saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss announces gameday enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
The Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience will be a little bit different in 2022. The Rebels announces enhancements to the gameday experience will be introduced this season, including revamps to audio across the field, LED lights and ease-of-access policies such as more point-of-sale terminals and customer facing credit card readers. A full...
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Reacts to Former QB Winning Starting Job at UCF
The coach of the Ole Miss Rebels congratulates his former quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee, for winning the starting job with the UCF Knights.
New 247Sports Top-150 2023 Prospect Rankings: Ole Miss commit Rashaud Marshall still among top-100 prospects
On Monday, 247Sports released its updated basketball prospect rankings for the 2023 class. The Ole Miss men's basketball has one of their three commitments in it, with 4-star center Rashaud Marshall's ranking of No. 80 overall not changing after the fact. Marshall, a 6-foot-9, 215 pounder from Blytheville, Arkansas is...
panolian.com
South Panola excites fans at jamboree
South Panola Tigers football fans got a preview of the 2022 team last Friday at Lafayette High in Oxford. The Tigers outplayed the Commodores in all areas of the game, and came away on the top of a 26-14. South Panola, under the direction of first-year head coach Brooks Oakley,...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi to Dedicate Ole Miss Student Union Name, Present Concerto Award
Both events pay tribute to late Gertrude C. Ford and her foundation. The University of Mississippi will formally dedicate the new name of the Ole Miss Student Union on Friday, August 26, paying tribute to late Gertrude C. Ford and her foundation that continues to have a transformative impact on the Oxford and Medical Center campuses.
QSR magazine
Pokemoto Opens First Mississippi Location
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the Mississippi market. Being near “Ole Miss” provides exposure to Pokemoto’s core targeted audience – Millennials and Gen Zs. The location features Pokemoto’s brand new interior graphic design package, signage and menu items.
Oxford Eagle
Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
Whataburger opens second new Mid-South store in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
hottytoddy.com
The South Lamar Bed & Breakfast Opens in Renovated 1870s Home
When Lafayette County native Scott Lewis left Dallas to return to Oxford to raise his three children, he didn’t just buy a home, he bought one of Oxford’s oldest homes in the historic downtown district. The house would not only be a home for him and his family,...
panolian.com
Support for Mike coming from all over county
It’s that time of the year again. The Shriners 100 Gun Raffle is exactly a month from today on Sept. 24 at the Wahabi Shriners Temple in Jackson. I hear they have started selling tickets hard down there already so they can finally beat that laughing, bragging fellow from Batesville.
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
wtva.com
Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
Opinion | Dissatisfied with Ray’s resignation from MSCS? You’re not alone | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School system is now without a permanent superintendent following Dr. Joris Ray’s resignation amid allegations of sexual improprieties. But the resignation only raises more questions. Too many questions to get to in one commentary. And I cannot help but believe that a...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
thelocalvoice.net
Vehicle Burnout in Oxford Parking Garage Leads to Foot Chase and Felony Arrest
Officers came in contact with a vehicle on the top floor and subsequently got the passenger, Marico Fondren, 28, of Sardis, Mississippi out of the vehicle. Fondren attempted to flee but was caught after a short foot chase. A firearm was located in Fondren’s possession. Fondren was arrested and...
Long burdened by a coal plant, South Memphis residents say no to coal ash in their backyard
This story was republished with permission from Energy News Network. Read the original story here. Pearl Walker lives right next to the Interstate 55 exit on the south side of Memphis. Every day she watches over 100 rust-red trucks loaded with toxic coal ash from the nearby coal plant barrel past on their way to a local municipal landfill.
deltanews.tv
New details in death threat to Panola supervisor
Panola County Supervisors tell the Delta News tonight, they're taking a death threat against one of the board members very seriously. Delta News reporter Dennis Turner shows us what investigators say, prompted the threat, and why county leaders may not be able to do much about it. The letter to...
desotocountynews.com
A Magical Cirque Christmas comes to Southaven in November
This November, MagicSpace Entertainment launches the national tour of “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” a comedic, musical, and magic-filled holiday experience that makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure, and group outing. The tour will play Landers Center in Southaven on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug, 26 at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season and performing Christmas classics through the decades. The show will criss-cross the U.S. playing cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Nashville.
