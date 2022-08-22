ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall. Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022. Last year’s inaugural festival was a...
thelaurelofasheville.com

Lights Out! Asheville, for our Feathered Friends

The Coalition for a Bird Friendly Asheville (CBFA) invites you to participate in Lights Out! Asheville, a program that can benefit birds and save energy and money through the implementation of measures that support the safety of resident and migratory birds. This includes a lights-out commitment during migration months and bird-safe window treatments.
FOX Carolina

Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
Smoky Mountain News

Diamond Rio to headline Canton Labor Day

The CMA, Grammy winning, and six-time Vocal Group of the Year Diamond Rio will be headlining the 114th Canton Labor Day Festival presented by Champion Credit Union and sponsored by Ingles Markets. The live music will start at noon on both Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5, in Sorrells...
WLOS.com

Company that develops self-driving cars coming to Upstate SC, bringing new jobs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — An autonomy products and services company is building a new facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Argo AI develops self-driving cars. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering locations in Detroit; Cranbury, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Palo Alto, California; Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Munich, Germany.
my40.tv

Parking meters coming to downtown Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville leaders are moving forward with plans to install metered parking on Main Street. City staff presented council members with a plan that would include pay kiosks, where users would put in their credit cards and pay $2 an hour to park downtown. Right now,...
the828.com

Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5k

Register now for the 2022 Asheville Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk – The City of Asheville (ashevillenc.gov) The Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5K was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. The Asheville run is September 3rd at 8am starting at Pack’s Tavern. Honor all of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and support our first responders and military who make extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty! Sign up for the Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5K at runsignup.com.
asheville.com

Asheville Outlets Announces Opening of Aéropostale

Asheville Outlets has announced the opening of Aéropostale, a specialty retailer of high-quality denim and fashion basics offered at compelling values in an innovative and exciting store environment. A destination specialty store for young men and women seeking fun, classic casuals at affordable prices, Aéropostale offers a wide array...
gsabusiness.com

Greenville the only continental US location to make this CNN list

It’s not often that Greenville is mentioned in the same breath as some of the world’s most famous cities, but that’s where it found itself in a recent CNN story. Greenville was named alongside world-class destinations like Mexico City and Egypt – and was the only continental location in the U.S. – that CNN listed as a dozen “cool spots around the world” for best places to go for fall.
greenvillejournal.com

‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city

Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
WYFF4.com

Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide

GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Get on with legalizing medical marijuana

[Regarding “Summer Sesh: GA Short Session Yields Both Changes and Inertia for WNC,” July 27, Xpress:] Why is North Carolina so far behind the other states? We should be moving to legalizing marijuana and mushrooms. Let’s get on with it. Also, I’ve been wondering why Asheville is...
dailyphew.com

Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground

There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
Mountain Xpress

Asheville has the 6th largest millennial renter wage gap in the U.S.

Rising rents have hit households hard over the last year. After remaining flat amid eviction moratoriums and government assistance programs in 2020, rents grew by 17.6% in 2021 and by another 6.7% over the first seven months of 2022. And in a period of persistent inflation, costs for housing are squeezing renters’ budgets for other household spending.
