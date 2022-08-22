Read full article on original website
“Happen”
On his breakout 2017 debut Green Twins, Nick Hakim blended influences from the classic soul, R&B, and Chilean folk albums of his youth with the dreamy atmospheres of contemporaries like Unknown Mortal Orchestra or Khruangbin. Since then, he has expanded his sumptuous and psychedelic sound on 2020’s sprawling follow-up WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD and last year’s Small Things, a collaboration with jazz saxophonist Roy Nathanson. “Happen,” the first single from Hakim’s upcoming album Cometa, signals a sea change for the Brooklyn-based crooner. The song shares the hazy atmosphere and romantic passion of his earlier work, but trades summery guitar tones for homespun slowcore and indie folk reminiscent of Alex G—who coincidentally plays piano on the song.
Watch Tenacious D, Beck, and Dave Grohl Cover “Summer Breeze” at Los Angeles Benefit Show
Last night (August 16), Tenacious D, Beck, Dave Grohl, John C. Reilly, and Greg Kurstin joined forces onstage during filmmaker Judd Apatow’s charity concert in Los Angeles. They did a live rendition of Seals & Crofts 1972 ballad “Summer Breeze.” Watch a clip from the set on Instagram.
What Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Is Listening To
Before he was everyone’s favorite babysitter on Stranger Things, Joe Keery wanted to enroll in School of Rock. As a tween in the early 2000s, he felt drawn to the feel-good comedy, in which Jack Black plays a headbanging substitute who forms a band with his elementary school students. “I felt a magnetic pull to be a part of something like that,” he says, “so a friend and I started playing music together.”
Heartmind
For an artist who has never seemed particularly interested in discussing the facts of his life or the meaning of his songs, Cass McCombs has been unmistakably straightforward about both when it comes to his latest record, Heartmind. “I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends,” the 44-year-old songwriter said in a press release. “Strange to realize, it wasn’t them who were lost, it was me.” More than anything in his catalog, Heartmind could be called a concept album, and unlike anything since 2011’s moody high-water mark WIT’S END, it feels purposely unified and cohesive, sharing themes and textures and musical threads across eight songs in just over 40 minutes.
Drillmatic Heart vs. Mind
Riffing off another artist’s work to make your own is a tried-and-true cure for writer’s block. But while such exercises often serve as a jumping-off point, on The Game’s new album Drillmatic Heart vs. Mind they’re the endgame—resulting in a nostalgia trip with little substance, the rap version of the Stranger Things aesthetic. Game has long approached his place in hip-hop with a mix of reverence and entitlement; the hook on the title track of his 2005 major label debut The Documentary is literally just his list of the greatest records of all time, his own included. He may truly believe that he’s among hip-hop’s elite MCs, but his career in the two decades since has been defined by his inability to accept the fact that few would agree.
Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age, Dead Weather) Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Dean Fertita, guitarist for Queens of the Stone Age and the Dead Weather, has announced his new album, Tropical Gothclub. It’s due out November 4 via Third Man. Fertita has also shared a new single from the release called “Wheels Within Wheels.” The track will not only be included on Tropical Gothclub, but will also be released on 7" vinyl with the song “Street Level” on B-side. Listen to it below.
Mdou Moctar Releases New Niger EP Vol. 1: Listen
Mdou Moctar has released a new set of songs titled Niger EP Vol. 1. The EP features alternate takes of “Chismiten” and “Imouhar” along with live versions of four other songs, recorded in Niger between 2017 and 2020. He’s also got a handful of North American tour dates on the books for August and September. Check it all out below.
Nick Hakim Announces New Album Cometa, Shares New Song “Happen”: Listen
Nick Hakim is releasing a new album later this year. Cometa, the follow-up to last year’s Small Things, will be released on October 21 via ATO. Hakim has also shared a new single called “Happen,” which features Alex G on piano and Mark Ronson and Andrew Bird collaborator Abe Rounds on drums. Watch the new video for “Happen” below.
Apricot Angel
Blending skittering, sequenced percussion with jazzy chords and wonderfully bleary vocals, Kashika Kollaikal’s debut album as Flung, 2020’s Shaky But My Hair Is Grown, struck a psychedelic balance between the Books and Person Pitch-era Panda Bear. A split release from DIY labels Citrus City and Topshelf, it was a strong experimental pop record that flew under the radar. Since then, Kollaikal has kept busy, associating herself with a community of artists subverting the familiar indie pop tropes. She’s produced an album from fellow avant-pop up-and-comer Blue Toed, collaborated with percussionist Gabe Stout in the duo Honey Oat, and shared stages with Florist and Time Wharp. The 12 songs on Flung’s new record, Apricot Angel, reflect this restless creative energy. Fusing polyrhythmic arrangements and lyrics that grapple with themes of gender identity and placelessness, Flung further develops the distinctive sound that made Shaky But My Hair Is Grown approachable yet gripping.
How Did Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis End Up on the Cover of The New Yorker?
This week’s issue of The New Yorker has an unexpected cover star: Sadie Dupuis, the poet and songwriter behind Sad13 and Speedy Ortiz. The piece, “Sun-Dappled” by Nicole Rifkin, is on the cover of the August 22 issue and it features Dupuis reading outside. How exactly did Dupuis come to appear on the cover of a magazine that doesn’t traditionally feature portraits of indie rock mainstays?
Chloe Moriondo Announces Tour and New Album Suckerpunch, Shares Video: Watch
Chloe Moriondo has announced a new album, Suckerpunch. The follow-up to last year’s Blood Bunny arrives October 7 (via Public Consumption/Fueled by Ramen). Check out the video for new song “Fruity,” in which Moriondo pumps some sugary color into a drab office, below, and scroll down for their tour dates.
Pillow Talk
Last year, Tink stumbled into a revelation. The 27-year-old singer and rapper had tended to let her music marinate, meticulously poring over production details and lyrics before finalizing a project. But when she began working with producer and fellow Chicago-native Hitmaka, he challenged her to churn out songs at a faster clip. Within two months Tink completed an album: Heat of the Moment, a satin-smooth R&B record that instantly stood out as her freest and most sensual album in years. For a singer whose career had been burdened by out-of-pocket Aaliyah comparisons and unfortunate label drama, and whose work often arrived with clunky conceptual frameworks, this revised workflow felt like a healthy and exciting new direction for one of R&B’s most overlooked talents.
Listen to Chris Patrick’s “Insane/Staircases”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Chris Patrick would be the first person to tell you that his demons get the best of him. The New Jersey rapper spends the length of “Insane/Staircases,” a highlight from his latest project X-Files, attempting to regain his mental balance. On the song’s first half, Chris’s panicked bars swirl around producer Senna’s anxious synths as he smokes copious amounts of weed to keep himself back from the edge. By the time the Darius Foster-produced “Staircases” starts, he’s less manic but just as contemplative, questioning God in the face of lost friends and declining mental health. As his messages become more direct, his vocals are pitched lower and lower: “My faith is based on patience and my patience starting to fade.” Chris’s skills as a rapper and storyteller keep him floating through these chaotic waters.
Watch Angel Olsen Perform “All the Good Times” on Fallon
Angel Olsen was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (August 17). She performed “All the Good Times” from her new album Big Time with help from her touring band, the Big Time Band. Watch a replay of the performance below. Big...
Jamie xx Shares New Remix of Oliver Sim’s “GMT”: Listen
The xx’s Oliver Sim has shared a new version of his Hideous Bastard single “GMT.” The original track was produced by Jamie xx, and the new remix was also made my Jamie xx. Find the new song, featuring additional production from Floating Points, below. “GMT (Jamie xx...
Joy Division’s Ian Curtis Mural in Manchester Destroyed by Aitch Album Advertisement
Manchester rapper Aitch has apologized after an advertisement promoting his new album Close to Home was painted overtop a beloved mural of a late hometown hero, Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis. The advertisement, which is located on Port Street in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, went up today, August 16, ahead of the rapper’s album release this Friday. Aitch tweeted a statement following a social media uproar, promising to “fix” the mural.
VMAs 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform and Receive Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In their first appearance since receiving the Video Vanguard Award in 2000, the band will join performers including J Balvin, Lizzo, and Blackpink at the ceremony, which will be emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. It takes place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Visions From the Bridge
Jouska existed in the space between greatness and legend that breeds the truly definitive bands of an era: those that aren’t quite transcendent, but memorable enough to serve as shorthand. The Albany group’s story is a familiar one for emo-adjacent DIY artists during the mid-2010s: Upstart band in burgeoning local scene attracts national attention, signs to a respected label, and moves to Philly, generating momentum that soon stalls on side projects, life commitments, and a pandemic. A new album that’s actually quite old, Visions From the Bridge brings Jouska back into conversation by confirming their four-year silence as a permanent hiatus. Dated December 2018 and quietly dropped on Bandcamp several weeks ago, it serves as a bittersweet relic of a promising band and a reminder that talent doesn’t always reach its full potential.
Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums
Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
Carla dal Forno Announces New Album Come Around, Shares Video: Watch
Carla dal Forno has announced that her third album, Come Around, will be released later this fall. The album is due out November 4 via her own Kallista Records. The Australian vocalist has shared title track from the album ahead of its release, which arrives with a new music video. Edited by Ludovic Sauvage, the visual follows dal Forno as she walks through a blurry, red landscape. Watch below.
