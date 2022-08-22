Heavy rain will likely causing flooding issues today across parts of South Mississippi There is a Flash Flood Warning for southern Jackson County until 2:15 PM. There is a Flood Advisory for most of Jackson and Harrison Counties until 2:00 PM. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi through 7 PM. The ground is saturated in many parts of South Mississippi, so the today’s rain could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. There will be a threat of rain flooding wherever the heaviest downpours happen. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common today, with isolated higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches or more possible. The bad news: looks like we’re stuck rainy pattern. So, expect more downpours today, tomorrow and even Saturday. The good news: after today, even though we expect widespread rain, it looks like lower rainfall totals. But, it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding. And, the rivers are rising. More heavy rain could shift the forecast, so pay close attention to the changing conditions.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO