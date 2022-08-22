ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ukraine: Putin orders another 137,000 Russia troops amid reports of heavy casualties

Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to increase with another 137,000 troops from next year as Moscow’s invasion in Ukraine passes the six-month mark. The Russian president’s decree signed on Thursday did not explain whether the military will increase its ranks by drafting a bigger number of conscripts, increasing the number of volunteer soldiers or using a combination of both.The Kremlin has said that only volunteer contract soldiers take part in what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine, rejecting claims that it was considering a broad mobilisation.It comes amid reports that Russian forces have suffered heavy, though Moscow is yet to publish any official number of their casualties.More to follow... Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Russia says station attack was on Ukrainian military target

CHAPLYNE, Ukraine — (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area as Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists.
MILITARY
Variety

Europe Rallies Around Ukrainian Entertainment Industry Professionals

When she arrived in Warsaw just weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Yanina Kucher — an entertainment industry veteran with more than a decade’s experience in her country’s film business — wasn’t prepared for an extended stay. She’d left first Kyiv, then Lviv, with her cousin’s wife and young niece in tow, traveling to neighboring Poland to wait out what she hoped would be a short-lived skirmish. Warsaw felt somehow familiar, less geographically and culturally removed than the alien metropolises of Western Europe. She had a personal and professional network in the Polish capital that was quick to find her...
SOCIETY

