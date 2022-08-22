ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

As one Texas city floods, what factors determine who’s next

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas received a summer’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours, causing deadly flooding in the area, many Texans were left to wonder if their city would be next. Nasir Gharaibeh, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas A&M University, joined...
DALLAS, TX
KBTX.com

Unbound Now BCS hosting ‘Light Up the Dark’ Glow Bowl

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, Unbound Now Bryan-College Station, is hosting a fun event for the whole family that benefits a good cause. The funds raised will be used to combat human trafficking in the community. Amanda Buenger, Executive Director of Unbound, joined First News at Four to discuss...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

As Texas A&M classes start, expert provides advice on how to navigate traffic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday marks the start of classes at Texas A&M, meaning traffic will be more hectic over the next few days. Tim Lomax with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute said drivers can expect to see the most traffic around campus. This includes FM 2818, Wellborn Road and the intersection of George Bush Drive and Wellborn.
BRYAN, TX
Lifestyle
KBTX.com

Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan, College Station review flood drainage plans after flooding in DFW

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas-Fort Worth’s deadly storms on Monday, the cities of Bryan and College Station are staying prepared if a situation like that happens in the area. Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar is confident crews are doing everything possible to keep residents safe. “Our guys are...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

The Special Olympics Fall Classic in Bryan-College Station needs volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Special Olympics are returning to Bryan-College Station for the Fall Classic, and they’re looking for volunteers. Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James has been involved with the Special Olympics for years, even being selected to represent Texas in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympic USA games. He joined First News at Four to share how the community can help out with this year’s Statewide Fall Classic.
BRYAN, TX
kiiky.com

Texas A&M University Acceptance Rate | 2022

If you want to study in the US, Texas is a good place to study and its acceptance rate is worth a lot of consideration before you apply for admission. That is why you need to understand the Texas A&M University Acceptance rate in 2022. So, you can make a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Quarterback Club donates $40,000 to Kidz1stFund

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher spoke at the Aggie Quarterback Club Wednesday evening. The organization also made a $40,000 donation for the Kidz1stFund. The head coach gave a run down of how camp was going and joked about not having named a starting quarterback just yet. The Kidz1stFun was...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Chipping away at the drought: Here’s how much rain has fallen over the past 5 days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the 2022 summer season was an exceptionally hot and dry one in the Brazos Valley with the eighth-driest June and third-driest July recorded in Bryan-College Station. Thankfully, a pattern change has led to better rain chances this August, with a few rounds of scattered to even widespread rain helping to put a dent in our drought conditions within the past 5 days alone.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

