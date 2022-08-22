ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Kim Brailey
3d ago

I wouldn't release 💩 to Joe Jordon or any media rag who has continually used the media as a source of divide among our communities.

News Channel Nebraska

LPD makes arrest in connection to apartment stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they made an arrest Wednesday in connection to the apartment shooting that happened Tuesday. LPD said they arrested and charged 18-year-old Anthony Rouch, of Lincoln. Rouch was charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Authorities...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Is there a warrant out for you?

A new portal will provide current information from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said the site is: fremont-pd-ne.zuercherportal.com. The public can submit a tip, search for warrants and information on inmates. If you are in need of assistance, call...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Man faces various charges from Tuesday incident

Fremont police were dispatched at 6:22 Tuesday night to the area of Military Avenue and Broad Street for a male causing a disturbance. It was reported that the male was yelling and attempting to start fights with other citizens. Officers made contact with Carter J. Mitchell, 25, of Fremont who ran from the scene resulting in a foot pursuit.
FREMONT, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff identifies homeless man found in Otoe County

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a homeless man who was discovered in rural northwest Otoe County as 30-year-old, William Klingenfuss of Manteca, Calif. Deputies were dispatched last Friday evening to an acreage where Klingenfuss was found deceased in a pickup...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
Tyler Hansen
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: License plate watching cameras lacked votes

Plans for more license plate detecting cameras in Omaha failed because the needed votes from the city council just weren't there. As we've been reporting, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office— which has 15 of the cameras just outside Omaha— wanted to add 10 more within the city limits but needed the council's okay.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rakes accused of assault

NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged with felony assault and trespassing in a violence against women case. Clayton Rakes, 32, is suspected of injuring a Nebraska City woman on Aug. 20 and injuring a man who came to her defense. Rakes told police he acted in self-defense.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln fight results in a stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a fight where a man was stabbed. LPD said police were dispatched to an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. that reportedly involved six to seven people. A man allegedly had a knife during the altercation as well.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Warrant issued after assault conviction

NEBRASKA CITY – An arrest warrant was issued Monday for 35-year-old Johnnie Krueger of Nebraska City after he failed to appear in district court for sentencing. Bond for Krueger was reduced Aug. 1 to a $1,000 provision with pre-trial release conditions. Krueger had earlier entered a plea to assault...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One stabbed at Hookah bar in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing at a Hookah bar in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the O Street 88 Hookah Lounge around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they talked with a 37-year-old man with a single stab wound to his...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

10 more road-watching cameras in Metro a no-go

Plans for more cameras in the Metro, reading license plates, have been scuttled. As we’ve been telling you the Douglas County Sheriff’s office which has 15 of the cameras just outside Omaha, wanted to add 10 more within the city limits. The sheriff said the cameras were to...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Not guilty plea entered in cocaine, dangerous driving case

YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to cocaine possession and driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Charles Vrana appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court to which he was bound over on charges of third offense driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident without providing information, willful reckless driving and refusal to submit to a pretest.
YORK COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont woman faces multiple charges

A Fremont woman faces multiple charges from an incident Saturday night. At 11:13 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 800 block of East 23rd Street in reference to suspicious activity. Contact was made with 27-year Janet A. Duran who started to scream and use profanity. Duran was warned several times...
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Iowa man cited for carrying concealed weapon

An Iowa man was cited Saturday night for carrying a concealed weapon. Fremont police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 16th and Broad Street. A passenger, 36-year-old Brian J. Edwards of Council Bluffs admitted to having a concealed weapon in the vehicle. Edwards was issued a citation.

