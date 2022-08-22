Huntsville Municipal Election 2022: Here’s what you need to know

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Municipal Election is this week. Here’s what you need to know:

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you still need to check your polling location, you can do that here .

There will be five contested races on the ballot.

Huntsville City Council

District 2

Drake Daggett

Brian Foy

David Little

Danny Peters

Bill Yell

District 4

Mark Clouser

Bill Kling (incumbent)

Huntsville City Schools Board of Education

District 2

Sean Lulofs

Holly McCarty

Jeneice Willis Wilmer

District 3

Andrea Alvarez

Elisa Ferrell (incumbent)

Angela McClure

District 4

Ricky Howard

Ryan Renaud (incumbent)

Ballots will be available in Spanish. If you need Spanish-speaking assistance on election day, notify a poll worker.

