Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Free admission to 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Fest for military families and veterans
PORTSMOUTH, NH – As presenting sponsor of the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Service Credit Union is offering free admission to the festival to active duty military, guard, reserves and veterans. The festival takes place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. Military and veterans can receive a...
Boston Globe
They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.
Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
First Generation College Student Joins Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees
Jouel Gómez of Haverhill, a Northern Essex Community College graduate, community volunteer and current president of the college’s Alumni Board, was recently confirmed as the new alumni-elected member of the Northern Essex Board of Trustees by Gov. Charlie Baker. Gómez is a senior manager at Massachusetts General Brigham’s...
whdh.com
Malden community members voice concerns after a student received uniform violation for hijab
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden community members voiced their concerns to school officials in a meeting Tuesday after a student received a uniform violation for a hijab at the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School. “They made me feel like I can’t really practice my religion here,” said one community member,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Haverhill Public Library Taking Applications for Page Program; Pages Receive $1,500 Scholarship
The Haverhill Public Library is accepting applications for its Trustee Scholarship Page Program. The program is open to high school juniors that reside in Haverhill and are planning on attending either a two- or four-year college program. Those accepted must volunteer as a page for two years for four- to six-hours a week. At the end of the second year, participants will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship.
Northern Essex President Glenn and Three Others in Running for State Education Post
Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn, seeking the post of Massachusetts higher education commissioner, and three other finalists will be interviewed tomorrow. As only WHAV reported Tuesday, Glenn broke the news of his candidacy to college faculty and staff in a Monday afternoon email. Glenn said he was...
Families May Receive Baby Formula and Diapers from 411Cares
Baby formula and diapers are being offered free for families in need. Fresh off a successful community drive, Haverhill’s 411 Cares is accepting requests by calling 978-857-7696 or emailing [email protected]. While pickups are preferred, diapers and baby formula may be delivered to those without means of transportation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelocalne.ws
Local TV station needs help
Know a selectperson’s good side from their bad side? Then there may be a job in TV for you. Ipswich Community Access Media (ICAM) is currently accepting applications for the position of part-time videographer to record public meetings. Working under the direction of the production coordinator, the videographer works...
manchesterinklink.com
‘Love Manchester’ happening Sept 10: 5 churches, one big community-wide block party
MANCHESTER, NH – Mark your church social community block party calendar for Sept. 10. That’s when five local congregations will simultaneously host a “Love Manchester” community block party. Each church listed below will hosts a day of free food, youth activities, music, community services and more....
whdh.com
Duxbury 8-year-old gets treehouse of her dreams
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old got the treehouse of her dreams this month. Libby Shepard, from Duxbury, was in awe after she unlocked her new treehouse, now named “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse,” which is modeled after the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse at Disney World. “I was so...
Haverhill Schools List Upgrades Ahead of First Day of School; Youngest Pupils to Get Backpacks
Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready for the first day of school with staff participating in workshops, professional development classes and more. In a statement, the school department said yesterday, in preparation for the opening of buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it has increased security; added vape detectors at multiple schools; inspected and upgraded public address systems; conducted deep cleaning; painted, added and evaluated classrooms; inspected properties for accessibility and code compliance; trimmed and removed trees for safety; and excavated parking areas to create more spaces and student areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northern Essex President Lane Glenn a Finalist for State Higher Education Commissioner
When the state Board of Higher Education conducts interviews this week with finalists for the job of commissioner, Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn is expected to be among them. Finalists are expected to be named today following the board’s research during the last week into candidates’ backgrounds,...
The Satanic Temple’s SatanCon to be held in Boston in 2023
The Satanic Temple’s next SatanCon is going to be held in Boston. The Salem-based organization’s SatanCon 2023 will be in downtown Boston from April 28-30 with the theme being “Hexennacht.”. Hexennacht, also known as Witches Night, is a German holiday that occurs on April 30 and is...
wibailoutpeople.org
Teamsters in Boston Support Striking Starbucks Workers, Refuse to Cross Picket Line and Deliver
TEAMSTERS LOCAL 25 OFFICERS AND AGENTS WALK STARBUCKS PICKET LINE. Teamsters Local 25 officers and agents were proud to stand with striking Starbucks workers at 874 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, today. The @BostonSBWU workers have been on strike for 30 days, and have only gotten stronger! Teamsters don’t cross picket lines, so that means that all of the deliveries that Local 25 and other Teamsters would normally deliver, have not been delivered to this store. One day longer, one day stronger.
Finegold’s 617 Rocks Foundation Hosts Godsmack Charity Concert Saturday in Boston
Sen. Barry R. Finegold, recognizing his wife, family and friends who battled cancer, is hosting a concert at the new Fenway Music Hall Saturday to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and support the Scars Foundation. Finegold’s 617 Rocks Foundation, in partnership with Live Nation, said its first annual charity...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
NECN
LIV Golf Tour, Controversial for Saudi Backing, Coming to Small Mass. Town
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has just eight events worldwide in its first season, with one of its stops in the small Massachusetts town of Bolton. Fencing could be seen going up Tuesday around The International, a private country club. "A big-time, worldwide event coming to a very small town,"...
4 people, all related, found dead in Boston suburb
Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of three men who are all related and the apparent suicide of a female relative.
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0