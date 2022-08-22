Shirley (Edmonds) Harvel passed peacefully on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at her home in Energy. She was 79. Shirley loved life and lived hers to the fullest. She was a kind and generous woman who went out of her way to help others in need. Rarely was she seen without a smile on her face. Always an optimist, she saw the best in everyone. She was beloved and will be dearly missed.

