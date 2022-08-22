Read full article on original website
90 in November
Nothing underscored the value of space like the pandemic. This must have been tough for recent city transplants like Blair Howerton of the indie rock quartet Why Bonnie, who’d left Texas for New York City right before the pandemic. The world’s cultural capital loses much of its allure when suddenly the world has shrunk to the size of your modest walk-up.
Lingua Ignota Announces Fall 2022 Tour
Lingua Ignota has announced a tour in support of her 2021 album Sinner Get Ready. The Repent Now Tour kicks off in November and extends into December. Find the musician’s schedule below. Lingua Ignota is the moniker of the multi-instrumentalist, performance artist, and vocalist Kristin Hayter. According to a...
Visions From the Bridge
Jouska existed in the space between greatness and legend that breeds the truly definitive bands of an era: those that aren’t quite transcendent, but memorable enough to serve as shorthand. The Albany group’s story is a familiar one for emo-adjacent DIY artists during the mid-2010s: Upstart band in burgeoning local scene attracts national attention, signs to a respected label, and moves to Philly, generating momentum that soon stalls on side projects, life commitments, and a pandemic. A new album that’s actually quite old, Visions From the Bridge brings Jouska back into conversation by confirming their four-year silence as a permanent hiatus. Dated December 2018 and quietly dropped on Bandcamp several weeks ago, it serves as a bittersweet relic of a promising band and a reminder that talent doesn’t always reach its full potential.
Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums
Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
Lee Fields Announces New Album Sentimental Fool, Shares New Song: Listen
Soul legend Lee Fields has announced his first new album in three years. It’s titled Sentimental Fool and it’s out October 28 via Daptone, marking it his full-length debut on the label. Today, he’s shared the title track along with a music video directed by Andrew Anderson. Check it out below.
Mdou Moctar Releases New Niger EP Vol. 1: Listen
Mdou Moctar has released a new set of songs titled Niger EP Vol. 1. The EP features alternate takes of “Chismiten” and “Imouhar” along with live versions of four other songs, recorded in Niger between 2017 and 2020. He’s also got a handful of North American tour dates on the books for August and September. Check it all out below.
Heartmind
For an artist who has never seemed particularly interested in discussing the facts of his life or the meaning of his songs, Cass McCombs has been unmistakably straightforward about both when it comes to his latest record, Heartmind. “I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends,” the 44-year-old songwriter said in a press release. “Strange to realize, it wasn’t them who were lost, it was me.” More than anything in his catalog, Heartmind could be called a concept album, and unlike anything since 2011’s moody high-water mark WIT’S END, it feels purposely unified and cohesive, sharing themes and textures and musical threads across eight songs in just over 40 minutes.
Apricot Angel
Blending skittering, sequenced percussion with jazzy chords and wonderfully bleary vocals, Kashika Kollaikal’s debut album as Flung, 2020’s Shaky But My Hair Is Grown, struck a psychedelic balance between the Books and Person Pitch-era Panda Bear. A split release from DIY labels Citrus City and Topshelf, it was a strong experimental pop record that flew under the radar. Since then, Kollaikal has kept busy, associating herself with a community of artists subverting the familiar indie pop tropes. She’s produced an album from fellow avant-pop up-and-comer Blue Toed, collaborated with percussionist Gabe Stout in the duo Honey Oat, and shared stages with Florist and Time Wharp. The 12 songs on Flung’s new record, Apricot Angel, reflect this restless creative energy. Fusing polyrhythmic arrangements and lyrics that grapple with themes of gender identity and placelessness, Flung further develops the distinctive sound that made Shaky But My Hair Is Grown approachable yet gripping.
Nick Hakim Announces New Album Cometa, Shares New Song “Happen”: Listen
Nick Hakim is releasing a new album later this year. Cometa, the follow-up to last year’s Small Things, will be released on October 21 via ATO. Hakim has also shared a new single called “Happen,” which features Alex G on piano and Mark Ronson and Andrew Bird collaborator Abe Rounds on drums. Watch the new video for “Happen” below.
Beautiful Mind
On the afternoon of June 13, Rod Wave declared that his latest project Beautiful Mind would be his last “sad ass album.” Calling the Florida rapper’s music “sad” is an understatement—his songs plumb the depths of physical, financial, and emotional pain so intensely it can feel like he’s perpetually stuck underneath a rain cloud. Since at least 2017’s “Mike Tyson,” the triumphant boom of his voice has separated him from the legions of other rap crooners leaving their hearts in their Notes apps. Across two studio albums, Rod Wave has perfected his brand of rain cloud rap, in the mold of mentor Kevin Gates if his ears were stuck on the blues hymns of the Mississippi Delta. Much of Beautiful Mind follows this blueprint, but there are more specks of joy and optimism than before, a yearning to move beyond the hurdles and embrace new life experiences. If he’s as ready to “live happy travel [and] get dis money” as he claims, then Beautiful Mind makes a case as his most hopeful album to date.
Father John Misty Performs “Buddy’s Rendezvous” on Kimmel: Watch
Father John Misty stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (August 17) to perform “Buddy’s Rendezvous” from his recent album Chloë and the Next 20th Century. He was joined by a lounge-style band including a string section and saxophonist. Watch it below. Chloë and the...
Success
Oneida are one of indie rock’s most enviable and enduring institutions. When the ragtag crew assembled a quarter-century ago, they felt like New York pariahs, unwilling to participate in established industry machinations. Instead, they became a cornerstone of a scene they helped create, turning Brooklyn lofts, warehouses, and abandoned industrial complexes into creative playgrounds. They built one studio and, when condo construction took it, built another: their fabled Ocropolis. An expanded record deal that gave them their own imprint meant Oneida could use the space as a communal hub, recording bands whose music they in turn released.
Palm Announce Fall North American Tour, Share New Song “Parable Lickers”: Listen
Palm have shared another new song from their forthcoming LP Nicks and Grazes. The latest track is titled “Parable Lickers.” They’ve also announced a lengthy fall tour of North America, which begins in late October and runs through mid-December. Check out “Parable Lickers” and the band’s full tour itinerary below.
“Brindo”
In the video for “Brindo,” a beautiful song from Silvana Estrada’s upcoming EP Abrazo, the Mexican singer-songwriter wanders the streets of Paris, cradling her four-string Venezuelan cuatro like a newborn. She floats her silvery voice out into the passing crowds, who turn their heads in bemusement or appreciation, some of them pushing past her with abstracted irritation. The word brindo is a toast, and Estrada's song is a laundry list of small gratitudes—“Brindo por la gente que nos salva” (“Here's to the people that save us”); “Brindo por la simple idea del viento” (“Here's to the simple idea of the wind”). Estrada’s voice is quiet, but when she sings, her voice reaches you with surprising clarity, the way a speaking voice carries further on an exceptionally clear night.
V O R T E X
Terence Nance is genre non-compliant. The writer, artist, filmmaker, and musician from Dallas, Texas is most celebrated for his Sundance-premiered film An Oversimplification of Her Beauty and the HBO television series Random Acts of Flyness, stream-of-consciousness tragicomedies that subvert and satirize contemporary Black American narratives. On his debut full-length album V O R T E X, mirror-eyed soul and R&B experiments abound, embracing the “consistency of change” to achieve catharsis.
Pillow Talk
Last year, Tink stumbled into a revelation. The 27-year-old singer and rapper had tended to let her music marinate, meticulously poring over production details and lyrics before finalizing a project. But when she began working with producer and fellow Chicago-native Hitmaka, he challenged her to churn out songs at a faster clip. Within two months Tink completed an album: Heat of the Moment, a satin-smooth R&B record that instantly stood out as her freest and most sensual album in years. For a singer whose career had been burdened by out-of-pocket Aaliyah comparisons and unfortunate label drama, and whose work often arrived with clunky conceptual frameworks, this revised workflow felt like a healthy and exciting new direction for one of R&B’s most overlooked talents.
Listen to Chris Patrick’s “Insane/Staircases”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Chris Patrick would be the first person to tell you that his demons get the best of him. The New Jersey rapper spends the length of “Insane/Staircases,” a highlight from his latest project X-Files, attempting to regain his mental balance. On the song’s first half, Chris’s panicked bars swirl around producer Senna’s anxious synths as he smokes copious amounts of weed to keep himself back from the edge. By the time the Darius Foster-produced “Staircases” starts, he’s less manic but just as contemplative, questioning God in the face of lost friends and declining mental health. As his messages become more direct, his vocals are pitched lower and lower: “My faith is based on patience and my patience starting to fade.” Chris’s skills as a rapper and storyteller keep him floating through these chaotic waters.
Watch Angel Olsen Perform “All the Good Times” on Fallon
Angel Olsen was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (August 17). She performed “All the Good Times” from her new album Big Time with help from her touring band, the Big Time Band. Watch a replay of the performance below. Big...
Gnosis
Long before the twinkling fifth track of Russian Circles’ Gnosis ends, it is easy to assume how the sixth will begin—a torrent of aggression, the inverse of its soothing predecessor. “Ó Braonáin” is sublime guitar music for the gloaming; each soft note of the 100-second lullaby feels gently warped, like the glow of a summer sun setting behind a thunderhead. The instant it fades, “Betrayal” rushes forward, a blitz of wordless black metal obliterating that sense of twilight languor. It sounds like a street fight. At least in this two-song span, Russian Circles sound like they’ve mastered the expected post-metal script: a ceaseless seesaw of quiet and loud, gorgeous and violent.
Todd Rundgren Announces New Album With the Roots, Sparks, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, and More
Todd Rundgren has announced a new album. The follow-up to 2017’s White Knight, Space Force finds Rundgren assembling an eclectic cast of collaborators that includes the Roots, Sparks, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, Thomas Dolby, the Lemon Twigs, and more. The album is out October 14 via Cleopatra.
