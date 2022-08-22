Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
FOX Carolina
Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall. Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022. Last year’s inaugural festival was a...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Lights Out! Asheville, for our Feathered Friends
The Coalition for a Bird Friendly Asheville (CBFA) invites you to participate in Lights Out! Asheville, a program that can benefit birds and save energy and money through the implementation of measures that support the safety of resident and migratory birds. This includes a lights-out commitment during migration months and bird-safe window treatments.
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
my40.tv
Shangri-La set to buy Ramada Inn on Sept. 2, latest step in homeless housing project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major project to help the homeless in Asheville is moving forward. Developer Shangri-La Industries has confirmed it will officially buy the Ramada Inn in east Asheville on Sept. 2. The plan is to create 115 supportive housing units. A California nonprofit has a contract...
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
Smoky Mountain News
This must be the place: Time waits for no one, lord, why did I hesitate?
Stepping out onto the porch late Sunday morning, the air was cool. The first sign of an impending fall, even though there’s exactly one month left of summer, at least according to the calendar. Leaving my downtown Waynesville apartment, I motored over to Orchard Coffee. The usual weekend ritual...
Smoky Mountain News
Diamond Rio to headline Canton Labor Day
The CMA, Grammy winning, and six-time Vocal Group of the Year Diamond Rio will be headlining the 114th Canton Labor Day Festival presented by Champion Credit Union and sponsored by Ingles Markets. The live music will start at noon on both Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5, in Sorrells...
WLOS.com
Company that develops self-driving cars coming to Upstate SC, bringing new jobs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — An autonomy products and services company is building a new facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Argo AI develops self-driving cars. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering locations in Detroit; Cranbury, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Palo Alto, California; Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Munich, Germany.
my40.tv
Parking meters coming to downtown Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville leaders are moving forward with plans to install metered parking on Main Street. City staff presented council members with a plan that would include pay kiosks, where users would put in their credit cards and pay $2 an hour to park downtown. Right now,...
the828.com
Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5k
Register now for the 2022 Asheville Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk – The City of Asheville (ashevillenc.gov) The Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5K was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. The Asheville run is September 3rd at 8am starting at Pack’s Tavern. Honor all of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and support our first responders and military who make extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty! Sign up for the Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5K at runsignup.com.
2 attacked, robbed in downtown Asheville
Police said two separate men were attacked with baseball bats and metal rods and robbed early Monday morning in Asheville.
asheville.com
Asheville Outlets Announces Opening of Aéropostale
Asheville Outlets has announced the opening of Aéropostale, a specialty retailer of high-quality denim and fashion basics offered at compelling values in an innovative and exciting store environment. A destination specialty store for young men and women seeking fun, classic casuals at affordable prices, Aéropostale offers a wide array...
gsabusiness.com
Greenville the only continental US location to make this CNN list
It’s not often that Greenville is mentioned in the same breath as some of the world’s most famous cities, but that’s where it found itself in a recent CNN story. Greenville was named alongside world-class destinations like Mexico City and Egypt – and was the only continental location in the U.S. – that CNN listed as a dozen “cool spots around the world” for best places to go for fall.
The News & Observer
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
greenvillejournal.com
‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city
Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Get on with legalizing medical marijuana
[Regarding “Summer Sesh: GA Short Session Yields Both Changes and Inertia for WNC,” July 27, Xpress:] Why is North Carolina so far behind the other states? We should be moving to legalizing marijuana and mushrooms. Let’s get on with it. Also, I’ve been wondering why Asheville is...
dailyphew.com
Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground
There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint in downtown Asheville early Saturday morning.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville has the 6th largest millennial renter wage gap in the U.S.
Rising rents have hit households hard over the last year. After remaining flat amid eviction moratoriums and government assistance programs in 2020, rents grew by 17.6% in 2021 and by another 6.7% over the first seven months of 2022. And in a period of persistent inflation, costs for housing are squeezing renters’ budgets for other household spending.
