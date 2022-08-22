ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, VA

WSLS

Green Hill Highland Games return to Salem for 12th year

SALEM, Va – After taking a couple of years off due to the pandemic, the Green Hill Highland Games are returning to Salem on Saturday, Aug. 27. This free event is great for the whole family. There will be music, Celtic Clans, athletes, bagpipes and more. You can watch...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
GILES COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Sadler’s team wins at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Emporia native and former NASCAR driver and broadcaster Hermie Sadler teamed up with Virginia State Senator Bill Stanley at the beginning of the 2022 racing season to form SS Racing, and they got their biggest win to date on August 2nd at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The famed North Wilkesboro Speedway...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley

GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue. Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing. Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology. ”We used...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Carroll County spending additional $1 million on broadband services

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to provide an additional $1 million to extend broadband access, according to the county. The Carroll County Broadband project will include approximately 7,800 possible locations and of those locations, there are approximately 7,400 residential and 250...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Meet Oreo: The dog that’s just as sweet as the cookie

ROANOKE, Va. – This guy lives up to the sweetness of his name. Oreo is a sweet, energetic, young fella that’s looking for his forever home. He’s been in and out of the shelter for over seven months – which is just as long as he’s been alive.
WSLS

Therapy dogs provide comfort for Virginia Tech students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Students are heading back to the classroom in schools and universities across the region, and one local university has some furry friends to ease first-day stress. Virginia Tech therapy dogs, Josie, Derek, and Wagner, are helping to relieve some back-to-school stress for students and faculty on...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Free VIN etchings being offered by VSP, Martinsville DMV Wednesday

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Virginia DMV is helping drivers in Southside protect their cars from being stolen. A Virginia State Police program will provide vehicle identification number etchings for free on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martinsville DMV Customer Service Center. Drivers can get their...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Plenty of consistency in the days ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – If you want to keep enjoying summer until the day the equinox hits the end of August is shaping up well for you. Conditions are consistently summer-like into the middle of next week. If I had to pick just one day of the week ahead to...
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Rude rider runs, wrecks

A driver who allegedly made rude gestures and bared his bottom to pursuing officers received a shock at the end of the chase — literally. He was tasered after his motorcycle rear-ended a police car and he still continued his attempts to elude capture. On Aug. 21 at approximately...
WESTFIELD, NC

