At the same time that a report was made regarding an abandoned 4-wheeler, the owner was calling to report that it had been stolen. On August 19th, Deputy Weiss with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to County Road 800 East where the stolen 4 wheeler had been found. Weiss spoke with Jeffrey Williams of 835 Co Rd 750 E in Carmi who reported that an orange ATV had been stolen from his residence. Williams arrived at 800 East and provided the Deputy with paperwork that positively identified the 4-wheeler as his. Deputy Weiss noticed that there was damage to the ignition, the fuel line and the front fenders had been spray painted black. The 4-wheeler was released to Williams at the scene.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO