ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Haverhill Schools List Upgrades Ahead of First Day of School; Youngest Pupils to Get Backpacks

Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready for the first day of school with staff participating in workshops, professional development classes and more. In a statement, the school department said yesterday, in preparation for the opening of buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it has increased security; added vape detectors at multiple schools; inspected and upgraded public address systems; conducted deep cleaning; painted, added and evaluated classrooms; inspected properties for accessibility and code compliance; trimmed and removed trees for safety; and excavated parking areas to create more spaces and student areas.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
WHAV

Haverhill Public Library Taking Applications for Page Program; Pages Receive $1,500 Scholarship

The Haverhill Public Library is accepting applications for its Trustee Scholarship Page Program. The program is open to high school juniors that reside in Haverhill and are planning on attending either a two- or four-year college program. Those accepted must volunteer as a page for two years for four- to six-hours a week. At the end of the second year, participants will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship.
HAVERHILL, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home

An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bar#K12#Highschool#College#Haverhill High School#Haverhill Country Club
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Simard’s Roast Beef’

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington institution — Simard’s Super Roast Beef. Located at 279 Main Street, the restaurant is family-owned, with...
WILMINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
imaginenews.com

CODA Event Brings Academy Award®-Winners to The Cabot

I had the pleasure of being in Massachusetts when the Oscar-winning film, CODA, was screening at The Cabot event space in Beverly. (In fact, the ticket to the event was a gift from my mom, so I have to thank Terri Hansen for the opportunity to go.) I have been a fan of the movie since it came out last year and followed its progression as it made its way through awards season, gathering multiple wins until ultimately winning Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Academy Awards. The movie is about a deaf fishing family in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and their hearing daughter (CODA stands for “Child Of Deaf Adult”) who is their sole interpreter to the hearing world and who loves singing. The event was a fundraiser for Manship Artist Residency which consisted of a pre-screening cocktail reception with locally catered food, a screening of the film, and an in-person Q & A with the film’s director and Oscar-winning screenwriter, Siân Heder, Best Supporting Actor winner, Troy Kotsur (Frank Rossi in the film), and actor Daniel Durant (Leo Rossi), moderated by local Oscar-nominated producer (for Terrence Malick’s THE TREE OF LIFE) Sarah Green.
BEVERLY, MA
MassLive.com

Lowell Police Department conducting active shooter training exercises at Butler Middle School, Shaughnessy Elementary School Tuesday

Police presence at two Lowell schools Tuesday isn’t cause for concern. The Lowell Police Department will be conducting active shooter training exercises at Butler Middle School and Shaughnessy Elementary School Tuesday, the department said. “Please be aware there will be a heavy police presence in the area,” the department...
LOWELL, MA
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
WILMINGTON, MA
WHAV

Receive Northern Essex Community College Enrollment Help Saturday

Northern Essex Community College hosts a fall enrollment event on its Haverhill Campus tomorrow. Enrollment staff will be available to help students get started. Students and their families will learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation and connecting with an advisor. They will also have an opportunity to speak with a financial aid specialist.
HAVERHILL, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Grand Opening of Mystic Valley Salon

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at Mystic Valley Salon located at 888 Eastern Ave. The newly remodeled modern full-service salon features an In-house Board-Certified Hair Colorist that specializes in curly hair cutting as well as Bellami Hair Extensions. Salon owner Spencer Woturski is excited to be a part of the Malden community and to feature a Safe Space for LGBTQIA+. As a Green Circle Certified Salon, they utilize eco-friendly practices that offset roughly 95% of the carbon footprint created during salon services.
MALDEN, MA
nbcboston.com

Dandee Donut Factory to Open in Revere

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of donut shops in Florida will be expanding to the North Shore once again. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Dandee Donut Factory is planning to open in Revere, with the website for the company indicating that the new outlet will be located on Revere Beach Parkway just east of the Route 1 intersection. This appears to be Dandee's second time opening a shop north of Boston, as a location in Marblehead is no longer in operation.
REVERE, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy