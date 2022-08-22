Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Investigation continues for car pulled from Allegheny River in Oakmont
Oakmont police are trying to find out who owns an old model Pontiac Firebird — and how it got into the Allegheny River. The submerged sports car was discovered upside down Tuesday afternoon by kayaker Ian Simmers, 13, of Verona. Ian said he was out on the river with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PennDOT to unveil plans for rehab of historic Youghiogheny River bridge in West Newton
PennDOT will hold an in-person meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to display plans for rehabilitating the Route 136 bridge that crosses the Youghiogheny River in West Newton. According to project planners, the proposed rehabilitation is intended to maintain the historic significance of the metal truss bridge, which was built in 1909.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Here is Pittsburgh's end of summer pool schedule
Most of Pittsburgh’s outdoor public pools will stay open with their current hours of operation through Sunday, while some will remain open through Labor Day. According to Mayor Ed Gainey, the city opened 12 pools this summer, four more than last year. The Highland Park and Sue Murray pools...
wtae.com
Car found in Allegheny River
OAKMONT, Pa. — A decades-old car was pulled from the Allegheny River near the Oakmont Yacht Club Tuesday night, after police said two kayakers reported seeing a car in the water. Investigators are now working to figure out how the car wound up underwater. Ian Simmers, 13, told Pittsburgh’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland Fair rabbit agility show hindered by loud music, but youth handlers press on
Beating drums and songs like “Take Me Home, Country Roads” might put pep in a human’s step, but those loud noises have the opposite effect on skittish rabbits. Spectators found that out the hard way during the Westmoreland Fair’s rabbit agility show, which was hindered by a band practicing its set list yards away.
beavercountyradio.com
AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital Prepares to Demolish Former Administrative Offices Building, Create Additional Hospital Parking
(Photo provided with Release) (NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. )The former administrative offices building located adjacent to Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison Township is set to be demolished. The site where the building has stood since 1928 will be repurposed with additional hospital parking, a project that is slated for spring 2023.
westmifflinpolice.com
West Mifflin Police: Looking for Serita Wallace
The West Mifflin Police Department would like to know the whereabouts of Serita Wallace. Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Serita is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125.
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County
Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: How does Kennywood's Racer switch sides?
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we dive into one of the great mysteries of Kennywood. Skyler from Hempfield asks, "I was at Kennywood and I rode the Racer twice. And I finished on the opposite side of how I started. How is that possible?"
Donora Borough council fires longtime police superintendent Jim Brice
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A longtime police superintendent in the Mon Valley has officially been fired.Donora Borough council voted on Monday night to fire police superintendent Jim Brice.According to the Mon Valley Independent, the motion passed 4 to 2, with council members Cindy Brice, Jim Brice's wife, and another member voting against. Brice has served as the borough's highest ranking police officer for 34 years.He was placed on paid leave earlier this month following a disciplinary hearing.Council members supplied little information on the nature of that hearing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Four bridges on Route 711 targeted for replacement
Motorists on Route 711 may run into temporary detours during the 2023 construction season, when PennDOT expects to replace four bridges along the road in Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Plans for all four bridges may be viewed online through Aug. 31. Visit PennDOT.pa.gov/District12 and click on “Public Meetings/Studies” under the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: Opening pizzeria in Leechburg a dream come true for Gilpin couple
Steve and Jamie Senjan of Gilpin always wanted to open a pizza shop. After five years of research, testing recipes and planning, their dream is a reality. The couple, married for 16 years, recently opened Leechburg Pizza Co. in Leechburg. The independent, family-owned eatery at 101 Market St. serves homemade pizza and hot hoagies for lunch and dinner.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Train Station Summer Concert Series Round Two,Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers and The Forty Nineteens Presented by St. Barnabas
(Photo used with permission) (Beaver, Pa.) The Beaver Area Heritage Foundation’s Summer Concert Series at the Beaver Train Station returns Friday Night August 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM. The second in the series of three concerts features features Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers along with the 4019’s straight from California featuring local Monaca native Nick Zeigler on drums. The series is being brought to you in part by The St. Barnanbas Health System and Beaver County Radio. The concert will be held outside and chairs will be provided.
wtae.com
Man charged in fatal shooting in Center Township, Beaver County
A man turned himself in Wednesday to face charges in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last weekend in Center Township, Beaver County. The district attorney's office said Wesley Deaderick, 29, is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. Deaderick was arraigned at the Center Township Police Department, rather than the magistrate's office, which sources say was for safety reasons. He was then released on an unsecured bond.
Man killed in Georges Township crash
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a crash in Fayette County Tuesday afternoon. Police said 78-year-old John Roderick was driving a Chevy Colorado on Georges Fairchance Road in Georges Township when he crossed the double yellow center lines and hit a truck. Roderick was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. Investigators said Roderick wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured and refused medical treatment.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Person hurt in Penn Hills crash
A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
Flooding closes road in Cresson
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 is alerting residents that flooding has caused a road closure Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Street from Penn Avenue to Broad Avenue in Cresson is currently closed due to flooding. Police ask residents to please avoid the area.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Motorcyclists Seriously Injured Following Collision on Route 286
CONEMAUGH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two motorcyclists were left with serious injuries following a collision on Saturday afternoon on State Route 286 in Conemaugh Township. According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, on State Route 286, in Conemaugh Township, Indiana County.
wjol.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that was wrapped to protect it from vandalism, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Pittsburgh city crews covered the statue in advance of Columbus Day following a recommendation from Mayor Bill Peduto that it be removed from a city park and placed in a private location yet to be determined. Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday that he agreed with the recommendation of a city art commission last month that the statue in Schenley Park should be removed. Peduto said the work "can be better displayed in a private location that places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
