Apricot Angel
Blending skittering, sequenced percussion with jazzy chords and wonderfully bleary vocals, Kashika Kollaikal’s debut album as Flung, 2020’s Shaky But My Hair Is Grown, struck a psychedelic balance between the Books and Person Pitch-era Panda Bear. A split release from DIY labels Citrus City and Topshelf, it was a strong experimental pop record that flew under the radar. Since then, Kollaikal has kept busy, associating herself with a community of artists subverting the familiar indie pop tropes. She’s produced an album from fellow avant-pop up-and-comer Blue Toed, collaborated with percussionist Gabe Stout in the duo Honey Oat, and shared stages with Florist and Time Wharp. The 12 songs on Flung’s new record, Apricot Angel, reflect this restless creative energy. Fusing polyrhythmic arrangements and lyrics that grapple with themes of gender identity and placelessness, Flung further develops the distinctive sound that made Shaky But My Hair Is Grown approachable yet gripping.
Visions From the Bridge
Jouska existed in the space between greatness and legend that breeds the truly definitive bands of an era: those that aren’t quite transcendent, but memorable enough to serve as shorthand. The Albany group’s story is a familiar one for emo-adjacent DIY artists during the mid-2010s: Upstart band in burgeoning local scene attracts national attention, signs to a respected label, and moves to Philly, generating momentum that soon stalls on side projects, life commitments, and a pandemic. A new album that’s actually quite old, Visions From the Bridge brings Jouska back into conversation by confirming their four-year silence as a permanent hiatus. Dated December 2018 and quietly dropped on Bandcamp several weeks ago, it serves as a bittersweet relic of a promising band and a reminder that talent doesn’t always reach its full potential.
Drillmatic Heart vs. Mind
Riffing off another artist’s work to make your own is a tried-and-true cure for writer’s block. But while such exercises often serve as a jumping-off point, on The Game’s new album Drillmatic Heart vs. Mind they’re the endgame—resulting in a nostalgia trip with little substance, the rap version of the Stranger Things aesthetic. Game has long approached his place in hip-hop with a mix of reverence and entitlement; the hook on the title track of his 2005 major label debut The Documentary is literally just his list of the greatest records of all time, his own included. He may truly believe that he’s among hip-hop’s elite MCs, but his career in the two decades since has been defined by his inability to accept the fact that few would agree.
Watch Angel Olsen Perform “All the Good Times” on Fallon
Angel Olsen was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (August 17). She performed “All the Good Times” from her new album Big Time with help from her touring band, the Big Time Band. Watch a replay of the performance below. Big...
V O R T E X
Terence Nance is genre non-compliant. The writer, artist, filmmaker, and musician from Dallas, Texas is most celebrated for his Sundance-premiered film An Oversimplification of Her Beauty and the HBO television series Random Acts of Flyness, stream-of-consciousness tragicomedies that subvert and satirize contemporary Black American narratives. On his debut full-length album V O R T E X, mirror-eyed soul and R&B experiments abound, embracing the “consistency of change” to achieve catharsis.
Watch Tenacious D, Beck, and Dave Grohl Cover “Summer Breeze” at Los Angeles Benefit Show
Last night (August 16), Tenacious D, Beck, Dave Grohl, John C. Reilly, and Greg Kurstin joined forces onstage during filmmaker Judd Apatow’s charity concert in Los Angeles. They did a live rendition of Seals & Crofts 1972 ballad “Summer Breeze.” Watch a clip from the set on Instagram.
Creed Taylor, Jazz Producer Who Founded Impulse! Records, Dies at 93
Creed Taylor, the venerated jazz producer who founded Impulse! Records and CTI, has died. The Verve Label Group confirmed the news. He was 93. Taylor’s career spanned over five decades, during which he worked on over 300 albums, including recordings by Charles Mingus, Herbie Mann, Stan Getz and João Gilberto, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, and countless others. He frequently encouraged jazz musicians to work with artists and material outside their respective repertoires, thereby broadening their commercial appeal.
Mdou Moctar Releases New Niger EP Vol. 1: Listen
Mdou Moctar has released a new set of songs titled Niger EP Vol. 1. The EP features alternate takes of “Chismiten” and “Imouhar” along with live versions of four other songs, recorded in Niger between 2017 and 2020. He’s also got a handful of North American tour dates on the books for August and September. Check it all out below.
“Make You Say”
Zedd and Maren Morris captured lightning in a bottle with “The Middle.” The punchy 2018 track should have been your typical piece of pop-EDM detritus that gets rinsed on the radio and discarded; instead, it was a surprise smash, becoming one of the biggest dance hits of the decade and pouring jet fuel on Morris’ prospects of mainstream crossover. Nearly five years after its release, it’s still ubiquitous in dentists’ offices and mall changing rooms, and you can understand why: “The Middle” is strangely spacious for EDM, capturing all the euphoria of a Tomorrowland-ready drop with half the noise. Morris delivers the song’s irresistible chorus with ingenue charm and Nashville pathos.
Nick Hakim Announces New Album Cometa, Shares New Song “Happen”: Listen
Nick Hakim is releasing a new album later this year. Cometa, the follow-up to last year’s Small Things, will be released on October 21 via ATO. Hakim has also shared a new single called “Happen,” which features Alex G on piano and Mark Ronson and Andrew Bird collaborator Abe Rounds on drums. Watch the new video for “Happen” below.
Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age, Dead Weather) Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Dean Fertita, guitarist for Queens of the Stone Age and the Dead Weather, has announced his new album, Tropical Gothclub. It’s due out November 4 via Third Man. Fertita has also shared a new single from the release called “Wheels Within Wheels.” The track will not only be included on Tropical Gothclub, but will also be released on 7" vinyl with the song “Street Level” on B-side. Listen to it below.
Pillow Talk
Last year, Tink stumbled into a revelation. The 27-year-old singer and rapper had tended to let her music marinate, meticulously poring over production details and lyrics before finalizing a project. But when she began working with producer and fellow Chicago-native Hitmaka, he challenged her to churn out songs at a faster clip. Within two months Tink completed an album: Heat of the Moment, a satin-smooth R&B record that instantly stood out as her freest and most sensual album in years. For a singer whose career had been burdened by out-of-pocket Aaliyah comparisons and unfortunate label drama, and whose work often arrived with clunky conceptual frameworks, this revised workflow felt like a healthy and exciting new direction for one of R&B’s most overlooked talents.
Lee Fields Announces New Album Sentimental Fool, Shares New Song: Listen
Soul legend Lee Fields has announced his first new album in three years. It’s titled Sentimental Fool and it’s out October 28 via Daptone, marking it his full-length debut on the label. Today, he’s shared the title track along with a music video directed by Andrew Anderson. Check it out below.
“Weird Goodbyes” [ft. Bon Iver]
Did you think Justin Vernon was any more immune to a new National song than the next late-thirties-early-forties indie rock guy? In a new interview with Zane Lowe, Aaron Dessner recalls recruiting the Bon Iver frontman and longtime collaborator to be on “Weird Goodbyes,” the band’s first new (non-soundtrack) release in a while: “As soon as Matt [Berninger] started singing that song we kind of started hearing Justin harmonizing,” he said. “I sent it to him and he was deeply moved by it. I think also because it was the first new National song he’d heard in years.” Touché!
Physical Thrills
Ever since Silversun Pickups released Carnavas in 2006, its breakout single “Lazy Eye” has loomed over them like a dusty trophy. It vaulted the band to indie rock fame with massive opening gigs, coveted video game placements, and constant radio airplay. It’s a great song, no doubt—a sprawling alt-rock gem whose tense riffs and snarled lyrics were practically made for windows-down car rides with friends—but it shrouded the band in Smashing Pumpkins comparisons and, in the process, set the bar high for the rest of their career. Chasing a similar sound never resulted in an equal return; a pivot to mid-tempo pleasantries was boring at best. Now, more than 15 years later, Silversun Pickups may have found their next best evolution: a little bit of everything and no fucks to give.
Migos’ Offset Shares Video for Baby Keem–Produced New Song “5 4 3 2 1”: Watch
Offset has released the new song “5 4 3 2 1” (via Motown). The Migos rapper’s new single is produced by Baby Keem, Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. The song arrives with a music video shot in an amusement park. Check it out below.
How Do I Get That Star
Zannie Owens opens their full-length solo debut, How Do I Get That Star, with a Major Tom moment. In “mechanical bull,” the Brooklyn-based songwriter makes a sudden loss of contact with reality feel more sublime than worrisome, like getting mesmerized by the sun’s glow without the retinal damage. “I fumble with the airlock and then capitulate,” they sing calmly, shrugging off a terrifying experience with a lofty question: “Is there such a thing as real or fake?/I press my cheek to the stuff dark matter generates.” Zannie folds into the stardust and space debris, acting as a vessel for an otherworldly odyssey.
Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums
Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
“Plug”
After cutting his teeth in Knoxville, Tennessee’s anarchic DIY party scene, Nikki Nair debuted as a producer in 2018 and moved to Atlanta two years later. He’s since become a rising star in club music, bringing his genre-fluid sound and tongue-in-cheek spirit to labels like Scuffed, Dirtybird, and Fool’s Gold. Though he might toy with footwork, breakbeat, and IDM over the course of a single track, his recent output has been defined by vibrant, trancey synths and surreal use of distortion—whether he’s accenting the drop on “once upon” with electrostatic fizz or compressing an acid techno arpeggio on “It Goes” until it sounds like an Atari 2600.
Chloe Moriondo Announces Tour and New Album Suckerpunch, Shares Video: Watch
Chloe Moriondo has announced a new album, Suckerpunch. The follow-up to last year’s Blood Bunny arrives October 7 (via Public Consumption/Fueled by Ramen). Check out the video for new song “Fruity,” in which Moriondo pumps some sugary color into a drab office, below, and scroll down for their tour dates.
