Quincy, IL

QMG holds 2nd "Man Up" men's health event

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Medical Group hosted it's 2nd annual "Man Up" event this time at South Park in Quincy. The free event is to help promote better mental and physical health in men of all ages. Health checks like sleep apnea, BMI and EKG's were available as...
QUINCY, IL
ADM Milling permanently closing Keokuk plant

KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — ADM Milling has announced today that the company will be closing their Keokuk plant permanently. The City does not have the number of employees affected by this decision. ADM has indicated that they are looking to sell the facility at some point in the future. The City has contacted Lee County Economic Development Group (LCEDG) and will be working with that organization and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to find prospective buyers.
Gov. Pritzker rallies supporters in Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Gov. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Stratton visited Macomb this afternoon. Both Pritzker and Stratton spoke in front of supporters and rallied them ahead of the 2022 Midterm elections. Pritzker discussed the states budget, infrastructure projects, primary and higher education and his goal of hoping to...
MACOMB, IL

