PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were hospitalized after a car crashed into an east Phoenix restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Police say a car veered off the roadway and hit Sushi Sonora on 32nd Street, just south of McDowell Road. Because of the extent of the damage, the Phoenix Fire Department says crews had to use machinery to get the driver out of the car. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO