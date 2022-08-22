Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
LPD makes arrest in connection to apartment stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they made an arrest Wednesday in connection to the apartment shooting that happened Tuesday. LPD said they arrested and charged 18-year-old Anthony Rouch, of Lincoln. Rouch was charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Authorities...
WOWT
Lawyer seeks competency evaluation for Omaha double homicide suspect
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The attorney for an Omaha man arrested as a person of interest in a double homicide has filed a motion to suspend proceedings in order to determine the man’s competency to stand trial. A preliminary hearing was previously set for Thursday in an Iowa...
thebestmix1055.com
Is there a warrant out for you?
A new portal will provide current information from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said the site is: fremont-pd-ne.zuercherportal.com. The public can submit a tip, search for warrants and information on inmates. If you are in need of assistance, call...
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces various charges from Tuesday incident
Fremont police were dispatched at 6:22 Tuesday night to the area of Military Avenue and Broad Street for a male causing a disturbance. It was reported that the male was yelling and attempting to start fights with other citizens. Officers made contact with Carter J. Mitchell, 25, of Fremont who ran from the scene resulting in a foot pursuit.
KMTV 3 News Now
Former owner of 'The Good Life' convicted of tampering with witness, assault
Court documents say Chad McMahon tackled a man outside of another sports bar last year in Sarpy County, causing broken ribs.
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff identifies homeless man found in Otoe County
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a homeless man who was discovered in rural northwest Otoe County as 30-year-old, William Klingenfuss of Manteca, Calif. Deputies were dispatched last Friday evening to an acreage where Klingenfuss was found deceased in a pickup...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: License plate watching cameras lacked votes
Plans for more license plate detecting cameras in Omaha failed because the needed votes from the city council just weren't there. As we've been reporting, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office— which has 15 of the cameras just outside Omaha— wanted to add 10 more within the city limits but needed the council's okay.
WOWT
Omaha man facing terroristic threats charges after 911 calls near food pantry
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly causing panic in the city three months ago. John Channels, 27, was booked on five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a weapon. Court records show that on May 19, there were 911 calls...
WOWT
Sheriff’s office withdraws request to put up license plate cameras in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A license plate reader pilot program will not be expanded for now. The Omaha City Council was supposed to make a decision Tuesday about allowing the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license plate reading cameras across the city. There are 15 cameras that the...
News Channel Nebraska
Rakes accused of assault
NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged with felony assault and trespassing in a violence against women case. Clayton Rakes, 32, is suspected of injuring a Nebraska City woman on Aug. 20 and injuring a man who came to her defense. Rakes told police he acted in self-defense.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln fight results in a stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a fight where a man was stabbed. LPD said police were dispatched to an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. that reportedly involved six to seven people. A man allegedly had a knife during the altercation as well.
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant issued after assault conviction
NEBRASKA CITY – An arrest warrant was issued Monday for 35-year-old Johnnie Krueger of Nebraska City after he failed to appear in district court for sentencing. Bond for Krueger was reduced Aug. 1 to a $1,000 provision with pre-trial release conditions. Krueger had earlier entered a plea to assault...
News Channel Nebraska
One stabbed at Hookah bar in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing at a Hookah bar in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the O Street 88 Hookah Lounge around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they talked with a 37-year-old man with a single stab wound to his...
News Channel Nebraska
10 more road-watching cameras in Metro a no-go
Plans for more cameras in the Metro, reading license plates, have been scuttled. As we’ve been telling you the Douglas County Sheriff’s office which has 15 of the cameras just outside Omaha, wanted to add 10 more within the city limits. The sheriff said the cameras were to...
York News-Times
Not guilty plea entered in cocaine, dangerous driving case
YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to cocaine possession and driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Charles Vrana appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court to which he was bound over on charges of third offense driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident without providing information, willful reckless driving and refusal to submit to a pretest.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman faces multiple charges
A Fremont woman faces multiple charges from an incident Saturday night. At 11:13 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 800 block of East 23rd Street in reference to suspicious activity. Contact was made with 27-year Janet A. Duran who started to scream and use profanity. Duran was warned several times...
thebestmix1055.com
Iowa man cited for carrying concealed weapon
An Iowa man was cited Saturday night for carrying a concealed weapon. Fremont police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 16th and Broad Street. A passenger, 36-year-old Brian J. Edwards of Council Bluffs admitted to having a concealed weapon in the vehicle. Edwards was issued a citation.
