Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
As one Texas city floods, what factors determine who’s next
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas received a summer’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours, causing deadly flooding in the area, many Texans were left to wonder if their city would be next. Nasir Gharaibeh, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas A&M University, joined...
KBTX.com
Unbound Now BCS hosting ‘Light Up the Dark’ Glow Bowl
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, Unbound Now Bryan-College Station, is hosting a fun event for the whole family that benefits a good cause. The funds raised will be used to combat human trafficking in the community. Amanda Buenger, Executive Director of Unbound, joined First News at Four to discuss...
KBTX.com
Navasota BBQ restaurant asking for help, cash register and tips stolen
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota BBQ restaurant is asking for the public’s help after a break-in over the weekend. Mark McGinty, the owner of Best Things Smoking, posted the call for help on Facebook in hopes of identifying the criminals. The incident happened over the weekend. Two men...
KBTX.com
As Texas A&M classes start, expert provides advice on how to navigate traffic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday marks the start of classes at Texas A&M, meaning traffic will be more hectic over the next few days. Tim Lomax with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute said drivers can expect to see the most traffic around campus. This includes FM 2818, Wellborn Road and the intersection of George Bush Drive and Wellborn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man fights to install a red light at Montgomery County intersection where his mom was killed
At the intersection where Marcus Cook's mom suffered fatal injuries, there were 19 reported incidents at the location since January 2020.
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
KBTX.com
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
KBTX.com
Bryan, College Station review flood drainage plans after flooding in DFW
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas-Fort Worth’s deadly storms on Monday, the cities of Bryan and College Station are staying prepared if a situation like that happens in the area. Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar is confident crews are doing everything possible to keep residents safe. “Our guys are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Operation Safe Shield providing bullet resistant windshields for Brazos Valley law enforcement
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to add an extra layer of protection for area law enforcement, Operation Safe Shield will be providing bullet-resistant windshields for some patrol vehicles in the area. So far College Station Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and Burleson County Sheriff’s...
53-year-old Wenjun Li Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Brazos County (Brazos County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving 4 vehicles on Highway 6. The incident took place near Farm-to-Market 2154. The preliminary investigation drew the following findings – a little after 3 PM on Monday, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2022 Toyota Tacoma, and [..]
KBTX.com
The Special Olympics Fall Classic in Bryan-College Station needs volunteers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Special Olympics are returning to Bryan-College Station for the Fall Classic, and they’re looking for volunteers. Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James has been involved with the Special Olympics for years, even being selected to represent Texas in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympic USA games. He joined First News at Four to share how the community can help out with this year’s Statewide Fall Classic.
H-E-B announces November opening for new Magnolia store
Magnolia's H-E-B on FM 1488 and Spur 149 is set to open Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The H-E-B underway at FM 1488 and Spur 149 in Magnolia is set to open Nov. 2, according to an Aug. 23 email from Kim Stinebaker, the vice president of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations, of which H-E-B is a client.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commander visits KBTX to talk about upcoming school year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets is a growing organization with a new leader and a new commander. In July, the university named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant of the Corps of Cadets. This year, thirteen students representing four states...
kiiky.com
Texas A&M University Acceptance Rate | 2022
If you want to study in the US, Texas is a good place to study and its acceptance rate is worth a lot of consideration before you apply for admission. That is why you need to understand the Texas A&M University Acceptance rate in 2022. So, you can make a...
wtaw.com
Rookie College Station Firefighter Performs A Water Rescue Of A Stranded Dog
A rookie College Station firefighter volunteered to rescue a dog who was stranded on the island at the University Park dog park lake. CSFD captain Stuart Marrs said Apollo, a medium sized and friendly pit bull who is afraid of water, accidentally fell into the lake and swam the wrong way to the island.
KBTX.com
College Station’s Marquise Collins announces season ending injury
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -- The College Station Cougars will open up the 2022 season on Saturday night against Lucas Lovejoy but will do it without leading running back Marquise Collins in the backfield. The Class 5A Offensive Player of The Year announced on his twitter account that he has...
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: A&M student is the area’s only state licensed wildlife rehabilitator
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the Bryan-College Station area there is only one state-licensed wildlife rehabilitator who takes in injured wildlife and she’s a 20-year-old student at Texas A&M University. Krista Bligh runs a non-profit organization in Brazos County called Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation and with the...
KBTX.com
Aggie Quarterback Club donates $40,000 to Kidz1stFund
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher spoke at the Aggie Quarterback Club Wednesday evening. The organization also made a $40,000 donation for the Kidz1stFund. The head coach gave a run down of how camp was going and joked about not having named a starting quarterback just yet. The Kidz1stFun was...
KBTX.com
Chipping away at the drought: Here’s how much rain has fallen over the past 5 days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the 2022 summer season was an exceptionally hot and dry one in the Brazos Valley with the eighth-driest June and third-driest July recorded in Bryan-College Station. Thankfully, a pattern change has led to better rain chances this August, with a few rounds of scattered to even widespread rain helping to put a dent in our drought conditions within the past 5 days alone.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
Comments / 0