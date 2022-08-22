ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

A hard lesson

By John Cole
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OAUI_0hQ5ugqq00

Teacher shortages are challenging school districts across the state. (Political cartoon by John Cole)

From the Virginia Mercury : “While the number of unfilled teaching slots across Virginia can change by the day and even by the hour as districts race to fill positions ahead of the 2022-23 school year, they likely number in the thousands, according to state data. Last October, the Virginia Department of Education’s staffing and vacancy report listed more than 2,500 unfilled teaching positions across the state, and some divisions also reported a spike in departures at the end of the most current school year.”

The post A hard lesson appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

RGGI funds have been a game-changer for many low-income homes

By Chelsea Harnish As Congress passes historic climate legislation for the first time in decades, Virginia has already been combating climate change via the commonwealth’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a market-based carbon-reduction program. RGGI auctions provide vital funds for flood resiliency and low-income energy efficiency programs, improving the health and safety […] The post RGGI funds have been a game-changer for many low-income homes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value

Another case of likely racial discrimination in housing appraisals has cropped up, this time in Baltimore. The New York Times recently reported a Black husband and wife first received an appraisal of $472,000. After they “whitewashed” their home – removing family photos and having a White colleague stand in for them as the “owner” – […] The post Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

D.C. region leaders want to halve transportation emissions by 2030 despite road widening plans

The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board has pledged to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks despite also pursuing projects that could hinder those reductions. Earlier this summer, the board, made up of representatives from the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region, including those from Northern Virginia, passed a resolution to reduce road emissions […] The post D.C. region leaders want to halve transportation emissions by 2030 despite road widening plans  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Virginia Mercury

FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to Virginia or Maryland suburbs, Cardin says

Maryland and Virginia leaders have opposing views when it comes to where the FBI should build its new headquarters. Maryland representatives insist that Greenbelt and Landover make the most sense, while their counterparts across the Potomac River greatly prefer the third option identified by the U.S. General Services Administration, a site in Springfield, Va. What […] The post FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to Virginia or Maryland suburbs, Cardin says appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia Mercury

Hemorrhagic disease causing deer deaths around Virginia

An infectious virus known as hemorrhagic disease is once again causing white-tailed deer deaths around Virginia, but state wildlife officials say there’s no need to panic. “It shows up every year,” said Nelson Lafon, the Forest Wildlife Program manager for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.  A blanket term for several related viruses, hemorrhagic disease […] The post Hemorrhagic disease causing deer deaths around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Mercury

Federal regulators grant Mountain Valley Pipeline four-year extension

The federal government granted Mountain Valley Pipeline a four-year extension to complete work Tuesday, with regulators labeling the approval an administrative decision and environmental groups expressing their dissatisfaction. “Granting a request for an extension of time to complete an approved action does not constitute the substantial changes to the proposed action envisioned in the NEPA […] The post Federal regulators grant Mountain Valley Pipeline four-year extension appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

With unexpectedly high state revenues, Youngkin calls for more tax relief

With Virginia taking in roughly $1.9 billion in unanticipated revenues over the past fiscal year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is proposing putting $400 million toward a new state taxpayer relief fund.  “The right thing to do is return unplanned revenue to taxpayers,” the Republican Youngkin told members of the House and Senate committees that oversee […] The post With unexpectedly high state revenues, Youngkin calls for more tax relief appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Education#K12#The Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Board of Education delays public hearings for history standards review

The Virginia Board of Education is delaying its public hearings on the state’s new history and social science standards by a month to address concerns with timing and a number of errors and content issues Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said were in the proposal. The board’s schedule called for the mandated public hearings to occur […] The post Virginia Board of Education delays public hearings for history standards review appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Young people should be more than an afterthought in crisis mental health conversations

By Kristin Lennox and Emily Moore  Historically, Virginia’s response to mental health has been more reactive than preventative. According to rankings by nonprofit Mental Health America, Virginia is 21st in youth mental health and 37th in access to mental health care. Moreover, young people’s needs and experiences have consistently been considered last in policy changes […] The post Young people should be more than an afterthought in crisis mental health conversations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Appalachian Power rates will rise after Supreme Court of Virginia ruling

Electricity rates for Appalachian Power Company customers are poised to go up after the Supreme Court of Virginia reversed part of a decision by state regulators that was key to keeping the utility’s rates unchanged.  “Customers can expect a rate increase, but the amount and timing are undetermined at this time,” said Appalachian Power spokeswoman […] The post Appalachian Power rates will rise after Supreme Court of Virginia ruling appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Mercury

Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm

State officials kept a list of preventive measures for dealing with a major snowstorm on the shelf. They issued promises of help to desperate, stranded motorists that they couldn’t keep. Those were two of the most damning findings of the newly released audit by the Office of the State Inspector General of Virginia’s response to […] The post Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Virginia Mercury

Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus

Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to those of the perennial elites in […] The post Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

OneVirginia2021 relaunches as UpVote Virginia with new focus on ranked-choice voting

The nonpartisan group that led the charge to reform Virginia’s redistricting process is relaunching with a broader “democracy reform” focus and a push for more ranked-choice voting. The next iteration of OneVirginia2021, which spent years advocating to take redistricting power away from the General Assembly and give it to a more politically neutral map-drawing commission, […] The post OneVirginia2021 relaunches as UpVote Virginia with new focus on ranked-choice voting appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pled guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary of State Jena Griswold […] The post Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
COLORADO STATE
Virginia Mercury

ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits

The ACLU of Virginia is suing the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections and a state prison warden to try to force the release of an inmate, arguing the agency incorrectly blocked him from being let out early for good behavior in response to a last-minute change in the state budget that rolled back […] The post ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations

At the start of December, Virginia significantly expanded its mental health coverage under Medicaid, adding six new services and boosting payments for providers as part of a multi-year effort to reduce the state’s reliance on its own struggling psychiatric hospitals. Six months into the rollout, the demand for at least one treatment option already vastly […] The post Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Time to hit the brakes?

From The Virginia Mercury: The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation uses several performance factors including ridership to determine the budget allocations for dozens of transit agencies. But ridership declined during the pandemic because more people were working from home instead of commuting to offices. Now, transit agencies are worried their budgets will be reduced […] The post Time to hit the brakes? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy