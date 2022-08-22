Read full article on original website
No fishing: Fish kill under investigation at OK lake
If you were planning to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend, you might want to avoid one local lake.
KWTX
Oklahoma man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.
KOCO
10-year-old Oklahoma boy honored after saving mom from drowning
KINGSTON, Okla. — A 10-year-old boy in southern Oklahoma was honored after saving his mother's life after he saw her drowning in a pool. Television station KTEN reports that Gavin Keeney saw his mother, who suffers from seizures, drowning in their backyard pool earlier this month in Kingston. "I...
KXII.com
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say a shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Tipsy’s bar on South Commerce, police said. The victim was driven to Mercy Ardmore in a private vehicle, not by an ambulance...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
kswo.com
Stephens County Commissioners vote to remove county burn ban
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Board of Stephens County Commissioners have voted to not extend the burn ban for another two weeks. The decision was made on Monday, after Fire Chiefs held a majority vote to not continue to burn ban. If needed, the Stephens County Board of Commissioners...
KXII.com
Gainesville protesters sentenced to 7 days in jail for blocking roadway
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The three Gainesville protesters, Justin Thompson, Torrey Henderson, and Amara Ridge, will spend time in jail for a 2020 march to protest a confederate statue at the Cooke County Courthouse. A jury convicted all three of obstructing a highway by walking along a downtown Gainesville street...
KXII.com
Oklahoma Homeland Security holds active threat training in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security held a free seminar in Ardmore last week to teaching people what to do during a shooting. The training program taught participants how to be ready for the worst in two different courses. The first one focused on what to...
KTEN.com
Adoptable pets airlifted from Denison shelter
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Dozens of adoptable cats and dogs were airlifted from Denison to shelters in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Saturday. The Denison Animal Welfare Group worked with the Dog is my CoPilot organization during the early morning operation at North Texas Regional Airport to transfer 74 dogs and four cats from DAWG's overcrowded shelter.
KXII.com
Sherman, Denison players prepare to renew rivalry
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Battle of the Ax will mark the start of the season for Sherman and Denison, which has just recently become a new part of the tradition of this great game. The Jackets have won the Battle of the Ax for the past nine years in...
KTEN.com
Durant man facing rape, kidnapping charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Durant man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and first degree rape. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it received a report early Friday morning that a 14-year-old girl was in danger. Deputies found 40-year-old Robert Dale Lee with that juvenile in...
KTEN.com
Kingston 10-year-old saves his mom's life... again
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Early this month, Gavin Keeney saw his mother -- who suffers from seizures -- drowning in their backyard pool. "I heard what was a lot of splashing and moving around," said the fifth grader. "I heard kind of yelling, but also drowning... so then I looked and saw her seizing and so I went and jumped in and got her back to the ladder."
KXII.com
New Chick-fil-A opening in Denison this week
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Denison community Thursday. The restaurant located at 2801 W. FM 120, near the intersection of Layne Drive will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with drive-thru available until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
KXII.com
Test taking anxiety in students
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - We’ve all been there before, it’s Friday and the only thing standing between you and the weekend is that test you’ve been dreading all week. What makes the thought of taking tests so grueling for some of us?. Clinical Director of the Child...
KXII.com
BOTA coaches talk about rivalry
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman and Denison will renew their rivalry when they meet for the Battle of the Ax on Friday night at Munson Stadium. The game will mark the opening week of the high school football season. Sherman will travel to Denison as they renew the rivalry. The...
KXII.com
Atoka Wampus Cats
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The Atoka Wampus Cats enter the new football season with nine starters returning for head coach Jacob Cupp, as they look to finally get past the first round of the playoffs which has been their Achilles heel in each of the last three seasons. “Last year...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
KXII.com
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
KXII.com
Gainesville Leopards
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Change is in the air at Gainesville High School, but yet it is so very familiar. The Leopards will be led by one of their own. Former Leopards star Neil Searcy is back on campus, as the head coach to try and get Gainesville turned around. Searcy is very impressed with the team he inherits and is ready to build a winner.
Oklahoma school closes due to COVID-19 cases
Although students haven't been back in class for long, an Oklahoma school district says it is already dealing with COVID-19.
