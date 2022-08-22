ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Boston Globe

They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.

Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
WHAV

Haverhill Public Library Taking Applications for Page Program; Pages Receive $1,500 Scholarship

The Haverhill Public Library is accepting applications for its Trustee Scholarship Page Program. The program is open to high school juniors that reside in Haverhill and are planning on attending either a two- or four-year college program. Those accepted must volunteer as a page for two years for four- to six-hours a week. At the end of the second year, participants will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship.
WHAV

Families May Receive Baby Formula and Diapers from 411Cares

Baby formula and diapers are being offered free for families in need. Fresh off a successful community drive, Haverhill’s 411 Cares is accepting requests by calling 978-857-7696 or emailing [email protected]. While pickups are preferred, diapers and baby formula may be delivered to those without means of transportation.
thelocalne.ws

Local TV station needs help

Know a selectperson’s good side from their bad side? Then there may be a job in TV for you. Ipswich Community Access Media (ICAM) is currently accepting applications for the position of part-time videographer to record public meetings. Working under the direction of the production coordinator, the videographer works...
whdh.com

Duxbury 8-year-old gets treehouse of her dreams

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old got the treehouse of her dreams this month. Libby Shepard, from Duxbury, was in awe after she unlocked her new treehouse, now named “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse,” which is modeled after the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse at Disney World. “I was so...
WHAV

Haverhill Schools List Upgrades Ahead of First Day of School; Youngest Pupils to Get Backpacks

Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready for the first day of school with staff participating in workshops, professional development classes and more. In a statement, the school department said yesterday, in preparation for the opening of buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it has increased security; added vape detectors at multiple schools; inspected and upgraded public address systems; conducted deep cleaning; painted, added and evaluated classrooms; inspected properties for accessibility and code compliance; trimmed and removed trees for safety; and excavated parking areas to create more spaces and student areas.
wibailoutpeople.org

Teamsters in Boston Support Striking Starbucks Workers, Refuse to Cross Picket Line and Deliver

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 25 OFFICERS AND AGENTS WALK STARBUCKS PICKET LINE. Teamsters Local 25 officers and agents were proud to stand with striking Starbucks workers at 874 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, today. The @BostonSBWU workers have been on strike for 30 days, and have only gotten stronger! Teamsters don’t cross picket lines, so that means that all of the deliveries that Local 25 and other Teamsters would normally deliver, have not been delivered to this store. One day longer, one day stronger.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
