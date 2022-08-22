Read full article on original website
Murder suspect arrested following SWAT standoff in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Hours after Akron Police publicly identified the suspect in the July killing of 34-year-old Toni Westover, officers arrested the suspect following a SWAT standoff. According to Police, detectives received information around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the whereabouts of 31-year-old Quinton Nixon that prompted them to...
2 suspects shot, killed after 9-hour standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
2 brothers killed in standoff with Ohio officers had over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, authorities say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State investigators found more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of a property where two brothers died Saturday during a long standoff with law-enforcement officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy...
31-year-old man arrested for alleged fatal shooting of Akron mother
A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested on the city's east side Tuesday night for allegedly shooting and killing a mother.
Head-on crash ‘intentional’: Holmes County Sheriff
Officials in Holmes County believe a head-on crash that took place over the weekend was intentionally caused.
Over 1,000 guns found on Ohio property where officers fatally shot suspects
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WANE) – More than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition have been uncovered so far after two Knox County suspects were fatally shot Saturday, Ohio’s attorney general announced Monday. Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office shot the suspects Saturday during a standoff...
Reward offered in search for accused killer of Akron mother
Speaking from her broken heart, Amy Perry shared her pain of losing her older sister, Toni Westover, to gun violence along with a personal message to the person who took Toni away.
Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting
MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
Man killed in Knox County standoff had 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, BCI says
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — More than 1,000 guns and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the property of a man who law enforcement officers shot and killed in Knox County over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Law enforcement officials were called to a...
Over 1,000 guns found in compound following Knox County shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State agents seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from a Knox County compound where two brothers are accused of firing at law enforcement. Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, were fatally shot by police Saturday after a lengthy standoff...
Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
2 killed in officer-involved shooting after standoff
Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said.
2 die in Ashland County accident, troopers say alcohol might be to blame
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were killed Sunday evening after they failed to yield the right of way at an intersection, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said. According to troopers, James Cline, 23, of Nova, and Logan Buzzard, 22, of Ashland, were in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle southbound on Baney Road around 10:45 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevrolet Impala driving northeast on U.S. 42.
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
Striking Columbus teachers shot by pellets while picketing outside school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools teachers were hit by pellets from a BB gun Tuesday as they picketed outside an elementary school, according to reports. The picketers were outside Indian Springs Elementary School at about 2:15 p.m. when someone fired the pellets at them, police tell WBNS Channel 10. Although picketers were hit, there were no serious injuries and no one had to get medical treatment, WCMH Channel 4 reports.
Wanted Wallaby still on the run in Stark County
It's been almost two weeks since reports of a wallaby roaming a small Stark County village were first reported. And still, police say the marsupial remains evasive.
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
