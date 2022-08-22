Sugartown, La - After 17 months in court, a judge ruled in favor of Sugartown United Pentecostal Church. After Hurricane Laura, Pastor Tim Deason and other church members began assessing damages. They were confident the insurance company was going to “come forward and do they best that they could” according to Tim Deason. After filing a claim and negotiating solo with the insurance company, the church was given only $4100. The estimate of the damages at the time was $263,000. After hiring an attorney and an almost 2 year legal battle, the church was finally awarded another $244,000 plus a 50% penalty fee. Attorney Clint Brasher says the final judgment will be closer to $500,000.

