Tampa, FL

Jumpstart your career and find your dream job with Lithia & Driveway

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago

Lithia & Driveway is fueling careers across Tampa Bay.

The leading automotive industry game changer and rapidly growing Fortune 500 company (NYSE: LAD) is headquartered in Oregon, and is one of the largest and fastest-growing automotive retailers in the nation. The company’s vision is to provide personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

Lithia & Driveway boasts nearly 300 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, with nine locations in our local area: Chevrolet of Wesley Chapel; Hyundai of Wesley Chapel; Mazda of Wesley Chapel; Elder Ford of Tampa; Tampa Honda; Wesley Chapel Honda; Wesley Chapel Toyota; Hyundai of New Port Richey; and Volkswagen of New Port Richey. The automotive powerhouse also has a Genesis dealership coming soon to New Port Richey!

Although Lithia & Driveway is the front-runner in the automotive industry, you don’t have to be a specialist in all things auto to join the team! The company offers employment opportunities in a range of different fields for those looking to upgrade their careers and be a part of a team that’s helped drive success nationwide for over 75 years.

Career opportunities currently available with Lithia & Driveway include Sales, Automotive Technicians (all levels), Business Development/Call Center Representatives and a variety of Accounting and Administrative positions. Its Florida Accounting Processing Center based in Temple Terrace processes the financial paperwork for the company’s local dealerships in one centralized location. Positions such as Billers, Tag & Title Clerks, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable and General Accountants are always in demand, and offer a tremendous career path to management!

“Our company’s mission is ‘Growth Powered by People.’ We’re always looking for talented individuals to join our award-winning team,” said Shawn Kukic, Lithia & Driveway Group Vice President.

Lithia & Driveway offers an industry-leading benefits package, including medical, prescription, dental and vision insurance; Flexible Spending Account; financial benefits (life insurance; travel and dealership discounts; commuter benefit and tuition reimbursement programs; 401(k) retirement plans with employer match; an Employee Stock Purchase Program, where employees can become owners in the company); short/long term disability; and work/life benefits such as paid holidays, paid time off and an Employee Assistance Program.

To learn more about Lithia & Driveway, watch the video at https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/do2qtzO1zE or view job openings near you at https://lithiacareers.com/.

For more information, contact Pamela Marshall, Lithia & Driveway Senior Recruiter, at pamelamarshall@lithia.com.

Business
IN THIS ARTICLE

