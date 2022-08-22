Read full article on original website
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
Michael Irvin Putting 1 NFL Quarterback Under Major Pressure
A lot of quarterbacks head into the 2022 NFL season with heavy expectations. But for Hall of Fame wide receiver and NFL analyst Michael Irvin, there's one who he thinks has the most pressure this year. Appearing on ESPN's First Take today, Irvin declared that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Mariota, Ridder shine bright in Falcons loss to Jets
The Falcons’ loss to the Jets last night wasn’t all for nothing. After Atlanta took a 16-0 lead in the first half behind bright performances from both Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, New York rallied in the second half with backups to secure the victory. But the loss shouldn’t overshadow the brilliant play from the Falcons quarterbacks.
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Officially Announce 2022 Starting Quarterback Decision
The Carolina Panthers have been conducting a quarterback competition ahead of the 2022 season. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have battled all preseason, but just one can be named starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield has won the job. The Carolina Panthers announced this Monday afternoon that Baker Mayfield will be the...
Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1
The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Adam Schefter: Steelers' Kenny Pickett will start whenever 'Mitchell Trubisky has a stumble' this season
Well-respected NFL insider Jay Glazer of Fox Sports seemed to confirm one of the worst-kept secrets of the preseason when he confidently reported last week that Mitchell Trubisky will begin the regular season as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers over rookie Kenny Pickett and backup Mason Rudolph. That...
A.J. Brown Comes to Defense of Another Teammate
The Eagles WR defended Jalen Hurts earlier this summer, now it's Darius Slay
Yardbarker
Panthers' Sam Darnold will 'support' new starter Baker Mayfield
It was widely believed that the Carolina Panthers didn't trade with the Cleveland Browns in July for quarterback Baker Mayfield just to sit him behind 2021 starter Sam Darnold, who largely underwhelmed during his one and only season atop the club's depth chart. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule confirmed the...
Cincy Jungle
ESPN’s NFL Quarterback Council ranks Joe Burrow highly going into 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals were fortunate to have their worst season when it earned them the ability to draft quarterback Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent two seasons as an NFL quarterback. One of those he suffered an ACL injury, and the other he spent the early part of the season miraculously returning from that injury.
Yardbarker
Panthers announce Baker Mayfield starting QB
The Carolina Panthers on Monday named Baker Mayfield the team's starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Mayfield was the presumptive starter over incumbent Sam Darnold since the Panthers traded for him in July. The Panthers open their season on Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns -- Mayfield's former team. Mayfield...
