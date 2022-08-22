Read full article on original website
Ida Ford of rural New Burnside
Ida Ford, 82, of rural New Burnside, Illinois, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, Illinois, with the Rev. Ron Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m.to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dixon-Volkert Cemetery near Rosiclare, Illinois.
New 4-H kayak club being formed
It was great to meet a lot of new faces last Monday at the Gallatin County Schools Open House! We saw a lot of familiar faces as well. For anyone who would like to fill out our interest forms for more information on 4-H, go to https://forms.gle/Vq2rExisM5fKJr8G9 or check out the Gallatin County IL 4-H Facebook group. We'd love to hear from you!
Harrisburg council approves raises for commissioners; changes one meeting time
Changes are coming to the Harrisburg City Council in 2023 in the form of an altered meeting schedule and monetary raises for its members. The raises will not go into effect until after the new board is seated following the April 2023 election. Commissioners last week approved an ordinance that...
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
JCHS to present “Haunted So. Illinois” program
The Jefferson County Historical Society will present “Haunted Southern Illinois” at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. Kari Dillingham has been teaching Spanish and Social Studies classes at Centralia High School since 2004. Before becoming an educator, she earned degrees from Southeast Missouri State University, University of Tennessee, and Southern Illinois University. To spice up some of the dryer details for her students, she included ghostly and eerie stories about places, such as Starved Rock, Kaskaskia and the Old Slave House. Since Europeans first made their way down the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers, there have been strange and creepy tales to share about the land of Illinois.
Harrisburg football Season opens with traditional Purple & White scrimmage
The 2022 football season opened last Friday with the annual Purple & White scrimmage game, where everybody played and fans got to see the team in action. The team kicks off the season for real at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at East Alton-Wood River.
Williamson County shooting under investigation
Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jackson County, Ill. reports a positive case for a rare tick-borne illness. Special Olympics of Southern...
Unit 2 board adopts balanced tentative budget
A balanced tentative 2022-23 budget of around $52 million has been approved by the Marion Community Unit School District 2 Board of Education. Kim Watson, district chief financial officer, told the board in its Aug. 16 meeting that it is a balanced budget. Direct revenues are $52,569,029 while operating expenses are $52,273,059, for a surplus of $295,970. The estimated fund balance for the end of the fiscal year is $12,473,783.
Southern Illinois Resident Contracts Tickborne Heartland Virus
A Southern Illinois resident has contracted a tickborne illness called Heartland virus, only the third known case in Illinois since 2018. An elderly person in Jackson County tested positive for the virus, which is believed to be carried by the Lone Star tick. Around 50 cases of the virus have been identified in the Midwest and Southern U.S. since 2009. Most people who get Heartland virus will recover, but the illness can be fatal, especially in older people with comorbidities.
Tickborne Heartland Virus is Reported in Jackson County in Southern Illinois
An older person who resides in a rural area of Jackson County recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced today. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009.
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
Shirley (Edmonds) Harvel of Energy
Shirley (Edmonds) Harvel passed peacefully on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at her home in Energy. She was 79. Shirley loved life and lived hers to the fullest. She was a kind and generous woman who went out of her way to help others in need. Rarely was she seen without a smile on her face. Always an optimist, she saw the best in everyone. She was beloved and will be dearly missed.
Marion to Welcome Prospect League Team to Rent One Park
MARION – Marion’s new baseball team will play in the Prospect League. That announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference at Rent One Park. Marion will become the 18th team to join the league for the upcoming season. League Commissioner Dennis Bastien says the Prospect League is...
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
Carmi hosting Boots, Bulls and Country Music for benefit
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Country music and a rodeo will help raise funds for Carmi’s Kicks 4 Kids program. Boots, Bulls and Country Music will happen on September 22 at the White County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., the rodeo and music event will be at 6 p.m. People can get tickets at the […]
Abandoned 4-Wheeler Returned To Owner
At the same time that a report was made regarding an abandoned 4-wheeler, the owner was calling to report that it had been stolen. On August 19th, Deputy Weiss with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to County Road 800 East where the stolen 4 wheeler had been found. Weiss spoke with Jeffrey Williams of 835 Co Rd 750 E in Carmi who reported that an orange ATV had been stolen from his residence. Williams arrived at 800 East and provided the Deputy with paperwork that positively identified the 4-wheeler as his. Deputy Weiss noticed that there was damage to the ignition, the fuel line and the front fenders had been spray painted black. The 4-wheeler was released to Williams at the scene.
Illinois White County Sheriff: "DEATH OF INMATE AT WILL COUNTY ADULT DETENTION FACILITY ocv.im/xEfXmoA"
Wabash Community Unit School District 348 reported two suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 2 students during...
Traffic stop turns into drug bust in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man was arrested in McCracken County after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal methamphetamine and other drug items. Jesse A. Hammonds, 48, of Mayfield faces charges of no tail lamps, improper display of registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, operating on expired operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine).
Carbondale man arrested after theft caught on camera
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after a theft was captured on a surveillance camera. Shane H. Pfister, 58, faces a theft charge. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street on Aug. 12 around 11:37 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft that was captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects came onto the yard of a home in the 300 block of Glenview. Police say one suspect stole property from the porch and left with the other suspect heading eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
Anna, Illinois, Named One Of The 15 Cities In America To ‘Stay Far Away From’
Everyone has places they refuse to visit or want to stay far away from for one reason or another. Today we are looking at a popular article released by Ranker. It looks at places you should allegedly stay very far away from. Sadly for Illinois, they have a town on this list.
