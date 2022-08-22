ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Mercury

Hemorrhagic disease causing deer deaths around Virginia

By Sarah Vogelsong
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOkkz_0hQ5uhjZ00

A white-tailed deer. (NBC12)

An infectious virus known as hemorrhagic disease is once again causing white-tailed deer deaths around Virginia, but state wildlife officials say there’s no need to panic.

“It shows up every year,” said Nelson Lafon, the Forest Wildlife Program manager for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

A blanket term for several related viruses, hemorrhagic disease afflicts wild deer throughout much of the U.S. from the late summer through fall, disappearing as first frosts kill off the tiny biting flies called midges that spread it. In Virginia, it occurs annually in pockets of the Tidewater and Southside regions and occasionally in the Piedmont. Outbreaks are relatively uncommon west of the Blue Ridge but not unprecedented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9gkk_0hQ5uhjZ00

Hemorrhagic disease in Virginia. (Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)

Infected deer tend to become feverish and experience difficulty breathing as well as swelling of the head, neck, tongue or eyelids. Some develop lesions that vary widely in terms of severity and number.

One of the most telling signs a deer is suffering from hemorrhagic disease is that “it’s often going to be laying down in water, near water,” said Lafon.

Infected deer are attracted to both water and cool, wet soil because of the high fever associated with the disease.

That symptom often leads Virginians to panic because it is shared by deer suffering from chronic wasting disease , a fatal neurological condition that’s among a family of diseases that includes Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans and so-called “mad cow” disease among bovines.

But while deer afflicted with chronic wasting disease typically appear emaciated when found, deer with hemorrhagic disease “typically appear in good shape,” said Lafon. “They don’t have the skin and bones appearance” seen in animals diagnosed with CWD.

“This is not the same type of disease, and long term we are not near as concerned about it as CWD,” said Lafon.

Also unlike chronic wasting disease: Hemorrhagic disease doesn’t haven’t a human counterpart, and not all deer that contract it will die, although some will suffer from lasting impacts such as lameness and sloughing of hoofs.

In Virginia, mortality tends to be less than 25% of infected animals in any given outbreak, although more severe outbreaks have occurred. One particularly lethal episode was a 2014 outbreak that caused over 50% mortality in populations stretching in a rough line from the North Carolina border through Richmond and into the Northern Neck.

Research by the Department of Wildlife Resources has found “three potential environmental predictors of (hemorrhagic disease) activity in eastern Virginia: mild winters, hot summers, and a June drought.”

According to the University of Georgia , even repeated outbreaks have failed to decimate deer populations, and cold weather brings the episodes to an end.

With first frosts increasingly creeping backward due to climate change , it’s possible hemorrhagic disease season is slowly becoming longer as the biting midges that spread it have more time to be active.

Lafon said wildlife officials haven’t seen much evidence of an uptick in disease prevalence in Virginia due to later frosts. However, he noted that changing temperatures appear to be driving the spread of the disease northward.

“We’re seeing other states to the north of us are starting to see hemorrhagic disease in places where we didn’t see it a decade ago,” he said.

This story has been updated to clarify that chronic wasting disease isn’t directly transmissible to humans.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Hemorrhagic disease causing deer deaths around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 4

Related
Virginia Mercury

Bipartisanship and cooperation make Virginia opioid settlement distribution a national model

By Michelle Gowdy In the coming weeks, Virginia and each of its cities and counties will begin to receive the first of several payments from recent legal settlements with the country’s three largest wholesale drug distributors and a major opioid manufacturer that helped fuel the devastating opioid crisis. Virginia and its numerous localities will receive […] The post Bipartisanship and cooperation make Virginia opioid settlement distribution a national model appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Buckle up, folks: this federal climate bill is going to supercharge Virginia’s energy transition

On Sunday the U.S. Senate passed the historic climate legislation package hammered out between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. The House is expected to follow suit this week, giving President Joe Biden a huge win on one of his administration’s priorities and finally making good on his pledge to […] The post Buckle up, folks: this federal climate bill is going to supercharge Virginia’s energy transition appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law

A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease Outbreaks#White Tailed Deer#Chronic Wasting Disease#Virginians
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Another Human Infection with Flu Virus from Pigs

August 19, 2022—CDC has reported another human infection with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads only in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to four. This new infection was caused by a different flu virus subtype (H1N2v) than the three previously reported infections (H3N2v) during 2022. Sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting where pigs are present; however, not all variant virus infections have been in people with known pig exposure. This H1N2v infection occurred in a person who reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair. A public health investigation did not find any illness among household contacts and about 10 percent of reported variant flu virus infections in the United States since 2010 have been in people who did not have any documented swine contact. No person-to-person spread with this H1N2v virus has been confirmed.
OREGON STATE
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.

Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DogTime

Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States

Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
ALABAMA STATE
contagionlive.com

Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts

CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
DELAWARE STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy