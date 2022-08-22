Read full article on original website
Stanley Richardson ‘Buddy’ Wade Jr.
Stanley Richardson “Buddy” Wade Jr., 80, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. He was born on April 25, 1942, in Millboro Springs and was a son of the late Stanley Richardson Wade Sr. and Clara Margaret McKee Wade. Buddy served with the United States Navy...
Shifflett crowned fair queen
August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
Glenn Leroy Willison Jr.
Glenn Leroy Willison Jr., 69, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1953. A full obituary is not available at this time, and services are pending. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
Nora Juanita Grube
Nora Juanita Grube, 99 years old, of Luray, died on August 15, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Grube was born on December 7, 1922, in Punxsutawney, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Charles and Clara Belle (McCarty) Stiver. Nora was married to Harland Grube, who preceded her in...
Dwight Odell ‘Dickie’ Kisling
Dwight Odell “Dickie” Kisling, 77, of Stanley, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 31, 1944, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Calvin W. Kisling and Hallie D. Lam Kisling. Dickie loved hunting, fishing and recreational...
Wayne Harding Painter
Wayne Harding Painter, 73, of Stanley, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1949, in Luray and was a son of the late Marion Painter and Charlotte Turner Painter. Mr. Painter worked at Wrangler for 30 years as an auditor. He was a member of...
Susan Faye ‘Susie’ McInerney
Susan Faye “Susie” McInerney, 62, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her home. Mrs. McInerney was born January 24, 1960 in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late James C. Hensley and Joan Faye Orye Thomas. She attended Page County High School and...
Shenandoah shooter denied bail a second time, living victim tells story of ‘out of the blue’ attack
LURAY, Aug. 24 — A Shenandoah man was denied bail a second time in a Page County court on Wednesday after being charged with the first degree murder of Jay Scott Campbell, and the aggravated malicious wounding of his son, Justice Campbell, last month. Scott Simandl, 47, was apprehended...
Cornelia Ann Osborne Hoak
Cornelia Ann Hoak, 88, of Luray, died on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. She was born on Feb. 16, 1934, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Thomas Price Osborne and Abby Lena Comer Osborne. Mrs. Hoak was a graduate of Luray High School Class...
Page Valley Fair celebrates 70 years with parade, rides, demo derby and Confederate Railroad
LURAY, Aug. 22 — While the 70th edition of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair officially kicked off on Saturday, fair activities get into full swing tonight as Monday features “Kid’s Night”. All school-aged children will be admitted FREE on Monday night, as well as...
