loss was in overtime to Katy Paetow in the state championship game. College Station’s head coach since the program’s inception, Steve Huff, is now at Decatur. Stoney Pryor is the new man in charge but he’s been with the team since it started, so the Cougars said it’s been a smooth transition.
KBTX.com
Operation Safe Shield providing bullet resistant windshields for Brazos Valley law enforcement
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to add an extra layer of protection for area law enforcement, Operation Safe Shield will be providing bullet-resistant windshields for some patrol vehicles in the area. So far College Station Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and Burleson County Sheriff’s...
KBTX.com
Freshman gather at Kyle Field for 2026 class picture
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Class of 2026 packed into Kyle Field for a picture Tuesday night. Thousands of young students attended the event which was a part of Howdy Week. The group dressed in maroon and lined up for the photo across the football field. The group is...
KBTX.com
As Texas A&M classes start, expert provides advice on how to navigate traffic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday marks the start of classes at Texas A&M, meaning traffic will be more hectic over the next few days. Tim Lomax with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute said drivers can expect to see the most traffic around campus. This includes FM 2818, Wellborn Road and the intersection of George Bush Drive and Wellborn.
KBTX.com
Bryan, College Station review flood drainage plans after flooding in DFW
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas-Fort Worth’s deadly storms on Monday, the cities of Bryan and College Station are staying prepared if a situation like that happens in the area. Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar is confident crews are doing everything possible to keep residents safe. “Our guys are...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT
On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
KBTX.com
College Station’s Marquise Collins announces season ending injury
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -- The College Station Cougars will open up the 2022 season on Saturday night against Lucas Lovejoy but will do it without leading running back Marquise Collins in the backfield. The Class 5A Offensive Player of The Year announced on his twitter account that he has...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Cares awards grants to groups that support local veterans
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Brazos Valley Cares:. On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Brazos Valley Cares presented grant awards totaling over $120,000 to local organizations for the support of veterans and their families in the Brazos Valley. Brazos Valley Cares has been awarding these...
KBTX.com
Centerville ISD to shuffle classes following asbestos exposure during construction
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following statement has been released from Centerville ISD regarding an incident at the high school:. Yesterday afternoon, Centerville ISD leadership was made aware of potential asbestos exposure during jackhammering in a classroom that is currently under construction. Construction was immediately halted to assess the situation, and leadership began working with consultants to ensure the safety of our school community.
KBTX.com
13 Aggies Set to Compete in UTR Pro Circuit
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Thirteen Texas A&M men’s tennis student-athletes are slated to compete in the Universal Tennis Rating Pro Circuit, August 22-28, at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Senior Guido Marson enters the competition as the top-seeded Aggie with a UTR ranking of 13.46, followed by junior Raphael...
