ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, announced initial INSIGHT Registry data showing Penumbra’s RED ® reperfusion catheters were successful in removing all clot types. Additionally, results of sub-analyses of the COMPLETE study showed use of the Penumbra System is effective for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients with tandem lesions, as well as patients who are considered in the late window of treatment. The results were presented at the 2022 World Federation of Interventional and Therapeutic Neuroradiology (WFITN) in Kyoto, Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005260/en/ Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, announced initial INSIGHT Registry data showing Penumbra’s RED® reperfusion catheters were successful in removing all clot types. Additionally, results of sub-analyses of the COMPLETE study showed use of the Penumbra System is effective for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients with tandem lesions, as well as patients who are considered in the late window of treatment. The results were presented at the 2022 World Federation of Interventional and Therapeutic Neuroradiology (WFITN) in Kyoto, Japan. (Photo: Penumbra, Inc.)

