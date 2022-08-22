Read full article on original website
2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz
There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
Grizzlies Trade For Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Scenario
There has been another wrinkle added to the trade saga between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It was revealed by Shams Charania of The Athletic that more suitors are emerging for the former NBA MVP. One of the teams that are now showing interest is the Memphis Grizzlies. The...
Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith Agree on World’s Best Player
When it comes to which player holds the title as best in the world, the two NBA on TNT hosts share the same opinion.
LeBron James shows off flashy new look with logo on tooth
The 2022-23 NBA regular season is still a ways away, but the biggest stars in the NBA are already hard at work preparing for the campaign to come. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is already working hard to make sure that he’s ready to take on the league. As always, the four-time MVP isn’t only going to be dominant on the court — he’s going to look good doing it.
Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."
Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
Lakers Considering Signing Dennis Schroder Again?
The Los Angeles Lakers have been searching high and low this offseason for ways to upgrade their roster. They are in desperate need of an infusion of talent after going 33-49 during the 2021-22 season and not only missing the playoffs but not qualifying for the NBA Play-In Tournament. After...
Lakers: LeBron James' 15-Year Old Son Bryce Receives First D-I Scholarship Offer
The Bryce James hype continues to roll as the young prodigy receives his first division one offer
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star Guard
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Brooklyn Nets have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
NBA Insider Reveals Knicks’ Donovan Mitchell Trade Offer
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz recently got back to the negotiating table for some fresh trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell. It had been a few weeks since the teams last talked, as the NBA Summer League was the last time they had interactions with each other. While...
3 Blockbuster Trade Ideas After Latest Kevin Durant News
Sometimes, one seismic event can change the whole shape of the NBA. Other times, it’s the event that doesn’t happen that changes the league. Such is the case with the Kevin Durant trade saga. Until recently, it was widely assumed that he’d be finding a new home this summer. Now, he appears to be settling down in Brooklyn.
Lakers News: Brian Windhorst Predicts When LA Will Make 'significant' Trade
ESPN's Brian Windhorst forecasted when he thinks the Lakers will have executed a big trade.
New Brooklyn Nets Star Sends Out A Tweet
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets star T.J. Warren sent out a tweet. He signed with the Nets this summer, and has also played for the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns.
4-star LSU OL Emery Jones signs first major NIL deal
Emery Jones, the coveted On3 Consensus four-star interior offensive line recruit who was one of the top prospects in LSU’s 2022 recruiting class, has agreed to his first major NIL deal. Jones, who was ranked as the nation’s sixth-best interior offensive lineman and No. 100 overall, announced he’s agreed...
NBA Insider Reveals Atlanta Hawks’ Kevin Durant Trade Offer
Recent NBA headlines have been focused mainly on the trade talks centered around All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant. Both players are being shopped by their respective teams and the asking prices are very high. The Utah Jazz would be heading toward a rebuild, while the Brooklyn Nets are looking for pieces to not only help them long-term but stay competitive next season.
Brooklyn Nets Plan To Keep Kyrie Irving After Trade Rumors
The 2022 NBA offseason has been a whirlwind of trade rumors for the Brooklyn Nets. Their All-Star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has seemingly had one foot out the door since they were swept out of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
1 Major Knicks Concern For Donovan Mitchell Trade
The New York Knicks negotiations with the Utah Jazz centered around NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell got a little more difficult on Tuesday. That was when it was announced that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were going to move forward with their partnership. While the Knicks weren’t engaged with the...
