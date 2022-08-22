Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple community organizations are marking the anniversary of one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Monday, Aug. 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. Here is a list of some events commemorating the occasion:. Katrina...
WLOX
Nine top teachers earn cash for innovative teaching projects with 2022 Leo Seal Grants
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Nine of Mississippi’s most outstanding teachers earned high marks and money Friday as the 2022 winners of Leo W. Seal Innovative Teacher Grants. Funded by Hancock Whitney and administered by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation (GCCF), the Seal grants recognize exceptional commitment to teaching and fund creative learning projects that enhance students’ educational experiences and support state curriculum at K-12 schools in the eight Mississippi counties Hancock Whitney serves - Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Madison, and Pearl River.
WLOX
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Heavy rain will likely causing flooding issues today across parts of South Mississippi There is a Flash Flood Warning for southern Jackson County until 2:15 PM. There is a Flood Advisory for most of Jackson and Harrison Counties until 2:00 PM. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi through 7 PM. The ground is saturated in many parts of South Mississippi, so the today’s rain could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. There will be a threat of rain flooding wherever the heaviest downpours happen. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common today, with isolated higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches or more possible. The bad news: looks like we’re stuck rainy pattern. So, expect more downpours today, tomorrow and even Saturday. The good news: after today, even though we expect widespread rain, it looks like lower rainfall totals. But, it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding. And, the rivers are rising. More heavy rain could shift the forecast, so pay close attention to the changing conditions.
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 2 (08/26/22)
Highlights from East Central, Picayune, D'Iberville. Pass Christian, and Oak Grove. Play of the Night (08/26/22) Play of the Night from Biloxi's Duran Parish. Coming off of a jamboree head coach Neil Lollar says they’ve really nailed down their roster and starter spots, and the jamboree helped give them a new perspective on the team.
Comments / 0