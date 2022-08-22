Read full article on original website
Accuweather Forecast: Slowly Cooling
Fresno reaches a high of 101 with sunny skies. Nico Payne will have your full forecast on Action News.
1 dead, 4 hurt in St. Helena Parish shooting, deputies investigating
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Sheriff’s Parish Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight. One person was killed and four others were injured at Last Stop Mini Mart just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. The victims were taken to a local hospital. A...
A woman who says her fetus has no skull attacks La’s abortion ban; Atty. Ben Crump urges the state to amend it
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman who says she has been forced to carry a fetus that has no chance of surviving outside the womb because of Louisiana’s strict abortion laws spoke to the media on Friday (Aug. 26.) with famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump at her side.
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion to address potential legal action
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis on Friday, Aug. 26. According to a press release from Ben...
