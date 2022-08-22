For Josephin Yen of Concord, gardening is a way to clear her head and get out of the house. “I will go out there,” she said, and “I feel better.”. But gardening isn’t an easy hobby for her these days. After resettling in New Hampshire with her family from Sudan, she worked long hours at a factory that wore her body down. Over a year ago, she was in a bad car accident that left her unable to keep working.

3 DAYS AGO