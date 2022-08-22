A hard lesson

Teacher shortages are challenging school districts across the state. (Political cartoon by John Cole)

From the Virginia Mercury : “While the number of unfilled teaching slots across Virginia can change by the day and even by the hour as districts race to fill positions ahead of the 2022-23 school year, they likely number in the thousands, according to state data. Last October, the Virginia Department of Education’s staffing and vacancy report listed more than 2,500 unfilled teaching positions across the state, and some divisions also reported a spike in departures at the end of the most current school year.”

