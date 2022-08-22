Riffing off another artist’s work to make your own is a tried-and-true cure for writer’s block. But while such exercises often serve as a jumping-off point, on The Game’s new album Drillmatic Heart vs. Mind they’re the endgame—resulting in a nostalgia trip with little substance, the rap version of the Stranger Things aesthetic. Game has long approached his place in hip-hop with a mix of reverence and entitlement; the hook on the title track of his 2005 major label debut The Documentary is literally just his list of the greatest records of all time, his own included. He may truly believe that he’s among hip-hop’s elite MCs, but his career in the two decades since has been defined by his inability to accept the fact that few would agree.

