Nora Juanita Grube, 99 years old, of Luray, died on August 15, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Grube was born on December 7, 1922, in Punxsutawney, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Charles and Clara Belle (McCarty) Stiver. Nora was married to Harland Grube, who preceded her in...

LURAY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO