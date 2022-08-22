Read full article on original website
Holly Gomez
6d ago
Memorial park should be closed. It is too big to be properly patrolled and has become the place to go if you don't want to survive the night.
Reply(1)
4
Related
KKTV
Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was shot several times outside an east Colorado Springs gas station Saturday night. Patrol officers were in the area of Airport Road and Powers just before 10:30 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots going off nearby. Moments later, 911 calls began coming in about a shooting at a Loaf n’ Jug in the 5300 block of Airport.
CSPD investigating overnight shooting at gas station
Colorado Springs Police Department investigators are working to find out what led up to a shooting at a gas station near Powers Blvd. and Airport Rd. Saturday night.
Armed robbery under investigation on Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS — An armed robbery is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after two suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday night. At 8:30 p.m. on August 27, officers were called to a robbery at a convenience store located near the corner of West Garden of the Gods Road […]
Man robbed at gunpoint and vehicle stolen, police investigate
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle stolen shortly after midnight on Friday. At around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the corner of Condor Street and Summit Drive for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located several spent shell casings and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burglary suspect caught breaking into coin machines early Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody after tampering with coin machines in the 3100 block of Boychuk Ave. on the southeast side of town, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said they responded to a call for burglary just after midnight Saturday, around 12:08 a.m., when officers arrived they The post Burglary suspect caught breaking into coin machines early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Wrong-way driver killed in I-25 crash in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wrong-way driver was killed early Sunday morning after crashing head-on into two vehicles on I-25. Police were first alerted just before 1:50 a.m. that a car had exited Briargate Parkway and started heading southbound on the interstate in the northbound lanes. “Within moments of...
Two men arrested for burglary after police chase
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two men for burglary after chasing the suspects on foot. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers from the Sand Creek Division were called to the corner of Hancock Expressway and Boychuck Avenue for a burglary in progress. The reporting individual witnessed a suspect breaking into coin […]
KRDO
Teen charged with vehicular homicide for fatal crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 15-year-old from Colorado Springs has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash on Aug. 21. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded on the 21st to a two-car crash at the intersection of Astrozon Blvd and Bellamy St. When they arrived, they discovered the crash involved a fatality.
Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a motorcycle rider, who died after a crash earlier this month. CSPD identified the rider as 33-year-old Joshua Egnatu, of Monument. CSPD said that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, they were called to the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill […]
Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
KRDO
Pueblo Police arrested a suspect in a shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 24, 2022, Pueblo Police (PPD) were dispatched to 6400 Dillon Drive on a report of a shooting. PPD says that during an argument, the suspect, 31-year-old, Loren Casados fired a shotgun at the victim. According to PPD, the victim was injured by the shrapnel...
Suspect sought in attempted murder near Powers and Dublin
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the community’s assistance identifying a suspect in a road rage and attempted murder incident. According to CSPD, between 2:50 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded to a road rage incident near Powers Boulevard and Dublin […]
Missing 12-year-old girls found
UPDATE: CSPD has located the two missing 12-year-old girls. Police say they were found early morning and are safe. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating two missing 12-year-old girls. CSPD says the two children were last seen near 1325 Vindicator Dr. Police describe one […]
Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
KKTV
RV fire quickly extinguished at Pikes Peak International Raceway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A camper fire was quickly extinguished at the Pikes Peak International Raceway late Sunday morning. Firefighters with Hanover and Fountain responded to the racetrack just after 11 a.m. on reports of a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Crews found an RV engulfed in flames and quickly got to work.
KKTV
Woman arrested after threatening employees at Colorado Springs Halloween store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a scary scene for all the wrong reasons at a Colorado Springs Halloween store Tuesday. Employees at the Spirit Halloween next to the Citadel Mall say a woman started attacking employees while shoplifting items from the store. “The female suspect was assaulting employees...
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at New Havana Grill
COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at New Havana Grill in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim was identified. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said the vicitim is 37-year-old Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs. The suspect, 41-year-old Carnel Davis of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody without incident and […]
KRDO
A man from Pueblo is charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from Pueblo has been charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma. According to state police working near Oklahoma City Alex Carpenter was the driver in that deadly incident. The man killed was his passenger, 22-year-old Ethan Mestas. A third person, 26-year-old...
Autopsy report released in death of teen at Colorado Walgreens
Riley Whitelaw, the teen killed at a Colorado Springs Walgreens in June, died of "multiple sharp force injuries," according to an autopsy report released Tuesday by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. The coroner's findings represented the first official determination of the cause of death and weapon used. The report...
Woman killed by car in driveway identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was killed by a car in the driveway of a home near Constitution and Powers in August has been identified. The accident happened on the morning of August 11 at a home in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the home […]
Comments / 4