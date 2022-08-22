On the afternoon of June 13, Rod Wave declared that his latest project Beautiful Mind would be his last “sad ass album.” Calling the Florida rapper’s music “sad” is an understatement—his songs plumb the depths of physical, financial, and emotional pain so intensely it can feel like he’s perpetually stuck underneath a rain cloud. Since at least 2017’s “Mike Tyson,” the triumphant boom of his voice has separated him from the legions of other rap crooners leaving their hearts in their Notes apps. Across two studio albums, Rod Wave has perfected his brand of rain cloud rap, in the mold of mentor Kevin Gates if his ears were stuck on the blues hymns of the Mississippi Delta. Much of Beautiful Mind follows this blueprint, but there are more specks of joy and optimism than before, a yearning to move beyond the hurdles and embrace new life experiences. If he’s as ready to “live happy travel [and] get dis money” as he claims, then Beautiful Mind makes a case as his most hopeful album to date.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO