monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport makes pitch for next round of RAD funding
The Allegheny Regional Asset District — also known as RAD — on Tuesday kicked off its annual public hearings in which the board of directors hears from funding applicants seeking capital and/or operational funding. And among those presenting to the board was McKeesport City Administrator Tom Maglicco, who...
monvalleyindependent.com
Temporary traffic signals installed in Belle Vernon
Motorists surprised by the newly installed traffic signals in Belle Vernon Borough near the I-70 ramp will only have to get used to them for the time being. According to PennDOT District 12 Safety Press Officer Melissa Maczko the traffic signals at the I-70 ramp intersection with Route 906 are temporary as they are part of the Route 201 bridge project. As part of the project, Route 201 will need to be detoured to complete the work.
monvalleyindependent.com
Donora library unveils strategic plan for the future
Donora Public Library recently published a three-year strategic plan that incorporates construction projects, sustainable energy, community collaborations and technology education. The plan is the first of its kind for the 90-year-old library. Director Mark Boyer worked with national consulting firm Carpe Diem Fundraising to organize a focused effort for future success.
monvalleyindependent.com
Propel Schools affected by bus driver shortage
McKeesport Area has a new transportation provider in place, but a bus driver shortage continues to make an impact on students in the school district’s borders. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
New church building dedicated in McKeesport
The congregation of Gifts of God Fellowship came together Saturday to celebrate finally having a new “church home” in McKeesport. A dedication ceremony was held at the new church building at 906 Fawcett Ave. The congregation has been together for 12 years, but has always met in rented spaces in the Bethel Park area.
monvalleyindependent.com
Lawrence M. Davis – Whitsett
Lawrence M. Davis, 98, of Whitsett, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at The Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Lawrence was born in Vanderbilt, Pa., to the late Catherine Bates. Lawrence attended Perry High School, before joining the United States Army. After his tour in Europe, he returned home only to head to Detroit, Mich. to work at the Ford Motor Company. After a few years, he decided to leave Ford and pursue a new career with the B&O Railroad Company, where he later would become a supervisor. After 25 years at B&O, Lawrence decided to retire. After retirement, Lawrence spent his free time hanging out at the Perry Drug Store with his friends and scratching off lottery tickets. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Bates; his loving wife, Virginia (Stevenson) Davis; five brothers, Gilbert Davis, Jesse Bates, Marvin Bates, James Bates and Reginald Bates; three sisters, Bernice Bates, Pauline (Bates) Diggs, and Edith (Bates) Peters; a daughter, Catherine (Davis) Lippencott; and two sons-in-law, Chauncy Lippencott and Kenny Johns. In December 2021, Lawrence was invited to the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. When he returned, he was so excited to tell everyone about the amazing time he had and how everyone he met was so nice, saying, “I would go back in a heartbeat.” Left to cherish his loving memory are his children, Lorraine Davis, Whitsett, James Davis, Monroeville, Albert (Darlene) Davis, Carrollton, Ga., Barbara Johns, Uniontown and Daphne Davis, Arlington, Va.; a sister, Marcine Ramsey, Whitsett; a brother, Walter Bates, Warren, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Marcie Rucker; special friends, Skip Pirilla, Jim Blair and Jim Cronin; and a host of family and many friends. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Whitsett, with 1 p.m. the hour of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., Uniontown. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Madonna Regional Catholic students debut art project
A student-involved art project years in the making was unveiled Sunday at Madonna Catholic Regional School in Monongahela, and the artist who helped create it hopes it radiates in the community for generations. The project, entitled “Madonna of the Mon” was made possible through the Rural Arts Collaborative, an initiative...
monvalleyindependent.com
Sandor Fekete III – Belle Vernon
Sandor Fekete III, 74, of Belle Vernon, passed peacefully at his home on Aug. 19, 2022, surrounded by his four children. He was born in Elizabeth, N.J., Sept. 22, 1947, son of Sandor Fekete Jr. and Anne Bednarchuck Fekete of Linden, N.J. He was a mechanic and he loved to hunt, fish and work on cars. He served six years in the Army (1966-72), SP4, stationed in Germany as an artillery specialist. He received his training in Fort Carson and Fort Dix. He was married Nov. 19,1988, in South Plain Field, N.J., to Nancy Elaine Mollard Fekete. He is survived by his four children, son, Alexander Joseph Fekete IV (Britney Sotak) and his daughter, Elaine Fekete and stepson, Emmit Kino, all of Brownsville; daughter, April Erin Fekete (Cecil Earl Grow III) and his two grandsons, Cecil Earl Grow IV and Caleb Ace Grow, all of Belle Vernon; son, Vincent Earl Fekete, (daughter-in-law, Hailee) and his two children, Judah Vincent Fekete and Eden Erin Fekete, all of Dunlevy; daughter, Agnes Lindsey (Chris Lindsey) and her daughter, Khloe Fay, all of Weirton, W.Va., and two stepchildren, Michelle Elaine Malesky and Bradley Ross Malesky. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Elaine Fekete on Sept. 14, 2018; and his brother, Mike Fekete. He was also survived by numerous brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral service. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements were entrusted to ELEY/MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME INC., Fayette City, Pa. Donations are being taken by his son, Vincent Earl Fekete, P.O. Box 177, Dunlevy, PA, 15432.
monvalleyindependent.com
Ronald A. Vavasori – Monongahela
Ronald A. Vavasori, 72, of Monongahela, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. He was born Feb. 5, 1950, in New Eagle, son of the late Primo A. Vavasori and Frances Barskite Vavasori, who survives and resides in Monongahela. Ron was a 1968 graduate of Mon Valley Catholic High School. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union. He was later employed at Norfolk Southern Railroad at several locations and retired from Conway after 15 years. Ron loved skiing at Seven Springs and vacationing in Hollywood, Fla. He enjoyed taking his Corvette out for rides, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and reminiscing about the “Glory Days.” He is survived by his two sons, Nicholas and Anthony Vavasori of Monongahela; two sisters-in-law, Kathy and husband Jim Fowler of Belle Vernon, and Kimmie and husband Mike Hornak of Monessen; and brother-in-law, Mickey and wife Kim Yartin of Monessen. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kelly Lynn Yartin Vavasori, who died Sept. 22, 2018. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, with the Rev. Donald T. Glunt officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Arthur R. Cipriani Sr. – Glassport
Arthur R. Cipriani Sr., 89, of Glassport, passed on to eternal life on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. He is the son of the late Ferdinando and Winifred (Ashton) Cipriani. He is survived by his children, Arthur (Ann) Cipriani Jr., Michael (Sandra) Cipriani, Elise (Kevin) Wright, David (Suzanne) Cipriani and Cherise (Cory) Brawner; grandchildren, Jason, Emily (Brian Marchetti), Bianca, Kevin, Catherine, Thomas, Sophia and Scarlett; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Emmett and Connor; siblings, Fred Cipriani and Dolores “Dottie Jo” Nagle; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Mary Nolfi Cipriani; grandson, Michael Arthur Cipriani; and siblings, Elizabeth Carapella, Frank Cipriani, Joseph Cipriani, Leroy Cipriani and Thomas Cipriani. Art Sr. was a lifetime member of the American Legion, a Korean War veteran and past president of the Glassport Athletic Association. He enjoyed all sports, especially golf, and was very proud of the decades he played in the South Park Senior Golf League and the many years he was involved in Glassport Youth League sports and scouting. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Queen of the Rosary Church in Glassport. Interment will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. In lieu of, or in addition to flowers, the family asks your consideration to send donations to Meals on Wheels of McKeesport, 1406 Cornell St., McKeesport, PA 15132, 412-672-1998.
monvalleyindependent.com
South Allegheny players dismiss dire predictions
South Allegheny’s Dashawn Carter and Eric Wehrer have seen the preseason stories and they’re fine with everyone picking the Gladiators to finish dead last in Class 3A’s Interstate Conference. “What people don’t understand is we’re ready to do whatever it takes to win,” Carter said. “We have...
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen girls embracing ‘Strong alone, unbeatable together’ mantra
Things are really looking up for the Monessen girls soccer team these days. Fourth year coach Bill Phillips, guiding a program that co-ops with California Area, has a deep squad of 20 players to work with. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon...
monvalleyindependent.com
Clairton determined to return to the top
Year after year, Clairton football strikes fear in its opponents as one of the most prolific programs in Pennsylvania because of its consistency and relentlessness. Coming off of a year cut shorter than anticipated in the WPIAL quarterfinals, the Bears will be looking to return to where they expect to be.
monvalleyindependent.com
Leopards aim for state title after moving to 3A
After a disappointing finish as WPIAL Class 4A runner-up last season, the Belle Vernon Area football team is looking to make the next step and hoist a gold trophy on the turf of Acrisure Stadium. But one of the team’s stars has loftier goals. After dropping down to Class...
monvalleyindependent.com
New era begins for Cal volleyball
It’s the beginning of a new era for the California volleyball team this fall, as the Trojans say goodbye to eight seniors that led them to a historic season and say hello to their new coach, Jennifer Phillips. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
monvalleyindependent.com
Tigers aiming high under first-year coach
With an aim to continue building the program from the ground up, McKeesport girls soccer coach Adam Homer believes that his squad is strong enough to win big. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Greyhounds hoping to ‘form an identity’
Monessen head coach Wade Brown doesn’t exactly know what to expect from his Greyhounds this fall. They’re coming off a season in which they won four games and went 3-4 in Tri-County South Conference play. A three-game winning streak highlighted the month of September, but a four-game skid followed in October.
monvalleyindependent.com
Warriors believe they’re still the Interstate’s best
Elizabeth Forward has heard all the rumblings about certain Interstate Conference newcomers. But as far as the Warriors are concerned, they’re still the top dogs. The Warriors have won the Interstate four out of the last five years, and with a talented lineup coming back, head coach Mike Collodi thinks his team is still the favorite there and among the favorites in Class 3A.
monvalleyindependent.com
Young Bearcats need improvement on defense
As Bentworth football coach JJ Knabb enters his fourth year with the Bearcats, he is faced with a team that may not have a lot of experience, but has tremendous upside. The Bearcats entered the preseason with 28 players on their roster, but only four are seniors. “As a coaching...
monvalleyindependent.com
Last season’s close call motivates McKeesport
Last season, McKeesport came within a couple of feet of reaching the WPIAL championship game. This year, the Tigers have something to prove and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to get beyond the semifinals. Head coach Matt Miller said the near miss has been the main motivator...
