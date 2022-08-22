ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, IL

randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Ida Ford of rural New Burnside

Ida Ford, 82, of rural New Burnside, Illinois, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, Illinois, with the Rev. Ron Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m.to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dixon-Volkert Cemetery near Rosiclare, Illinois.
NEW BURNSIDE, IL
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

New 4-H kayak club being formed

It was great to meet a lot of new faces last Monday at the Gallatin County Schools Open House! We saw a lot of familiar faces as well. For anyone who would like to fill out our interest forms for more information on 4-H, go to https://forms.gle/Vq2rExisM5fKJr8G9 or check out the Gallatin County IL 4-H Facebook group. We'd love to hear from you!
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
ANNA, IL
Harrisburg, IL
Obituaries
City
Harrisburg, IL
City
Easton, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
theshoppersweekly.com

JCHS to present “Haunted So. Illinois” program

The Jefferson County Historical Society will present “Haunted Southern Illinois” at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. Kari Dillingham has been teaching Spanish and Social Studies classes at Centralia High School since 2004. Before becoming an educator, she earned degrees from Southeast Missouri State University, University of Tennessee, and Southern Illinois University. To spice up some of the dryer details for her students, she included ghostly and eerie stories about places, such as Starved Rock, Kaskaskia and the Old Slave House. Since Europeans first made their way down the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers, there have been strange and creepy tales to share about the land of Illinois.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Williamson County shooting under investigation

Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jackson County, Ill. reports a positive case for a rare tick-borne illness. Special Olympics of Southern...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Unit 2 board adopts balanced tentative budget

A balanced tentative 2022-23 budget of around $52 million has been approved by the Marion Community Unit School District 2 Board of Education. Kim Watson, district chief financial officer, told the board in its Aug. 16 meeting that it is a balanced budget. Direct revenues are $52,569,029 while operating expenses are $52,273,059, for a surplus of $295,970. The estimated fund balance for the end of the fiscal year is $12,473,783.
MARION, IL
Person
Aaron Horton
wmay.com

Southern Illinois Resident Contracts Tickborne Heartland Virus

A Southern Illinois resident has contracted a tickborne illness called Heartland virus, only the third known case in Illinois since 2018. An elderly person in Jackson County tested positive for the virus, which is believed to be carried by the Lone Star tick. Around 50 cases of the virus have been identified in the Midwest and Southern U.S. since 2009. Most people who get Heartland virus will recover, but the illness can be fatal, especially in older people with comorbidities.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Tickborne Heartland Virus is Reported in Jackson County in Southern Illinois

An older person who resides in a rural area of Jackson County recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced today. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Shirley (Edmonds) Harvel of Energy

Shirley (Edmonds) Harvel passed peacefully on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at her home in Energy. She was 79. Shirley loved life and lived hers to the fullest. She was a kind and generous woman who went out of her way to help others in need. Rarely was she seen without a smile on her face. Always an optimist, she saw the best in everyone. She was beloved and will be dearly missed.
ENERGY, IL
wish989.com

Marion to Welcome Prospect League Team to Rent One Park

MARION – Marion’s new baseball team will play in the Prospect League. That announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference at Rent One Park. Marion will become the 18th team to join the league for the upcoming season. League Commissioner Dennis Bastien says the Prospect League is...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Carmi hosting Boots, Bulls and Country Music for benefit

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Country music and a rodeo will help raise funds for Carmi’s Kicks 4 Kids program. Boots, Bulls and Country Music will happen on September 22 at the White County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., the rodeo and music event will be at 6 p.m. People can get tickets at the […]
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

Abandoned 4-Wheeler Returned To Owner

At the same time that a report was made regarding an abandoned 4-wheeler, the owner was calling to report that it had been stolen. On August 19th, Deputy Weiss with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to County Road 800 East where the stolen 4 wheeler had been found. Weiss spoke with Jeffrey Williams of 835 Co Rd 750 E in Carmi who reported that an orange ATV had been stolen from his residence. Williams arrived at 800 East and provided the Deputy with paperwork that positively identified the 4-wheeler as his. Deputy Weiss noticed that there was damage to the ignition, the fuel line and the front fenders had been spray painted black. The 4-wheeler was released to Williams at the scene.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kbsi23.com

Traffic stop turns into drug bust in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man was arrested in McCracken County after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal methamphetamine and other drug items. Jesse A. Hammonds, 48, of Mayfield faces charges of no tail lamps, improper display of registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, operating on expired operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine).
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Carbondale man arrested after theft caught on camera

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after a theft was captured on a surveillance camera. Shane H. Pfister, 58, faces a theft charge. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street on Aug. 12 around 11:37 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft that was captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects came onto the yard of a home in the 300 block of Glenview. Police say one suspect stole property from the porch and left with the other suspect heading eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
CARBONDALE, IL

