WSLS
Green Hill Highland Games return to Salem for 12th year
SALEM, Va – After taking a couple of years off due to the pandemic, the Green Hill Highland Games are returning to Salem on Saturday, Aug. 27. This free event is great for the whole family. There will be music, Celtic Clans, athletes, bagpipes and more. You can watch...
WSLS
1st and 10 Camp Tour: William Fleming returns with multiple threats on offense
ROANOKE, Va. – A new mindset and complete culture change has taken place on ‘The Cliff’ since Jamar Lovelace took over as head coach at William Fleming. As the Colonels enter year five under his helm, it’s become clear that the culture has been firmly established.
WDBJ7.com
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
Salem, August 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Galax High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler’s team wins at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Emporia native and former NASCAR driver and broadcaster Hermie Sadler teamed up with Virginia State Senator Bill Stanley at the beginning of the 2022 racing season to form SS Racing, and they got their biggest win to date on August 2nd at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The famed North Wilkesboro Speedway...
WDBJ7.com
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
WSLS
What a ‘ham’! Meet Hammy, the handsome guy that needs a forever home
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Handsome Hammy is searching for his furever family and has a ton of energy to share. Montgomery County Humane Society staff said he’s a “ham” for attention from his favorite humans, and would probably do best being the center of attention in the household as an only pet.
WSLS
Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley
GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue. Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing. Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology. ”We used...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causing 3-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. – Drivers should avoid I-81S in Roanoke County if they can due to a tractor crash causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 138.4 mile marker and has led to a 3-mile traffic backup. As of 7:53 a.m., the south right lane...
WDBJ7.com
Carroll County spending additional $1 million on broadband services
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to provide an additional $1 million to extend broadband access, according to the county. The Carroll County Broadband project will include approximately 7,800 possible locations and of those locations, there are approximately 7,400 residential and 250...
WSLS
Meet Oreo: The dog that’s just as sweet as the cookie
ROANOKE, Va. – This guy lives up to the sweetness of his name. Oreo is a sweet, energetic, young fella that’s looking for his forever home. He’s been in and out of the shelter for over seven months – which is just as long as he’s been alive.
WSLS
Therapy dogs provide comfort for Virginia Tech students
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Students are heading back to the classroom in schools and universities across the region, and one local university has some furry friends to ease first-day stress. Virginia Tech therapy dogs, Josie, Derek, and Wagner, are helping to relieve some back-to-school stress for students and faculty on...
WSLS
‘It starts with us’: Roanoke organizations teaming up to combat Black maternal mortality crisis
ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. Disclaimer: The content...
WSLS
Free VIN etchings being offered by VSP, Martinsville DMV Wednesday
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Virginia DMV is helping drivers in Southside protect their cars from being stolen. A Virginia State Police program will provide vehicle identification number etchings for free on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martinsville DMV Customer Service Center. Drivers can get their...
wfxrtv.com
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
WSLS
Spin the Wheel! Mark Walberg to host ‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is coming to Roanoke in September, and a celebrity host has been announced. On Monday, the Berglund Center announced that Mark Walberg, longtime host of Antique Roadshow, will be hosting “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” in September. “Like most...
WSET
Deputies arrest WV man after 1950s truck is stolen from a Halifax Co. family
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the theft of a truck in Halifax County, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Fred Clark said 63-year-old William Earl Wood, of Ballard, West Virginia, was arrested in connection to...
WSLS
Plenty of consistency in the days ahead
ROANOKE, Va. – If you want to keep enjoying summer until the day the equinox hits the end of August is shaping up well for you. Conditions are consistently summer-like into the middle of next week. If I had to pick just one day of the week ahead to...
pmg-va.com
Rude rider runs, wrecks
A driver who allegedly made rude gestures and bared his bottom to pursuing officers received a shock at the end of the chase — literally. He was tasered after his motorcycle rear-ended a police car and he still continued his attempts to elude capture. On Aug. 21 at approximately...
