Read full article on original website
Related
petsplusmag.com
Freshpet Transforms Nature’s Fresh to Lead the Way in Sustainability in the Pet Food Industry
(PRESS RELEASE) SECAUCUS, NJ — Freshpet (FRPT) unveiled the relaunch of its Nature’s Fresh brand following a year-long transformation aimed at making it the most planet-friendly offering in the pet food industry. Freshpet has long been committed to reducing its environmental impact through efforts such as recycling, renewable energy, and water conservation. The Nature’s Fresh brand takes those efforts even further, featuring certified humanely raised proteins and a goal to be 100% regeneratively sourced by 2025.
Headroom Solves Virtual Meeting Fatigue with Artificial Intelligence that Eliminates Wasted Time and Reveals Essential Highlights
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Headroom, a meeting platform leveraging artificial intelligence to improve communications and productivity, today announced a $9 million investment led by Equal Opportunity Ventures with participation from Gradient Ventures, LDV Capital, AME Cloud Ventures and Morado Ventures. The capital brings total funding to date to $14 million and will be used to expand Headroom’s team, product development and mobile offering. The company also recently added new Shareable Automatic Summaries to its suite of tools for remote and hybrid meetings, furthering its mission to support balanced, entertaining, productive and memorable meetings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005095/en/ Headroom Highlight Reel (Graphic: Business Wire)
CLIF® Activates CLIF CORPS Athlete Coalition with Tennis Champion and Entrepreneur Venus Williams to Advance Equity and Access to the Outdoors and Sport
EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Clif Bar & Company today announced the launch of a new effort through CLIF® CORPS, its longstanding employee-led community service program, adding CLIF athletes to help achieve equity and greater access to the outdoors and sports. CLIF CORPS is partnering with tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and the nonprofit organization, Outdoor Afro, in its mission to inspire Black connections and leadership in nature. This partnership will kick off a series of ongoing giving and service partnerships with community groups like the National Park Service aimed at providing opportunities for individuals across the U.S. to participate in activities otherwise deemed inaccessible or unwelcoming for economic, social or emotional reasons. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005258/en/ Venus Williams attends an Outdoor Afro meetup supported by CLIF CORPS (Photo: Business Wire)
Intelinair Named 2022 “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year”
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Intelinair, the maker of AGMRI®, today announced AgTech Breakthrough selected AGMRI Enterprise as “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005121/en/ Intelinair named 2022 AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latest Data Demonstrates Penumbra System and RED® Reperfusion Catheters Effective for Broad Stroke Care
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, announced initial INSIGHT Registry data showing Penumbra’s RED ® reperfusion catheters were successful in removing all clot types. Additionally, results of sub-analyses of the COMPLETE study showed use of the Penumbra System is effective for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients with tandem lesions, as well as patients who are considered in the late window of treatment. The results were presented at the 2022 World Federation of Interventional and Therapeutic Neuroradiology (WFITN) in Kyoto, Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005260/en/ Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, announced initial INSIGHT Registry data showing Penumbra’s RED® reperfusion catheters were successful in removing all clot types. Additionally, results of sub-analyses of the COMPLETE study showed use of the Penumbra System is effective for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients with tandem lesions, as well as patients who are considered in the late window of treatment. The results were presented at the 2022 World Federation of Interventional and Therapeutic Neuroradiology (WFITN) in Kyoto, Japan. (Photo: Penumbra, Inc.)
Semperis Adds Community Tool for Cyber Defenders to Its Arsenal, Focused on Defining a Privileged Perimeter Around Tier 0 Assets
HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Semperis, a pioneer of identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises, today announced the availability of Forest Druid, a first-of-its-kind Tier 0 attack path discovery tool for Active Directory environments. Forest Druid takes an inside-out approach to attack path management, which saves time and resources by prioritizing the most sensitive assets first. Forest Druid discovers vulnerable Tier 0 assets—that otherwise go unseen and unprotected—and allows for speedy remediation. Forest Druid is the latest of several free tools released by Semperis, the most popular to date being Purple Knight, a hybrid Active Directory cybersecurity assessment tool used by more than 10,000 enterprises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005256/en/ Semperis releases Forest Druid, a first-of-its-kind Tier 0 attack path discovery tool for Active Directory environments. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cognesy Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Team to Advance Neuroplasticity Drug Discovery Platform for Neuropsychiatric Disorders
LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Cognesy Therapeutics, a recently established company developing a platform for the discovery of neuroplasticity-inducing drugs to treat a wide range of neuropsychiatric disorders, announced appointments of its senior leadership team, the company said today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005033/en/ Thomas C. Wessel, MD, PhD, CEO, Cognesy Therapeutics (Photo: Business Wire)
Clair Named a Finalist for the Iterable Expie Awards
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Clair, a New York-based digital banking app has been named a finalist for the 2022 Iterable Expie Awards, an awards program managed by Iterable, the powerful customer communication platform that helps brands activate customers with joyful interactions at scale. The Iterable Expie Awards recognize and celebrate customers and partners that are leveraging Iterable to deliver joyful experiences. From extraordinary customer engagement to authentic, empathetic connections, Expie Award nominees and winners raise the bar for marketers all over the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005057/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petsplusmag.com
Portland Pet Food Company Expands into the Cat Food Category
(PRESS RELEASE) PORTLAND, OR — Portland Pet Food Company (PPFC), an award-winning manufacturer of human-grade dog food toppers and treats, has announced its first expansion into cat products with the release of two Homestyle Meal formulas: Boots’ Salmon N’ Pumpkin and Luke’s Chicken N’ Pumpkin. These products will be available in limited quantities online and in select stores starting in September with full distribution in the United States in October in the pet specialty and natural grocery channels.
Comments / 0