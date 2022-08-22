Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
monvalleyindependent.com
Madonna Regional Catholic students debut art project
A student-involved art project years in the making was unveiled Sunday at Madonna Catholic Regional School in Monongahela, and the artist who helped create it hopes it radiates in the community for generations. The project, entitled “Madonna of the Mon” was made possible through the Rural Arts Collaborative, an initiative...
Local students, residents react to federal student loan cancellations
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Some Seton Hill seniors are celebrating tonight after finding out some of their student loan debt will be wiped away upon graduation. “I would definitely look forward to that, and I feel like it would help a lot of people, especially Seton hill students because it is a pretty expensive school,” said student Courtney Thomas.
wtae.com
Students return to Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf for new school year
It's back to school at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was at the school Monday morning as students returned to class. There are some updates to the school's health and safety plans that the school says may benefit communication in the building. “We are...
monvalleyindependent.com
Propel Schools affected by bus driver shortage
McKeesport Area has a new transportation provider in place, but a bus driver shortage continues to make an impact on students in the school district’s borders. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Allegheny School District begins limiting access to school campuses
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As students in the North Allegheny School District head back to the classroom, access to the school's campuses will be limited during school hours.The Northern Regional Police Department says this is being done to help keep students and staff members safe.School campuses and athletic facilities won't be able to be used for running, dog walking, or any other activities while school is in session. For more information about the district's policy, click here.
Washington County commissioners taking steps to get Avella School District students internet access
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Avella School District is surrounded by rolling hills and farms, but the lack of good internet was evident for parents. “Half the time it wouldn’t work or you could come here to work. Just time-wise it wasn’t appropriate,” said Avella Parent Melissa Robinson.
McKeesport Area School District in desperate need of bus drivers
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Some students are trying to find a way to school in McKeesport. The McKeesport Area School District is responsible for busing kids to public and more than 40 non-public schools. Right now, the non-public school students do not have rides. "It's mind-boggling. We had issues last year with buses and now we have issues with this year's buses," parent Regina Croch said. She said Monday that messages were sent to parents explaining how busing was changing. "That's not enough time ... parents depend on the buses," Croch said. The district's provider, Krise Transportation, needs 50 drivers for...
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport makes pitch for next round of RAD funding
The Allegheny Regional Asset District — also known as RAD — on Tuesday kicked off its annual public hearings in which the board of directors hears from funding applicants seeking capital and/or operational funding. And among those presenting to the board was McKeesport City Administrator Tom Maglicco, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
monvalleyindependent.com
Belle Vernon’s Maren Metikosh makes college choice
One of the top softball players in the WPIAL has found her new home. Belle Vernon Area’s Maren Metikosh made a verbal commitment to continue her academic and softball careers at Division I Central Connecticut State University on Tuesday. To read the rest of the story, please see a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In-depth look at Route 30 corridor key to Hempfield comprehensive plan
Hempfield leaders are taking a closer look at the Route 30 corridor running through the center of the township as they move forward with updating a comprehensive plan. Supervisors this week approved creation of the Central Westmoreland Economic District Corridor Committee, or the HT30 Committee. The group will create a report looking at various factors throughout the corridor, stretching from the intersection with Georges Station Road near Unity and ending at the North Huntingdon line.
monvalleyindependent.com
South Allegheny players dismiss dire predictions
South Allegheny’s Dashawn Carter and Eric Wehrer have seen the preseason stories and they’re fine with everyone picking the Gladiators to finish dead last in Class 3A’s Interstate Conference. “What people don’t understand is we’re ready to do whatever it takes to win,” Carter said. “We have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Bus accident reported in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a school bus in Monongalia County with students on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at Van Voorhis Road at Wedgewood Drive. The crash involved a bus #281 with North Elementary students...
monvalleyindependent.com
Lawrence M. Davis – Whitsett
Lawrence M. Davis, 98, of Whitsett, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at The Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Lawrence was born in Vanderbilt, Pa., to the late Catherine Bates. Lawrence attended Perry High School, before joining the United States Army. After his tour in Europe, he returned home only to head to Detroit, Mich. to work at the Ford Motor Company. After a few years, he decided to leave Ford and pursue a new career with the B&O Railroad Company, where he later would become a supervisor. After 25 years at B&O, Lawrence decided to retire. After retirement, Lawrence spent his free time hanging out at the Perry Drug Store with his friends and scratching off lottery tickets. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Bates; his loving wife, Virginia (Stevenson) Davis; five brothers, Gilbert Davis, Jesse Bates, Marvin Bates, James Bates and Reginald Bates; three sisters, Bernice Bates, Pauline (Bates) Diggs, and Edith (Bates) Peters; a daughter, Catherine (Davis) Lippencott; and two sons-in-law, Chauncy Lippencott and Kenny Johns. In December 2021, Lawrence was invited to the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. When he returned, he was so excited to tell everyone about the amazing time he had and how everyone he met was so nice, saying, “I would go back in a heartbeat.” Left to cherish his loving memory are his children, Lorraine Davis, Whitsett, James Davis, Monroeville, Albert (Darlene) Davis, Carrollton, Ga., Barbara Johns, Uniontown and Daphne Davis, Arlington, Va.; a sister, Marcine Ramsey, Whitsett; a brother, Walter Bates, Warren, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Marcie Rucker; special friends, Skip Pirilla, Jim Blair and Jim Cronin; and a host of family and many friends. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Whitsett, with 1 p.m. the hour of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., Uniontown. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
Amazon holds an in-person hiring event Tuesday
STEUBENVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) — Would you like to join the Amazon team in Imperial, Pennsylvania? You can get started tomorrow during an in-person hiring event that is taking place in Steubenville from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.. Just head to Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority located at 555 Adams Street if you’re interested. Check out […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: Opening pizzeria in Leechburg a dream come true for Gilpin couple
Steve and Jamie Senjan of Gilpin always wanted to open a pizza shop. After five years of research, testing recipes and planning, their dream is a reality. The couple, married for 16 years, recently opened Leechburg Pizza Co. in Leechburg. The independent, family-owned eatery at 101 Market St. serves homemade pizza and hot hoagies for lunch and dinner.
Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities across Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith."This workforce has been through so much," said SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania President Matt Yarnell. "They've been called heroes. Now's the time to pony up and make these good jobs."Healthcare workers at facilities like The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Washington, Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehab and Clarion Health and Rehab...
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Washington County in Bloom: Favorite U-Pick Berry & Flower Spots
Ready to get your hands dirty? Even if you’re a city-slicker, you’ll have a great time at Washington County’s U-Pick farms this summer. If you’re looking for a day in the sun, fresh produce and some of the most “Instagrammable” places in our community, check out our recommendations below.
Donora Borough council fires longtime police superintendent Jim Brice
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A longtime police superintendent in the Mon Valley has officially been fired.Donora Borough council voted on Monday night to fire police superintendent Jim Brice.According to the Mon Valley Independent, the motion passed 4 to 2, with council members Cindy Brice, Jim Brice's wife, and another member voting against. Brice has served as the borough's highest ranking police officer for 34 years.He was placed on paid leave earlier this month following a disciplinary hearing.Council members supplied little information on the nature of that hearing.
Flood assistance helping local counties affected by Aug. 5 water damage
MUNHALL, Pa. — The rush of water on Aug. 5 took over Shady Avenue in Munhall. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. “The garage door was being pushed up by all of the water that was coming down the road and he tried standing on it and it wasn’t going anywhere and as I tried to help him my garage door leading into the house burst open and we got a three foot wave of water,” said Alice McLaughlin, a flood victim.
Comments / 0