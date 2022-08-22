Read full article on original website
khqa.com
QMG holds 2nd "Man Up" men's health event
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Medical Group hosted it's 2nd annual "Man Up" event this time at South Park in Quincy. The free event is to help promote better mental and physical health in men of all ages. Health checks like sleep apnea, BMI and EKG's were available as...
khqa.com
Community gathers for grand opening of new, handicap-accessible splash pad
KEOKUK, Iowa — Growing up Bently McGhghy was not able to do all the fun things other kids did due to a disability. But the Keokuk community rallied behind him and provided a park that he could enjoy as well and today, even more was added on. "When he...
khqa.com
ADM Milling permanently closing Keokuk plant
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — ADM Milling has announced today that the company will be closing their Keokuk plant permanently. The City does not have the number of employees affected by this decision. ADM has indicated that they are looking to sell the facility at some point in the future. The City has contacted Lee County Economic Development Group (LCEDG) and will be working with that organization and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to find prospective buyers.
khqa.com
Gov. Pritzker rallies supporters in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Gov. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Stratton visited Macomb this afternoon. Both Pritzker and Stratton spoke in front of supporters and rallied them ahead of the 2022 Midterm elections. Pritzker discussed the states budget, infrastructure projects, primary and higher education and his goal of hoping to...
