COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools teachers were hit by pellets from a BB gun Tuesday as they picketed outside an elementary school, according to reports. The picketers were outside Indian Springs Elementary School at about 2:15 p.m. when someone fired the pellets at them, police tell WBNS Channel 10. Although picketers were hit, there were no serious injuries and no one had to get medical treatment, WCMH Channel 4 reports.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO