Edgecombe County, NC

New charges filed against jailed man

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
 3 days ago

A 42-year-old Rocky Mount man already in jail after being arrested by Nash County deputies is facing more charges based on his activities in Edgecombe County.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office narcotics officers learned on Thursday that Tylius Burell Daniels had been arrested and was being held in the Nash County Detention Center on numerous drug-related charges.

After learning this, narcotics officers, who had also been buying narcotics from Daniels, filed the additional charges.

He was charged with one count of sell/deliver heroin and one count of possession of heroin with the intent to sell and deliver heroin. He also was charged with sell and deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine and sell or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

The magistrate in Nash County, where Daniels is being held, placed him under a $60,000 bond on the Edgecombe County charges.

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

