Ray Bradbury

Puzzle solutions for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

By USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: CREST    BRICK    MATURE    SPRAIN

Answer: With so many demanding passengers, the flight attendant was feeling some – CABIN PRESSURE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"That's the great secret of creativity. You treat ideas like cats: You make them follow you." – Ray Bradbury

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

AH, SUMMER, WHAT POWER YOU HAVE TO MAKE US SUFFER AND LIKE IT. – RUSSELL BAKER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

THAT COMEDIAN HAS BECOME FAMOUS FOR WITTY REMARKS ABOUT CHEWY CANDY. IT'S HIS LICORICE SHTICK.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

JAY    EMU    OWL    CROW    TERN    WREN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

REVERSE, EARNINGS, SEVERAL, LARGE, ENGINES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. SAPLINGS
  2. ERASER
  3. GRUMBLER
  4. UNRIPENED
  5. LIMELIGHT
  6. FRESHENED
  7. SHORTEST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Escape to the tropics

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

