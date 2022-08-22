Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Incident at Grant High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A student at Grant High School was located with a firearm. The student is in custody of law enforcement, no one was injured and everyone is safe. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, “This appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose any additional threats. We will release more information when details are available.”
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report for 08/19/2022-08/22/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Dekerist Jhy-Kei Sweazie, age 19, of Alexandria, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Sweazie remains in the VPSO jail. August 20, 2022. Hubert Shane Strother (photo), age 42,...
kalb.com
Council discusses cameras in Alexandria area seeing a recent crime increase
A viral social media post from a Cleco customer has raised concern among customers who experienced unusually high bills for their August billing cycle. The trial for Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, in Rapides Parish is on hold until further notice by the Louisiana Supreme Court as the court reviews a writ filed by the District Attorney’s office.
kalb.com
kalb.com
VIDEO: Happy Holiday Motel Standoff
Man suspected of murder, shooting at Miss. police chief captured in Louisiana. A Mississippi man suspected of murder there and accused of shooting at a police chief has been captured in Louisiana. Alexandria man, charged with multiple sex offenses, to be evaluated by sanity commission. Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at...
kalb.com
Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street. Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of...
kalb.com
Alexandria police chief confirms cameras are in high crime areas
News Channel 5 sat down with Sen. John Kennedy to talk about how extreme weather events are truly impacting the state. Central Louisiana has seen over five inches of rain since Monday, Aug. 22, with three inches falling on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area as a result.
kalb.com
“We could use five to six more cameras”: APD Chief Howard wants city to invest in more cameras
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the Alexandria City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard told those in attendance that the department does have cameras in recent hot zones for violent crime. This includes the Florence Ave. and Orchard St. area, which has seen seven deaths...
magnoliareporter.com
Suspect held in Murphy's Jewelers robbery
Lester Moody, 39, a suspect in a recent robbery at Murphy’s Jewelers in Magnolia, has been apprehended in Natchitoches, LA. Magnolia Police said in a statement that on May 12, a Murphy’s employee was hit with pepper spray while a suspect stole a tray of diamond earrings. Police...
kalb.com
Probation warrant leads to arrest for drug possession in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation, has been accused of possessing illegal drugs. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keon Devont’e Gaines, 26, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Robeline man arrested for stealing gas, oil equipment in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. On June 15 Chesapeake Energy reported an item missing from a location on Old Pleasant Hill Road. The item was located at the residence of...
klax-tv.com
Cypress Arrow Animal Cruelty Case Gets National Coverage, Pineville Trainer Speaks Out
WARNING the videos shown may be disturbing to some viewers. The Cypress Arrow K9 facility animal abuse story is getting national media attention. The story appeared on Fox News and in People Magazine over the weekend. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the story from the perspective of a local dog trainer who says from what he has seen the behavior shown in the videos rise to the level of abuse.
westcentralsbest.com
Sugartown Church Claims Legal Victory
Sugartown, La - After 17 months in court, a judge ruled in favor of Sugartown United Pentecostal Church. After Hurricane Laura, Pastor Tim Deason and other church members began assessing damages. They were confident the insurance company was going to “come forward and do they best that they could” according to Tim Deason. After filing a claim and negotiating solo with the insurance company, the church was given only $4100. The estimate of the damages at the time was $263,000. After hiring an attorney and an almost 2 year legal battle, the church was finally awarded another $244,000 plus a 50% penalty fee. Attorney Clint Brasher says the final judgment will be closer to $500,000.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Warns of Scam
Vernon Parish, La - VPSO has become aware of scam calls taking place within the Parish. Scammers are contacting SWEPCO customers and advising they are delinquent in the payment of their bills. Scammers then state that the customer's electric service will be shut off unless they provide banking or credit card information. VPSO would like to remind everyone; DO NOT provide any credit card or bank information to such callers.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 20, 2022, shortly before 2:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3042 near Theophile Road in Evangeline Parish. Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, died in the crash.
kalb.com
Rapides Parish sheriff shares parish conditions following heavy rain
Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard addresses the confusion over the location of crime cameras. News Channel 5 sat down with Sen. John Kennedy to talk about how extreme weather events are truly impacting the state. Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Central Louisiana has seen...
kalb.com
Local weather resources and information blog
(KALB) - We are working to compile information about local resources and information about the severe weather in our area. Check back for updates. City of Alexandria: Alexandria residents may get free sandbags starting at 1 p.m. (August 24) at the City Compound, located at 2021 Industrial Park Road. The option for these sandbags ends at 6 p.m.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria to observe Labor Day holiday
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Labor Day, September 5, 2022. Bus Service. ATRANS will be closed and buses will not run. Regular...
Deputies arrested 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer
Caddo Parish, LA – According to the CPSO officials, the 32-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. His name is Justin Price and and he was charged with illegal possession of stolen things. The 32-year-old suspect was reportedly caught selling fuel he stole from his employer.
