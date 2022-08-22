Read full article on original website
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Boston Globe
Saloniki Greek will open two new locations next month
The restaurant will expand to Back Bay and Beacon Hill. Fast-casual restaurant Saloniki Greek will be opening two new locations in Beacon Hill and Back Bay this September. The Beacon Hill restaurant will begin serving customers on Sept. 15, and the Back Bay eatery will open on Sept. 28. Saloniki already has three locations: two in Cambridge (in Harvard Square and Kendall Square) and one in the Fenway.
brides.com
Best Wedding Venues in Boston
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As the largest city in New England, Boston has no shortage of incredible wedding venues. It shouldn't come as a surprise that many of them are in historic buildings and feature architectural details like exposed brick, but you'll also find modern venues and unique settings perfect for a destination wedding.
Boston Globe
They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.
Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
Thrillist
21 Completely Free Things to Do in Boston
We don’t need to tell you that this city is as expensive AF. In fact, a recent study ranked Boston as the fourth most expensive city for renters—ahead of Miami, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC. So we’re down to save where we can. Luckily, Boston more than makes...
cambridgeday.com
Eversource has 8 miles of power cable to install under city streets, but not all are in on the plans
Eversource has 8 miles of power cable to install under city streets, but not all are in on the plans. Big increases in demand for electricity from new development could result in several years of workers tearing up streets in Cambridge, Somerville and Boston. That’s because more than 8 miles of underground cables must be installed to connect a higher-capacity Eversource substation coming to Kendall Square with existing ones in those three cities.
The Satanic Temple’s SatanCon to be held in Boston in 2023
The Satanic Temple’s next SatanCon is going to be held in Boston. The Salem-based organization’s SatanCon 2023 will be in downtown Boston from April 28-30 with the theme being “Hexennacht.”. Hexennacht, also known as Witches Night, is a German holiday that occurs on April 30 and is...
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Thrillist
Inside Boston’s Best Markets and Food Halls
It’s easy to see how food halls have enjoyed such immense popularity in recent years—enjoying Mexican street tacos, Belgian frites, Korean barbecue, and local craft beer under one roof is certainly one of life’s greatest pleasures, and Boston is no stranger to the idea. While the city...
WCVB
Paul Paget, owner of beloved Boston Swan Boats, dies at 99
The owner of one of Boston's most beloved and iconic traditions has died, according to his family. Boston Swan Boats owner Paul Paget died Monday at the age of 99. The Paget family has owned and operated the boats since 1877. Paul Paget, a World War II Navy veteran, is...
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
nomadlawyer.org
Boston: 14 Best Places To Visit in Boston, MA
Travel Attractions and Top Places To Visit in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. While visiting Boston, take the time to get out and explore the city’s many attractions. Its subway system makes it easy to move around and explore the city’s many neighborhoods. The Museum of Science is a must-see, and the New England Aquarium is a great day out for the family. Art lovers will also enjoy Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s eclectic collection and beautiful gardens.
cambridgeday.com
Examining equity issues for Black Cantabrigians leads agenda for when councillors return to work
Examining equity issues for Black Cantabrigians leads agenda for when councillors return to work. As summer draws to a close and the City Council returns to regular meetings Sept. 12, one of the first priorities for in-depth committee work has already been set: Examining disproportionate setbacks to Black Cantabrigians compared with other races, then fixing them.
touristmeetstraveler.com
Enjoy 8-Day Cape Codder Cruises With American Cruise Lines
Enjoy a picturesque cruise without leaving US waters, while exploring the Massachusetts shoreline. Dubbed the Cape Codder Cruise, the 8-day, 7-night cruise starts and ends in Boston, while exploring all the picturesque locations along the way. The cruises reveal gorgeous scenery while visiting vintage lighthouses, quaint towns and more along the way.
‘Murders Before the Marathon’: A new documentary examines Waltham slayings and Boston Marathon bombing
A Boston journalist poses an uncomfortable question in the new docuseries: "If police investigated this thoroughly, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing?" On September 11, 2011 — the ten-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — the town of Waltham was shaken by a triple homicide. No one has officially been charged in the slaying, but a new Hulu docuseries examines Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s ties to the murder, and questions why authorities have never charged anyone in the case almost 11 years later.
nbcboston.com
Dandee Donut Factory to Open in Revere
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of donut shops in Florida will be expanding to the North Shore once again. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Dandee Donut Factory is planning to open in Revere, with the website for the company indicating that the new outlet will be located on Revere Beach Parkway just east of the Route 1 intersection. This appears to be Dandee's second time opening a shop north of Boston, as a location in Marblehead is no longer in operation.
NECN
LIV Golf Tour, Controversial for Saudi Backing, Coming to Small Mass. Town
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has just eight events worldwide in its first season, with one of its stops in the small Massachusetts town of Bolton. Fencing could be seen going up Tuesday around The International, a private country club. "A big-time, worldwide event coming to a very small town,"...
New list names best Mexican restaurant in every New England state
A new list has crowned the best Mexican restaurants in New England and in all 50 states. Taste of Home recently compiled a list of the top Mexican eateries across the country and Rincon Mexicano was named the best restaurant in Massachusetts. Rincon Mexicano is located at 99 Broadway in...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
