First Generation College Student Joins Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees
Jouel Gómez of Haverhill, a Northern Essex Community College graduate, community volunteer and current president of the college’s Alumni Board, was recently confirmed as the new alumni-elected member of the Northern Essex Board of Trustees by Gov. Charlie Baker. Gómez is a senior manager at Massachusetts General Brigham’s...
Haverhill Schools List Upgrades Ahead of First Day of School; Youngest Pupils to Get Backpacks
Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready for the first day of school with staff participating in workshops, professional development classes and more. In a statement, the school department said yesterday, in preparation for the opening of buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it has increased security; added vape detectors at multiple schools; inspected and upgraded public address systems; conducted deep cleaning; painted, added and evaluated classrooms; inspected properties for accessibility and code compliance; trimmed and removed trees for safety; and excavated parking areas to create more spaces and student areas.
whdh.com
Malden community members voice concerns after a student received uniform violation for hijab
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden community members voiced their concerns to school officials in a meeting Tuesday after a student received a uniform violation for a hijab at the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School. “They made me feel like I can’t really practice my religion here,” said one community member,...
Northern Essex President Lane Glenn a Finalist for State Higher Education Commissioner
When the state Board of Higher Education conducts interviews this week with finalists for the job of commissioner, Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn is expected to be among them. Finalists are expected to be named today following the board’s research during the last week into candidates’ backgrounds,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus drivers and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Earlier this month, Beacon Mobility,...
Northern Essex President Glenn and Three Others in Running for State Education Post
Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn, seeking the post of Massachusetts higher education commissioner, and three other finalists will be interviewed tomorrow. As only WHAV reported Tuesday, Glenn broke the news of his candidacy to college faculty and staff in a Monday afternoon email. Glenn said he was...
Haverhill High School Class of 1976 Plans Reunion Sept. 24; Ticket Deadline Aug. 31
Haverhill High School’s class of 1976 is searching for classmates to help celebrate its 45th Reunion. The reunion features appetizers, salad, buffet dinner, desserts and a cash bar. DJ Brian will provide the entertainment. It takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 6 p.m., at the function room and...
Podcast: September Muck March in Haverhill to Benefit Veteran Trauma Relief Programs
Trauma relief programs for veterans and their spouses will benefit from a 24-hour fundraising Muck March next month. The event supports Mission 22, a nationwide nonprofit with a goal of helping and supporting, veterans and their families and raising awareness of veteran suicide. U.S. Air Force veteran Jim Taylor, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said Recover Resiliency is the organization’s biggest program.
manchesterinklink.com
Free admission to 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Fest for military families and veterans
PORTSMOUTH, NH – As presenting sponsor of the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Service Credit Union is offering free admission to the festival to active duty military, guard, reserves and veterans. The festival takes place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. Military and veterans can receive a...
manchesterinklink.com
School District organizes grief support sessions after student, 8, identified as victim in fatal Albany crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that they were providing grief support for those mourning the loss of a student from Manchester in an accident in Albany, NH, over the weekend. As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a Gofundme page launched to support the...
thelocalne.ws
Local TV station needs help
Know a selectperson’s good side from their bad side? Then there may be a job in TV for you. Ipswich Community Access Media (ICAM) is currently accepting applications for the position of part-time videographer to record public meetings. Working under the direction of the production coordinator, the videographer works...
Mystic Valley Regional Charter School Sends Student Home For Wearing Hijab
Thursday, Aug. 18 was the first day of school at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden and a student already received a citation saying she violated the school's dress code. However, the citation regarded the student's religious attire. The student was called down to the office for apparently wearing...
WMUR.com
Manchester school board approves district minimum wage hike to $15 per hour
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As school officials in New Hampshire’s largest city prepare to welcome back students on Sept. 6, the school board approved a wage hike for about 400 positions. Superintendent Jennifer Gillis went before the Board of School Committee to ask to increase the district’s minimum starting...
An Eighth-Grader Got Into Trouble For Wearing A Hijab To School
The incident has been condemned by local officials and by representatives from the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
Wilmington Apple
Governor Charlie Baker Endorses State Senate Candidate Sal DeFranco, Will Campaign Together At August 24 Event
HAVERHILL, MA — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Governor Charlie Baker will campaign with State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco of Haverhill. Baker, who consistently ranks as the most popular governor in America, will join DeFranco at Renaissance Country Club in Haverhill. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur...
Boston Globe
They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.
Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
Dorchester Reporter
Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home
An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
Lowell Police Department conducting active shooter training exercises at Butler Middle School, Shaughnessy Elementary School Tuesday
Police presence at two Lowell schools Tuesday isn’t cause for concern. The Lowell Police Department will be conducting active shooter training exercises at Butler Middle School and Shaughnessy Elementary School Tuesday, the department said. “Please be aware there will be a heavy police presence in the area,” the department...
manchesterinklink.com
‘Love Manchester’ happening Sept 10: 5 churches, one big community-wide block party
MANCHESTER, NH – Mark your church social community block party calendar for Sept. 10. That’s when five local congregations will simultaneously host a “Love Manchester” community block party. Each church listed below will hosts a day of free food, youth activities, music, community services and more....
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”
