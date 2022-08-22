Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Louisville’s Shorter talks West Point in GOTW preview
Louisville head football coach Tyrone Shorter discussed what he expects to see from West Point this Friday night in our game of the week. More:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss announces gameday enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
The Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience will be a little bit different in 2022. The Rebels announces enhancements to the gameday experience will be introduced this season, including revamps to audio across the field, LED lights and ease-of-access policies such as more point-of-sale terminals and customer facing credit card readers. A full...
wtva.com
Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
wcbi.com
West Point Time Capsule set to open in 2072
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Save the date – August 22nd, 2072. That’s the date set to open a time capsule in the City of West Point. West Point residents and city leaders came together today to seal up a physical record of the early 21st century.
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #57: West Point
West Point, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point made it to the championship again last year, but for the second year in a row the Green Wave fell one game short of the title and are determined to not let it happen again. “Our motto is finish,” coach Chris Chambless said. “It...
wtva.com
Corinth primary runoff election results
CORINTH, Miss (WTVA) -- Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday's primary runoff elections in Corinth. The Alderman at Large race was a "do over" from three weeks ago when Hopkins and Curry tied. Alderman Ward 5 (R) Joshua Bryant 182 61%. David Roberts 116 39%
hottytoddy.com
The South Lamar Bed & Breakfast Opens in Renovated 1870s Home
When Lafayette County native Scott Lewis left Dallas to return to Oxford to raise his three children, he didn’t just buy a home, he bought one of Oxford’s oldest homes in the historic downtown district. The house would not only be a home for him and his family,...
therebelwalk.com
Important Rule Changes for the 2022 College Football Season
OXFORD, Miss. – It has become a familiar scene for college football fans. An up-tempo offense is driving the ball at a fast pace and to slow them down, a defense has a mysterious injury forcing play to be stopped. Of course, usually the injured player makes a miraculous...
wtva.com
New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance
PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
wtva.com
More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
wcbi.com
Bikers ride through Tupelo for the 16th annual Legacy Run
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Families, friends, and the community of Tupelo got out today to watch their loved ones ride through the main street in the town for their annual Legacy Run. The run is one of the largest and longest organized runs in the U.S. and consists of...
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Reacts to Former QB Winning Starting Job at UCF
The coach of the Ole Miss Rebels congratulates his former quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee, for winning the starting job with the UCF Knights.
Mississippi man gets 45 years in death of 6-year-old boy
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Sunday to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was going to face the possibility of the death penalty in a capital murder trial that was set to begin […]
Late night burnout in Mississippi parking garage leads to arrest of felon with weapons charge
A late-night burnout in a Mississippi parking garage landed a Mississippi man in jail on a weapons charge. At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside.
Mississippi man arrested on five counts of credit card fraud
A Mississippi man was arrested last week on five counts of credit card fraud. On Aug. 10, the Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report. After investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud on Aug. 18. Henry was...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, School Resource Officers
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, school resource officers patrolling the hallways. It’s part of a partnership between the school district and the sheriff’s department, to make sure students and teachers are protected from any threat. Three School Resource Officers will...
thscurrent.org
Amari Tucker, Golden Wave Media Staff
Amari Tucker is a student at Tupelo High School, she is in the 9th grade. This is her first year on staff. She will be involved in the band next semester. One surprising thing about her is that she loves to skate. Her favorite artist is Summer Walker.
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
wtva.com
Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
