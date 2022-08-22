Read full article on original website
H1 & Lokavant Partner to Power Next-Gen Clinical Trials
– H1and Lokavant today announced an extensive data-and-analytics collaboration to bring enhanced automated intelligence to drug development. – As part of the bi-directional partnership, Lokavant will provide performance data on global trial sites and principal investigators from thousands of studies to supplement H1’s existing Trial Landscape clinical trial repository.
Digital Front Doors Create Personalized Patient Experience
Heightened patient expectations are changing the way healthcare services are delivered, from the way patients receive care to the way they pay for services and manage their conditions. A need for greater patient-centricity is changing the way payers, providers, and healthcare services organizations do business. The digital front door is an ecosystem of technologies patients use to engage with healthcare, starting from when they detect symptoms, to when they pay or receive post-appointment care. This can be anything from finding care, booking appointment and completing forms online, to availing of telehealth services and digital billing. It is a way to provide better guided care in an easy and accessible manner. By looking closely at the customer journey, healthcare providers can better leverage data and modern technologies to provide greater convenience and better care for their patients.
Diagnostic Robotics Raises $45M for Medical-Grade AI Triage & Clinical Predictions Platform
– Diagnostic Robotics has announced the closing of a $45M Series B funding round led by StageOne investors, with participation from Mayo Clinic, thus becoming a Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company. Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, as well as other existing investors such as strategic angel investor Bradley Bloom, co-founder of Berkshire Partners, participated in this funding round as well.
How Medical Researchers Can Leverage Tech to Help Streamline Biospecimen Matchmaking and Procurement
Many medical advancements – from life-saving vaccines and treatments to new diagnostic tests like liquid biopsies – are built on research that involves human biospecimens. Biofluids, tissue and cells are indispensable resources for the medical researcher, yet the process of sourcing these biospecimens can be woefully frustrating and inefficient. These challenges can have a direct, negative impact on the pace of discovery, creating urgency for improved access to the biospecimens researchers need to advance their important work.
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
Evidence Partners Raises $20M for Automated, Evidence-Based Research
– Evidence Partners has announced a growth financing round, their first ever, for $20M, led by Thomvest Ventures. – With their new AI product DistillerSR, Evidence Partners are changing the way Literature Reviews are conducted, making them efficient, accurate, and less labour-intensive. AI-Driven Literature Review Software. DistillerSR is a web-based...
Caption Health, Heartbeat Health Partner to Provide Access to Cardiac Care
– Caption Health and Heartbeat Health today announced a partnership that will enable providers to offer their patients earlier access to cardiovascular care than ever before possible. – Together, the partners are increasing access to early cardiac evaluations and care by providing these two innovations as a value-based bundle for...
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
TidalHealth to Deploy AI Co-Pilot to Combat Clinician Burnout
– TidalHealth, a health system dedicated to community health and patient-centric care, today announced a new partnership with Regard, a company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for physicians to help diagnose medical conditions, and hip. – Through the implementation of Regard’s software, physicians within the TidalHealth network are able...
Annexus Health Raises $33M to Optimize Patient Access and Affordability
– Annexus Health, Inc. has announced its Series B financing of $33 million, which was led by leading digital health growth equity firm Transformation Capital. – The funding is set to advance Annexus Health’s mission to improve access to care and combat patient financial toxicity amid ever-rising healthcare costs.
Modernizing Medical Payments: Why Providers Must Enrich the Patient Financial Experience
Medical billing issues cause many consumers to shop for different providers. Customers expect a simple, automated billing experience. Insider Intelligence’s recent Spotlight on Modernizing Medical Payments looks at what drives consumers away from their medical providers, and what providers can do to modernize their billing processes. Incorrect or Confusing...
AmerisourceBergen Launches EHR-Integrated Digital Therapeutics Platform
This week, AmerisourceBergen announced plans to launch DTx Connect, a fully integrated ordering, dispensing and fulfillment platform that aims to facilitate patient access to physician-ordered digital therapeutics and diagnostics. – Several developers plan to pilot DTx Connect, which aims to reduce barriers that physicians and patients face across the ordering...
ThedaCare Invests $3M in Qventus to Deploy AI-Enabled Care Operations Automation
Health system ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus and it also deploying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization. Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in...
Availity to Acquire Diameter Health to Expand Clinical Data Interoperability
– One of the nation’s largest real-time health information networks Availity announced an agreement to acquire Diameter Health, a national leader in clinical data quality and interoperability. – This strategic deal expands Availity’s clinical portfolio to deliver the strongest integrated clinical and claims data network and interoperability platforms in...
New COVID-19 Analytics Dashboards Tracks Levels of Protection Against the Virus at the County Level
– Data on COVID-19’s ever-changing behavior and its potential impact at the county level is now available with the release of the national Covid-19 Community Protection Dashboard. – The dashboard, available at: https://www.civitasforhealth.org/community-protection-dashboard/; offers an aggregate Community Protection Index (CPI) for nearly all of the counties in the U.S....
Stanford Medicine Taps Komodo Health Platform to Study COVID-19 Ripple Effects
– Today, Komodo Health announced that its platform will be used in studies led by Stanford Medicine focused on the short- and long-term health impacts of COVID-19. – Stanford’s Center for Population Health Sciences will use Komodo Health’s platform, AI analytics tools, and de-identified patient data to study the real-world effects of the pandemic on health outcomes among different patient populations. Initial research will include analyses of disparities in access to COVID-19 testing and quality care; the impact of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on various health conditions; and how cancer survival, treatment, and outcomes changed during the pandemic.
GHX Launches Lumere Consulting Services for Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
– GHX Lumere announced the launch of its consulting service to support healthcare providers that want to optimize savings and reduce clinical variation. – This premium service combines clinical expertise, data, evidence and technology to help hospitals and health systems improve supply chain performance. Lumere Consulting Services Offering. As hospital...
GDIT Awarded $10B Medical Research & Development Contract by the Defense Health Agency
– General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics has been awarded the Omnibus IV Medical Research and Development contract by the Defense Health Agency (DHA). The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ) has a total ceiling of $10B with a five-year base period and one five-year option. –...
Preventative Health Programs Need to Address 3 Key Components
Combination of genetic testing, custom nutrition/exercise/mental wellbeing planning, and personal coaching thwarts chronic metabolic diseases through habit change. The most effective approach to treating chronic disease today focuses on behavior change and prevention. Condition management is yesterday’s innovation; the real key is keeping healthy people healthy in the first place. Smart preventative treatment involves highly personalized experiences informed by behavioral genetic testing to design the right nutrition + exercise + mental wellbeing recommendations delivered through a personal health coach. This combination has achieved remarkable success both warding off chronic disease before it arrives and slowing and reversing disease where it appears.
How Actionable Data and Expert Analysis Supports Service Providers, Fosters Better Care and Ensures Financial Benefits
Approximately 42% of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans—a segment projected to reach 46% by 2025. Due to rapid growth of the 65-and-older portion of the population, Medicare expenditures are forecast to reach $1,559.4 billion in 2028, with spending per enrollee reaching $20,751. Key trends are influencing...
