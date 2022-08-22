ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill Schools List Upgrades Ahead of First Day of School; Youngest Pupils to Get Backpacks

Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready for the first day of school with staff participating in workshops, professional development classes and more. In a statement, the school department said yesterday, in preparation for the opening of buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it has increased security; added vape detectors at multiple schools; inspected and upgraded public address systems; conducted deep cleaning; painted, added and evaluated classrooms; inspected properties for accessibility and code compliance; trimmed and removed trees for safety; and excavated parking areas to create more spaces and student areas.
Podcast: September Muck March in Haverhill to Benefit Veteran Trauma Relief Programs

Trauma relief programs for veterans and their spouses will benefit from a 24-hour fundraising Muck March next month. The event supports Mission 22, a nationwide nonprofit with a goal of helping and supporting, veterans and their families and raising awareness of veteran suicide. U.S. Air Force veteran Jim Taylor, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said Recover Resiliency is the organization’s biggest program.
Local TV station needs help

Know a selectperson’s good side from their bad side? Then there may be a job in TV for you. Ipswich Community Access Media (ICAM) is currently accepting applications for the position of part-time videographer to record public meetings. Working under the direction of the production coordinator, the videographer works...
They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.

Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home

An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
Lowell Police Department conducting active shooter training exercises at Butler Middle School, Shaughnessy Elementary School Tuesday

Police presence at two Lowell schools Tuesday isn’t cause for concern. The Lowell Police Department will be conducting active shooter training exercises at Butler Middle School and Shaughnessy Elementary School Tuesday, the department said. “Please be aware there will be a heavy police presence in the area,” the department...
