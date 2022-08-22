ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Murder suspect arrested following SWAT standoff in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Hours after Akron Police publicly identified the suspect in the July killing of 34-year-old Toni Westover, officers arrested the suspect following a SWAT standoff. According to Police, detectives received information around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the whereabouts of 31-year-old Quinton Nixon that prompted them to...
AKRON, OH
WDTN

2 suspects shot, killed after 9-hour standoff

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Knox County, OH
Knox County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
sunny95.com

Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting

MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Armored Vehicles#Bribery#Felonious Assault#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Wcmh Channel 4#The Columbus Dispatch#Wbns
cwcolumbus.com

Over 1,000 guns found in compound following Knox County shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State agents seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from a Knox County compound where two brothers are accused of firing at law enforcement. Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, were fatally shot by police Saturday after a lengthy standoff...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
cleveland19.com

2 die in Ashland County accident, troopers say alcohol might be to blame

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were killed Sunday evening after they failed to yield the right of way at an intersection, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said. According to troopers, James Cline, 23, of Nova, and Logan Buzzard, 22, of Ashland, were in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle southbound on Baney Road around 10:45 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevrolet Impala driving northeast on U.S. 42.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
MILLERSBURG, OH
Cleveland.com

Striking Columbus teachers shot by pellets while picketing outside school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools teachers were hit by pellets from a BB gun Tuesday as they picketed outside an elementary school, according to reports. The picketers were outside Indian Springs Elementary School at about 2:15 p.m. when someone fired the pellets at them, police tell WBNS Channel 10. Although picketers were hit, there were no serious injuries and no one had to get medical treatment, WCMH Channel 4 reports.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy