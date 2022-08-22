‘Purple Hearts’: Sofia Carson Pushed for Nicholas Galitzine to Be Cast in the Movie

In the film Purple Hearts , Sofia Carson stars as Cassie Salazar and Nicholas Galitzine plays Luke Morrow. The movie premiered on Netflix on July 29, and in a short period of time, it has become beloved by fans. While Carson and Galitzine’s performances have been praised by fans, it turns out Carson had to push for Galitzine to be cast in Purple Hearts .

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Purple Hearts .]

(L-R) Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

How Sofia Carson helped cast Nicholas Galitzine in ‘Purple Hearts’

Purple Hearts was directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum , and Carson also helped produce the film. The movie centers around Cassie and Luke’s unlikely love story.

While Cassie is a liberal singer-songwriter and Luke is a conservative Marine, the two enter a marriage of convenience. Over time, they fall in love despite their differences.

In an interview with Variety , Rosenbaum revealed that she originally did not want Galitzine to play Luke because she felt he was too kindhearted.

Producer Alloy Elysa Koplovitz Dutton and Carson pushed for Galitzine to be cast, so Rosenbaum did her best to reconsider the actor for the role.

“For me, Nick didn’t pop at first,” Rosenbaum told Variety. “She kept bringing him up, so I had a separate conversation with him on my own, where we talked more about the character… After our long call, he said, ‘Liz, you’re basically asking me to be more of a d***? I can do that.’”

She continued, “He came in again, he gave her a really hard time in their improvs and she was astonished and put off in a fun way. I started to see how they could push each other’s buttons.”

Why Sofia Carson wanted Nicholas Galitzine to play Luke Morrow

Carson was also interviewed by Variety, and in the interview the actor expanded on why she “instantly” wanted Galitzine to be cast as Luke.

“When we started the actual casting process and I met with Nick [Galitzine], I knew instantly just because of our chemistry,” Carson said.

Carson added, “I knew that, for me, what was most important to the heart of our story was the chemistry between these two people who literally could not stand how badly they wanted each other, and it needed to feel like fire, like this lightning in a bottle and Nick and I had really incredible chemistry through a computer screen.”

What are the chances ‘Purple Hearts’ will have a sequel?

Because of its popularity on Netflix, rumors of a Purple Hearts sequel have begun to swirl online. When asked about the possibility of this happening, Carson played coy but admitted she would be open to playing Cassie again.

“Now fans have kind of been demanding a sequel and there’s so many fan theories and fan stories and potential spinoffs, so of course it’s lovely to think of a life for Cassie and Luke beyond this film,” Carson told Variety. “I adore being Cassie and I’d be curious to see where it goes. Who knows. You never know!”

Purple Hearts is available to stream on Netflix.

