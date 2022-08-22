Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local plant swap digs it roots in Waco
WACO, Texas — Those Central Texas summers can be grueling and especially this summer. June and July saw almost no rain at all. Waco saw 35 straight days of 100 degree temperatures. So naturally, being a plant owner during that time is going to be a struggle. "Everything died...
Blast off into space at Temple's Outer Space Family Day
TEMPLE, Texas — Three, two, one! Blast off into space with the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum as they host an "Outer Space Family Day" on Sept. 3. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 315 W Avenue B, families are encouraged to come and learn about the wonders of our solar system.
6 FIX | Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting nervously walked into Judge Bill Cook's court Wednesday morning. They were facing eviction. Their attorney, provided by Lone Star Legal Aid, sat in the front with Scotting. Judge Bill Cook started preceding, and asked landlord Clear Creek Rentals for their "prayer".
Killeen announces new Director of Revitalization
KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen Communications Director Janell Ford introduced Katlin Kizito to the media today for the first time. Kizito was recently appointed the Downtown Revitalization Director for the City of Killeen and has already begun putting her plan into motion. "Downtown businesses are excited to see...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'I want to have a sound process': Belton ISD superintendent weighs in on controversial, viral banned book display
BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith weighed in on the controversial banned book display that's causing a stir at one of its schools, saying he is not in favor or banning books "arbitrarily," nor is he interested in having "obscene material" easily accessible to students. "I am...
2 dead, identified after crash on I-14 near Nolanville
NOLANVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead and two others were hurt after a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton Road, according to the Nolanville Police Department. Two vehicles were involved. Matthew Odle, a 38-year-old from Killeen, was inside one of the...
Killeen ISD navigating teacher shortage
KILLEEN, Texas — Last year, Killeen ISD was dealing with a big-time teacher shortage. All of Texas and the entire country has been handling a teacher shortage for some time. Researchers site a number of issues as to why the country is experiencing this shortage. Killeen is the biggest school district in Central Texas with over 45,000 students, so they felt the brunt of the shortage earlier and more than other surrounding districts.
Texas DPS says 'slow down', Stops 122 drivers in one day
BELL COUNTY, Texas — On Aug. 23, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the area. Thursday’s operation focused on IH-14 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Belton ISD librarian goes viral on TikTok over banned book display complaint
BELTON, Texas — A Belton ISD librarian went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display because of a parent complaint. Last Tuesday, a day before the first day of school, user miarwilson posted a video on the popular social media platform, which has garnered over 1 million views as of Monday night. In it, she explained how she was approached by her principal over the display and how she was worried that she'll get fired because she refused to take it down.
Water restrictions for City of Bellmead now lifted
BELLMEAD, Texas — All water restrictions for the City of Bellmead has been lifted Monday afternoon, according to a news release by the city. The city issued strict water restrictions since July 13 when a water well went down. It impacted outside water uses, closed the Brame Park splash pad and put residents on a schedule when it came to suing major appliances to even washing their car.
Belton Middle School students support viral librarian's banned book display while parents protest
BELTON, Texas — The Belton ISD librarian who went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display after a parent complaint is getting the support from some of the students she serves. Eighth grader Claire Brown, along with her...
Temple PD: Burglary suspect sought, broke into store twice
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe burglarized a store early Monday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Temple PD was called out to a store in the 1200 block of S. 31st Street because of a reported burglary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Temple police appreciate video of mother on Tik Tok teaching son about active shooter safety
TEMPLE, Texas — Cassie Walton, a mother from Oklahoma, went viral on Tiktok for recording a video of her son practicing for an active shooter situation. The video has more than seven million views and 40,000 comments, with mixed public reaction. Most of the reactions say the mother is inappropriate for exposing her son to such violent ideas at a young age.
Waco ISD welcomes wagging tails on the first day of school
WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will welcome students and faculty back to school Tuesday morning with a new canine and a few other surprises. The school district will welcome Bear, a Goldendoodle emotional support dog. Bear will will support both students and staff as an emotional support resource and...
WATCH | Concrete truck overturns, causes large diesel leak in Waco
WACO, Texas — No major injuries are being reported after a concrete truck overturned in Waco and caused a large diesel spill, according to the Waco Police Department. Around 10:30 a.m., the Waco Fire Department tweeted about the incident, saying the truck overturned in the 1500 block of W. Loop 340. Its hazmat crews are now on the scene, cleaning up the spill.
Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young
WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
Killeen closes Culp Avenue, Franz Drive to install sewer services
KILLEEN, Texas — The video above and below are related to the City of Killeen. City of Killeen Public Works will be closing Culp Avenue, 18th Street to Franz Drive on Aug. 18 to install sewer services in the area, according to the city. Closures will occur from 7...
David Paul Taylor is missing and police need your help locating him
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 44-year-old David Paul Taylor of Moffet, TX. Taylor is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 250 pounds and is believed to have mental health concerns, according to the press release. Taylor has short grey-ish brown hair and goatee with brown eyes.
DPS: 1 of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders arrested in Waco
WACO, Texas — One of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders was arrested in Waco earlier this month, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hunter is described to be a "high-risk sex offender" by authorities. In 1997, he was convicted on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact involving a 7-year-old girl, DPS said. He was given two 15-year sentences for this crime, but was released in 2012.
Repairs for major water main break in Troy to take 'several hours'
TROY, Texas — An apartment building in Troy, Texas is still without water after the city reported a major water main break near I-35 and West Main Street Friday morning. As of 11 a.m., crews have isolated the break and stopped most of the water loss. Earlier, City Administrator...
KCEN
Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0