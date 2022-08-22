Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Haverhill Schools List Upgrades Ahead of First Day of School; Youngest Pupils to Get Backpacks
Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready for the first day of school with staff participating in workshops, professional development classes and more. In a statement, the school department said yesterday, in preparation for the opening of buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it has increased security; added vape detectors at multiple schools; inspected and upgraded public address systems; conducted deep cleaning; painted, added and evaluated classrooms; inspected properties for accessibility and code compliance; trimmed and removed trees for safety; and excavated parking areas to create more spaces and student areas.
manchesterinklink.com
Free admission to 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Fest for military families and veterans
PORTSMOUTH, NH – As presenting sponsor of the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Service Credit Union is offering free admission to the festival to active duty military, guard, reserves and veterans. The festival takes place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. Military and veterans can receive a...
First Generation College Student Joins Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees
Jouel Gómez of Haverhill, a Northern Essex Community College graduate, community volunteer and current president of the college’s Alumni Board, was recently confirmed as the new alumni-elected member of the Northern Essex Board of Trustees by Gov. Charlie Baker. Gómez is a senior manager at Massachusetts General Brigham’s...
Finegold’s 617 Rocks Foundation Hosts Godsmack Charity Concert Saturday in Boston
Sen. Barry R. Finegold, recognizing his wife, family and friends who battled cancer, is hosting a concert at the new Fenway Music Hall Saturday to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and support the Scars Foundation. Finegold’s 617 Rocks Foundation, in partnership with Live Nation, said its first annual charity...
Haverhill Public Library Taking Applications for Page Program; Pages Receive $1,500 Scholarship
The Haverhill Public Library is accepting applications for its Trustee Scholarship Page Program. The program is open to high school juniors that reside in Haverhill and are planning on attending either a two- or four-year college program. Those accepted must volunteer as a page for two years for four- to six-hours a week. At the end of the second year, participants will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship.
manchesterinklink.com
‘Love Manchester’ happening Sept 10: 5 churches, one big community-wide block party
MANCHESTER, NH – Mark your church social community block party calendar for Sept. 10. That’s when five local congregations will simultaneously host a “Love Manchester” community block party. Each church listed below will hosts a day of free food, youth activities, music, community services and more....
Mystic Valley Regional Charter School Sends Student Home For Wearing Hijab
Thursday, Aug. 18 was the first day of school at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden and a student already received a citation saying she violated the school's dress code. However, the citation regarded the student's religious attire. The student was called down to the office for apparently wearing...
Dorchester Reporter
Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home
An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
Merrimack Valley Chamber Members Network Tonight at Tuscan Market’s Beer Garden
Members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce are gathering tonight for business networking at Tuscan Market’s Beer Garden. Besides meeting new business contacts, the Chamber says there will be complimentary appetizers, a cash bar and door prize drawings. The event takes place tonight, Aug. 22, from 5- 7...
whdh.com
Malden community members voice concerns after a student received uniform violation for hijab
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden community members voiced their concerns to school officials in a meeting Tuesday after a student received a uniform violation for a hijab at the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School. “They made me feel like I can’t really practice my religion here,” said one community member,...
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Simard’s Roast Beef’
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington institution — Simard’s Super Roast Beef. Located at 279 Main Street, the restaurant is family-owned, with...
manchesterinklink.com
School District organizes grief support sessions after student, 8, identified as victim in fatal Albany crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that they were providing grief support for those mourning the loss of a student from Manchester in an accident in Albany, NH, over the weekend. As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a Gofundme page launched to support the...
imaginenews.com
CODA Event Brings Academy Award®-Winners to The Cabot
I had the pleasure of being in Massachusetts when the Oscar-winning film, CODA, was screening at The Cabot event space in Beverly. (In fact, the ticket to the event was a gift from my mom, so I have to thank Terri Hansen for the opportunity to go.) I have been a fan of the movie since it came out last year and followed its progression as it made its way through awards season, gathering multiple wins until ultimately winning Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Academy Awards. The movie is about a deaf fishing family in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and their hearing daughter (CODA stands for “Child Of Deaf Adult”) who is their sole interpreter to the hearing world and who loves singing. The event was a fundraiser for Manship Artist Residency which consisted of a pre-screening cocktail reception with locally catered food, a screening of the film, and an in-person Q & A with the film’s director and Oscar-winning screenwriter, Siân Heder, Best Supporting Actor winner, Troy Kotsur (Frank Rossi in the film), and actor Daniel Durant (Leo Rossi), moderated by local Oscar-nominated producer (for Terrence Malick’s THE TREE OF LIFE) Sarah Green.
Northern Essex President Lane Glenn a Finalist for State Higher Education Commissioner
When the state Board of Higher Education conducts interviews this week with finalists for the job of commissioner, Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn is expected to be among them. Finalists are expected to be named today following the board’s research during the last week into candidates’ backgrounds,...
Lowell Police Department conducting active shooter training exercises at Butler Middle School, Shaughnessy Elementary School Tuesday
Police presence at two Lowell schools Tuesday isn’t cause for concern. The Lowell Police Department will be conducting active shooter training exercises at Butler Middle School and Shaughnessy Elementary School Tuesday, the department said. “Please be aware there will be a heavy police presence in the area,” the department...
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
Receive Northern Essex Community College Enrollment Help Saturday
Northern Essex Community College hosts a fall enrollment event on its Haverhill Campus tomorrow. Enrollment staff will be available to help students get started. Students and their families will learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation and connecting with an advisor. They will also have an opportunity to speak with a financial aid specialist.
Grand Opening of Mystic Valley Salon
Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at Mystic Valley Salon located at 888 Eastern Ave. The newly remodeled modern full-service salon features an In-house Board-Certified Hair Colorist that specializes in curly hair cutting as well as Bellami Hair Extensions. Salon owner Spencer Woturski is excited to be a part of the Malden community and to feature a Safe Space for LGBTQIA+. As a Green Circle Certified Salon, they utilize eco-friendly practices that offset roughly 95% of the carbon footprint created during salon services.
nbcboston.com
Dandee Donut Factory to Open in Revere
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of donut shops in Florida will be expanding to the North Shore once again. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Dandee Donut Factory is planning to open in Revere, with the website for the company indicating that the new outlet will be located on Revere Beach Parkway just east of the Route 1 intersection. This appears to be Dandee's second time opening a shop north of Boston, as a location in Marblehead is no longer in operation.
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
WHAV
