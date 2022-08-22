Read full article on original website
PD: Phoenix hit-and-run driver flees crash, causes another one involving several other cars
PHOENIX - Those injured in a Phoenix hit-and-run that caused a multi-car rollover crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night are expected to be OK. The crash happened near 32nd Street and McDowell Road on Aug. 24 just before 5 p.m. Phoenix Police explained what happened. "When officers arrived they located...
Phoenix crash badly injures man, hospitalizes pregnant woman
A man is in extremely critical condition and a pregnant woman is doing OK after a multi-car crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night. The crash happened near 32nd Street and McDowell Road on Aug. 24.
2 men hurt after car crashes into east Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were hospitalized after a car crashed into an east Phoenix restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Police say a car veered off the roadway and hit Sushi Sonora on 32nd Street, just south of McDowell Road. Because of the extent of the damage, the Phoenix Fire Department says crews had to use machinery to get the driver out of the car. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Arrest made after mom killed in 2021 hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
Queen Creek Police Department is trying to warn parents about the growing number of cases by holding a community event discussing sextortion. While these caterpillars might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they’re not dangerous. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
Five Injured in School Bus Crash near Chandler Heights Road [Gilbert, AZ]
GILBERT, AZ (August 23, 2022) – Friday morning, five victims sustained injuries in a school bus crash near Chandler Heights Road. The incident happened around 9:00 a.m., near Higley Road. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. For reasons under investigation, a school bus with 59...
Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
14 months later, woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Phoenix mom
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Heather Fairchild has been waiting a long time for police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who reportedly ended the Valley mom’s life in June 2021. Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, has been extremely frustrated. “To think of her, after being hit, lying on...
Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported
PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
Cynthia Tapper Fatally Struck in Red Light Crash on Cactus Road [Peoria, AZ]
The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., at the intersection of 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Per reports, Tapper was driving and ran through a stop light, striking a black SUV that had the right of way. Upon impact, Tapper was ejected from her vehicle onto the road. Paramedics transported her...
Man shot at Phoenix bus stop; police investigating apparent string of shootings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop early Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near 23rd and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. His condition is currently unknown....
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Man charged for claiming to be an officer in Youngtown, MCSO says
Queen Creek Police Department is trying to warn parents about the growing number of cases by holding a community event discussing sextortion. While these caterpillars might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they’re not dangerous. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
Arizona Man Drove Wrong Way For 10+ Miles Before Crashing Into Trooper
The man told police he had taken shots and a couple of drinks at a party.
Chandler police seize hundreds of fentanyl pills, meth during traffic stop
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a thousand fentanyl pills and several grams of meth were discovered during what police called a routine traffic stop in Chandler last week. According to Chandler Police, one person was arrested after officers found 1,025 fentanyl pills & 30 grams of methamphetamine on...
Boyfriend accused of fatally shooting woman in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX – The boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed in a Phoenix apartment Monday night is accused of pulling the trigger, authorities said. Jermaine Lamar Houston, 36, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in the death of 36-year-old Racal Monique Ramos, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
Mesa police shoot suspected burglar during standoff
Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect’s description was detained by police. Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and...
Phoenix man accused of pretending to be a cop, illegally detains man
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and illegally detained a man at a convenience store last week. On Sunday, just before midnight, security guards called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the guards showed them surveillance video from Friday of someone following their patrol car and stopping a man at a Circle K near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown. Video shows 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper wearing a tactical vest and putting the man in handcuffs and searching him, investigators say.
Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing
In each of the three flooding situations, the levee on the Gila River did not hold, sending water into the town. Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country. The cities with the highest rate of inflation were just revealed and unfortunately, Phoenix was near the top.
Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.
